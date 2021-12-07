openbase logo
adg

api-docs-gen

by kazuya kawaguchi
0.4.0 (see all)

📖 API Documentation generator from `api-extractor` doc model

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

957

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

📔 api-docs-gen

Test npm

API Documentation generator from api-extractor doc model

🔨 Requirement

You need to generate doc model with using api-extractor

💿 Installation

npm

$ npm install -g api-docs-gen

yarn

yarn global api-docs-gen

pnpm

pnpm add -g api-docs-gen

🚀 Usage

CLI

Usage
  $ api-docs-gen <package1.api.json> <package2.api.json> ...

Options
  --config, -c              configration file
  --output, -o              output dierectory that is markdown contents
  --generateStyle, -g       document generating style, default 'prefix'
                            'prefix': be able to separated with each package name
                            'directory': be able to separated with each package directory
  --tsdocConfig, -t         tsdoc configration file

🤝 API

const path = require('path')
const { genereate, DefaultConfig } = require('api-docs-gen')

// input
const input = [path.resolve(process.cwd(), './package1.api.json')]

// output
const output = path.resolve(process.cwd(), './docs')

// generate API docs with prefixed package name
await generate(input, output, { style: 'prefix', config: DefaultConfig })

About details, See the API References

🍭 Examples

You can play API docs generation that have multi packages.

You can play with the following command:

$ pnpm example:build # build on each package

$ pnpm example:extract # generate doc model with `api-extractor` on each package

$ pnpm example:gen # genearte API docs with `api-docs-gen`

$ pnpm example:docs # run vuepress

🔖 TSDoc custom tags

api-docs-gen allows TSDoc custom tags to be processed using tsdoc-config.

You can make it work from the api-extractor model by specifying tsdoc configration in the --tsdoc-config option as follows:

$ api-docs-gen package1.api.json --tsdoc-config ./tsdoc.json

If you want to output custom tags comment to markdown, you need to implement and configure the custom MarkdownProcessor.

For the MarkdownProcessor, see the API References.

See how to configure it in the following configration.

🔧 Configration

You can fully customize the generation of api docs using the config offered by api-docs-gen.

Here is the schema (typescript type definition) of the config:

// There are two things you need to specify in config
export interface Config {
  // A resolver that resolves references to links in markdown content
  linkReferencer?: ReferenceResolver
  // A processor that generates markdown content
  processor: MarkdownProcessor
}

You can generate customized api docs by specifying these as you define them in your config, and the CLI --config option. api-docs-gen CLI will read docsgen.config.js as default.

api-docs-gen API docs is a TOC included markdown document. To generate the API docs, it use a customized resolver and processor for TOC.

If you want to customize your api docs, these will be helpful.

It's recommended to refer to the API References for customization.

📜 Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

✅ TODO

Managed with GitHub Projects

©️ License

MIT

