API Documentation generator from api-extractor doc model

🔨 Requirement

You need to generate doc model with using api-extractor

💿 Installation

npm

$ npm install -g api-docs-gen

yarn

yarn global api-docs-gen

pnpm

pnpm add -g api-docs-gen

🚀 Usage

CLI

Usage $ api-docs-gen <package1.api.json> <package2.api.json> ... Options --config, -c configration file --output, -o output dierectory that is markdown contents --generateStyle, -g document generating style, default 'prefix' 'prefix' : be able to separated with each package name 'directory' : be able to separated with each package directory --tsdocConfig, -t tsdoc configration file

🤝 API

const path = require ( 'path' ) const { genereate, DefaultConfig } = require ( 'api-docs-gen' ) const input = [path.resolve(process.cwd(), './package1.api.json' )] const output = path.resolve(process.cwd(), './docs' ) await generate(input, output, { style : 'prefix' , config : DefaultConfig })

About details, See the API References

🍭 Examples

You can play API docs generation that have multi packages.

You can play with the following command:

$ pnpm example:build $ pnpm example:extract $ pnpm example:gen $ pnpm example:docs

api-docs-gen allows TSDoc custom tags to be processed using tsdoc-config.

You can make it work from the api-extractor model by specifying tsdoc configration in the --tsdoc-config option as follows:

$ api-docs-gen package1.api.json --tsdoc-config ./tsdoc.json

If you want to output custom tags comment to markdown, you need to implement and configure the custom MarkdownProcessor .

For the MarkdownProcessor , see the API References.

See how to configure it in the following configration.

🔧 Configration

You can fully customize the generation of api docs using the config offered by api-docs-gen .

Here is the schema (typescript type definition) of the config:

export interface Config { linkReferencer?: ReferenceResolver processor: MarkdownProcessor }

You can generate customized api docs by specifying these as you define them in your config, and the CLI --config option. api-docs-gen CLI will read docsgen.config.js as default.

api-docs-gen API docs is a TOC included markdown document. To generate the API docs, it use a customized resolver and processor for TOC.

If you want to customize your api docs, these will be helpful.

It's recommended to refer to the API References for customization.

