Sync your API implementation and documents always!

Motivation

I'm a backend engineer.

I have to write API document for frontend engineers. It is very bored. And I and most of my co-workers often forget to update document after API improvement.

This is a solution for that situation.

Goal

Describe API specification as simple as possible. Any engineers who doesn't know about api-first-spec can read it.

Test API specification itself.

Make API test as easy as possible.

Force to sync API implementation and document always.

How it works

Define API spec as a JavaScript object.

You can make e2e test with that defined API object.

When you make some update on that API and not update API spec, test will fail. Unknown field exists in API response Unknown parameter exists in API parameters

You have to update spec object to pass test. -> Sync API implementation and document always!

Install

npm install api-first-spec

How to define spec

Example is like this.

var spec = require ( "../lib/api-first-spec" ); var API = spec.define({ name : "Sign in" , description : ` Sign in to the system by email and password. ` , endpoint : "/auth/signin" , method : "POST" , request : { contentType : spec.ContentType.URLENCODED, params : { email : "string" , password : "string" , remember_me : "boolean" }, rules : { email : { required : true , email : true }, password : { required : true , minlength : 8 , maxlength : 40 } } }, response : { contentType : spec.ContentType.JSON, data : { code : "int" , message : "string" , result : { id : "int" , name : "string" , imageUrl : "string" , lastLogin : "datetime" } }, rules : { code : { required : true }, result : { required : function ( data ) { return data.code === 200 ; } }, "result.id" : { required : true }, "result.name" : { required : true }, } } }); module .exports = API;

Probably most of engineers can read it without special knowlegde. Detailed reference is [here](Reference.md#Define Spec)

How to make test

You can make test with mocha

Example is like this.

var assert = require ( "chai" ).assert; var SigninAPI = require ( "./Signin.spec.js" ); describe( "signin" , function ( ) { var host = spec.host( "localhost:9000" ); it( "succeed with corrct email and password" , function ( done ) { return host.api(API).params({ "email" : "test@test.com" , "password" : "password" }).success().then( data => { assert.equal(data.code, 200 ); assert.equal(data.result.id, 1 ); assert.equal(data.result.name, "test" ); }); }); it( "with wrong email should be badRequest" , () => { return host.api(SigninAPI).params({ email : "unknown@test.com" , password : "password" }).badRequest(); }); it( "with wrong password should be badRequest" , function ( done ) { return host.api(API).params({ "email" : "test@test.com" , "password" : "PASSWORD" }).badRequest(); }); });