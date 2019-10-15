openbase logo
api-designer

by mulesoft
0.4.1 (see all)

A web editor for creating and sharing RAML API specifications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

74

Package

Dependencies

4

License

CPAL-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

API Designer

API Designer is a standalone/embeddable editor for RAML (RESTful API Modeling Language) written in JavaScript using Angular.JS. By default, the editor uses an in-browser filesystem stored in HTML5 Localstorage.

Examples of designing RAML with API Designer in the Wild

API Designer online

There is an online preview version of the API Designer, check it out a different branch.

Running Locally

npm install -g api-designer

api-designer

This will start a local designer instance using the in-browser filesystem.

Embedding

The following example details how to embed the API Designer:

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <title>My App</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles/api-designer-vendor.css">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles/api-designer.css">
</head>
<body ng-app="ramlEditorApp">
<raml-editor></raml-editor>
<script src="scripts/api-designer-parser.js"></script>
<script>
  if (window.Worker) {
    // enable optional web worker for raml parsing 
    window.RAML.worker = new Worker('scripts/api-designer-worker.js#parser=./api-designer-parser.js&proxy=/proxy/');
  }
</script>
<script src="scripts/api-designer-vendor.js"></script>
<script src="scripts/api-designer.js"></script>
<script>
  // This part is needed only if you want to provide your own Persistance Implementation
  // Angular Module must match "ramlEditorApp"

  function myFileSystem($q, config, $rootScope) {
    var service = {};

    service.directory = function (path) {
      var deferred = $q.defer();

      // Your magic goes here:
      // Do deferred.resolve(data); to fulfull the promise or
      // deferred.reject(error); to reject it.

      // In case you want to send notifications to the user
      // (for instance, that he must login to save).
      // The expires flags means whether
      // it should be hidden after a period of time or the
      // user should dismiss it manually.
      $rootScope.$broadcast('event:notification', {message: 'Loading directory' + path, expires: true});

      return deferred.promise;
    };

    service.load = function (path, name) {
      var deferred = $q.defer();

      // Your magic goes here:
      // Do deferred.resolve(data); to fulfull the promise or
      // deferred.reject(error); to reject it.

      return deferred.promise;
    };

    service.remove = function (path, name) {
      var deferred = $q.defer();

      // Your magic goes here:
      // Do deferred.resolve(data); to fulfull the promise or
      // deferred.reject(error); to reject it.

      return deferred.promise;
    };

    service.save = function (path, name, contents) {
      var deferred = $q.defer();

      // Your magic goes here:
      // Do deferred.resolve(data); to fulfull the promise or
      // deferred.reject(error); to reject it.

      return deferred.promise;
    };

    return service;
  }

  angular.module('ramlEditorApp')
    .config(function (fileSystemProvider) {
      // Set myFileSystem as the filesystem to use
      fileSystemProvider.setFileSystemFactory(myFileSystem);
    });
</script>
<style>
  html,
  body {
    height: 100%;
  }
</style>
</body>
</html>

Contribution

If you want to contribute to this project, please read our contribution guide first.

License

Copyright 2013 MuleSoft, Inc. Licensed under the Common Public Attribution License (CPAL), Version 1.0

