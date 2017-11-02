A flow written in ES6 using Immutable to convert between API description formats (Swagger, etc.) and other programs such as cURL command lines.

What formats are supported and what will be in the future

We currently support:

Swagger v2.0 (in/out)

RAML v1.0 (in/out)

Postman Collection v2.0 (in/out)

Paw v3.1 (in/out)

We intend to support:

Swagger v3.0

RAML v0.8

Postman Collection v1.0

Postman Dump v1.0

Insomnia v3.0

Api-Blueprint

and many more.

Installation

from a cloned repository

just run

git clone https://github.com/luckymarmot/API-Flow.git cd API-Flow make install

This will install the node module dependencies

Building the different libraries

node, web, and webworker

run the following command to build API-Flow for the different environments that you need

make runners TARGET= "node web webworker"

Paw

You can use the following command to add the different extensions to Paw

make transfer TARGET= "swagger raml1 postman2"

Using the npm module

as a standard library

const ApiFlow = require ( 'api-flow' ); const ApiFlow = require ( './dist/node/api-flow.js' ); const options = { source : { format : 'swagger' , version : 'v2.0' }, target : { format : 'raml' , version : 'v1.0' } } const promise = ApiFlow.transform({ options, uri : path.resolve(__dirname, './my_super_swagger.yml' ) }) promise.then( ( data ) => { })

Using as a CLI (coming soon)

node ./bin/api-flow.js some_swagger.json -f swagger -t raml > converted.yml

User Interface

API-Flow is one of the main components of Console.REST. If you're an API user, you can easily use https://console.rest/ to convert API description files. If you're an API provider, you can add a button to your API docs to let your users open and play with your API in client apps including Paw or Postman.

Contributing

PRs are welcomed! Our sole requirement is that organizations that want to extend API-Flow to support their format write both a parser and a serializer, and not simply a serializer.

Documentation

You can find more information about the internal structure of API-Flow in src. We've also created a set of templates to help speed up the extension process: loader, parser, and environment

License

This repository is released under the MIT License. Feel free to fork, and modify! Copyright © 2016 Paw Inc.

Contributors

See Contributors.