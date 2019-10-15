API Designer

API Designer is a standalone/embeddable editor for RAML (RESTful API Modeling Language) written in JavaScript using Angular.JS. By default, the editor uses an in-browser filesystem stored in HTML5 Localstorage.

API Designer online

There is an online preview version of the API Designer, check it out a different branch.

Running Locally

npm install -g api-designer api-designer

This will start a local designer instance using the in-browser filesystem.

Embedding

The following example details how to embed the API Designer:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > My App </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "styles/api-designer-vendor.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "styles/api-designer.css" > </ head > < body ng-app = "ramlEditorApp" > < raml-editor > </ raml-editor > < script src = "scripts/api-designer-parser.js" > </ script > < script > if ( window .Worker) { window .RAML.worker = new Worker( 'scripts/api-designer-worker.js#parser=./api-designer-parser.js&proxy=/proxy/' ); } </ script > < script src = "scripts/api-designer-vendor.js" > </ script > < script src = "scripts/api-designer.js" > </ script > < script > function myFileSystem ($q, config, $rootScope) { var service = {}; service.directory = function (path) { var deferred = $q.defer(); $rootScope.$broadcast( 'event:notification' , {message: 'Loading directory' + path, expires: true }); return deferred.promise; }; service.load = function (path, name) { var deferred = $q.defer(); return deferred.promise; }; service.remove = function (path, name) { var deferred = $q.defer(); return deferred.promise; }; service.save = function (path, name, contents) { var deferred = $q.defer(); return deferred.promise; }; return service; } angular.module( 'ramlEditorApp' ) .config( function (fileSystemProvider) { fileSystemProvider.setFileSystemFactory(myFileSystem); }); </ script > < style > html , body { height : 100% ; } </ style > </ body > </ html >

