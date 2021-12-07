API Documentation generator from
api-extractor doc model
You need to generate doc model with using
api-extractor
$ npm install -g api-docs-gen
yarn global api-docs-gen
pnpm add -g api-docs-gen
Usage
$ api-docs-gen <package1.api.json> <package2.api.json> ...
Options
--config, -c configration file
--output, -o output dierectory that is markdown contents
--generateStyle, -g document generating style, default 'prefix'
'prefix': be able to separated with each package name
'directory': be able to separated with each package directory
--tsdocConfig, -t tsdoc configration file
const path = require('path')
const { genereate, DefaultConfig } = require('api-docs-gen')
// input
const input = [path.resolve(process.cwd(), './package1.api.json')]
// output
const output = path.resolve(process.cwd(), './docs')
// generate API docs with prefixed package name
await generate(input, output, { style: 'prefix', config: DefaultConfig })
You can play API docs generation that have multi packages.
You can play with the following command:
$ pnpm example:build # build on each package
$ pnpm example:extract # generate doc model with `api-extractor` on each package
$ pnpm example:gen # genearte API docs with `api-docs-gen`
$ pnpm example:docs # run vuepress
api-docs-gen allows TSDoc custom tags to be processed using tsdoc-config.
You can make it work from the
api-extractor model by specifying tsdoc configration in the
--tsdoc-config option as follows:
$ api-docs-gen package1.api.json --tsdoc-config ./tsdoc.json
If you want to output custom tags comment to markdown, you need to implement and configure the custom
MarkdownProcessor.
For the
MarkdownProcessor, see the API References.
See how to configure it in the following configration.
You can fully customize the generation of api docs using the config offered by
api-docs-gen.
Here is the schema (typescript type definition) of the config:
// There are two things you need to specify in config
export interface Config {
// A resolver that resolves references to links in markdown content
linkReferencer?: ReferenceResolver
// A processor that generates markdown content
processor: MarkdownProcessor
}
You can generate customized api docs by specifying these as you define them in your config, and the CLI
--config option.
api-docs-gen CLI will read
docsgen.config.js as default.
api-docs-gen API docs is a TOC included markdown document. To generate the API docs, it use a customized resolver and processor for TOC.
If you want to customize your api docs, these will be helpful.
It's recommended to refer to the API References for customization.
