api-notebook

by mulesoft
2.1.22 (see all)

Interactive API notebook

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

API Notebook

Build Status

Interactive API notebook - demo.

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install
npm install -g grunt-cli

# Start development server
grunt
# open http://localhost:3000

# Run tests in the browser (requires the server to be running)
open test/index.html

# Run headless tests
grunt test

Remember to add a new config file (E.g. config/development.json) to get up and running. For example, here is my development config (with secret keys omitted, you'll have to find your own set).

{
  "application": {
    "url": "http://localhost:3000"
  },
  "plugins": {
    "ramlClient": {
      "oauth1": {
        "https://api.twitter.com/oauth/authorize": {
          "consumerKey": "...",
          "consumerSecret": "..."
        }
      },
      "oauth2": {
        "https://github.com/login/oauth/authorize": {
          "scopes": ["user", "public_repo", "repo:status", "notifications", "gist"],
          "clientId": "...",
          "clientSecret": "..."
        },
        "https://www.box.com/api/oauth2/authorize": {
          "clientId": "...",
          "clientSecret": "...",
          "redirectUri": "https://api-notebook.anypoint.mulesoft.com/authenticate/oauth.html"
        }
      }
    },
    "proxy": {
      "url": "/proxy"
    },
    "github": {
      "clientId": "...",
      "clientSecret": "..."
    }
  }
}

Sources

The project is split with multiple HTML files acting as entry points to fulfil the embedded requirement of the API Notebook. For example, src/index.html is the most feature complete page featuring all the available plugins and rendering in "page" mode, while src/embedded.html is an example of the notebook running in "embedded" mode. Finally, src/embed.html should never be opened directly but it is the rendered notebook that usually resides inside the <iframe> instance.

Configuration

Project configuration is through node-config. To add or override config options, just add a file for your environment (E.g. development.json). All plugin config options should be stored under the plugins key, while other options are depicted in the example.json and default.json files.

To use the GitHub plugin functionality, register a new application on Github and set your keys in under plugins.github. Make sure that your new application has the application.url as Authorization callback URL.

