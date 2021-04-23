API Notebook

Interactive API notebook - demo.

Development

npm install npm install -g grunt-cli grunt open test /index.html grunt test

Remember to add a new config file (E.g. config/development.json ) to get up and running. For example, here is my development config (with secret keys omitted, you'll have to find your own set).

{ "application" : { "url" : "http://localhost:3000" }, "plugins" : { "ramlClient" : { "oauth1" : { "https://api.twitter.com/oauth/authorize" : { "consumerKey" : "..." , "consumerSecret" : "..." } }, "oauth2" : { "https://github.com/login/oauth/authorize" : { "scopes" : [ "user" , "public_repo" , "repo:status" , "notifications" , "gist" ], "clientId" : "..." , "clientSecret" : "..." }, "https://www.box.com/api/oauth2/authorize" : { "clientId" : "..." , "clientSecret" : "..." , "redirectUri" : "https://api-notebook.anypoint.mulesoft.com/authenticate/oauth.html" } } }, "proxy" : { "url" : "/proxy" }, "github" : { "clientId" : "..." , "clientSecret" : "..." } } }

Sources

The project is split with multiple HTML files acting as entry points to fulfil the embedded requirement of the API Notebook. For example, src/index.html is the most feature complete page featuring all the available plugins and rendering in "page" mode, while src/embedded.html is an example of the notebook running in "embedded" mode. Finally, src/embed.html should never be opened directly but it is the rendered notebook that usually resides inside the <iframe> instance.

Configuration

Project configuration is through node-config. To add or override config options, just add a file for your environment (E.g. development.json ). All plugin config options should be stored under the plugins key, while other options are depicted in the example.json and default.json files.