This plugin for assertion libraries is for validating API response schemas against Swagger/OpenAPI definition.
Using the plugin is easy. Simply point the plugin to your API definitions file path and add one line to your integration test to validate that your application adheres to its design contract.
axios,
superagent,
supertest,
request and
light-my-request (used by
fastify)
The api-contract-validator transforms your API definition into a json-schema based on the provided API documentation file. Then whenever the
matchApiSchema assertion is called, it automatically extracts the method, path and status code from the response object returned by the API request that you invoked and validates the response object. Both the response headers and body are validated.
Installation
> npm i --save-dev api-contract-validator
const matchApiSchema = require('api-contract-validator').chaiPlugin;
const path = require('path');
const { expect, use } = require('chai');
// API definitions path
const apiDefinitionsPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myApp.yaml');
// add as chai plugin
use(matchApiSchema({ apiDefinitionsPath }));
it('GET /pets/123', async () => {
const response = await request.get('/pet/123');
expect(response).to.have.status(200).and.to.matchApiSchema();
// alternatively pass
const { statusCode, headers, body } = response
expect({
path: '/pet/123',
method: 'get',
status: statusCode,
body: body,
headers: headers,
}).to.have.status(200).and.to.matchApiSchema();
})
const matchApiSchema = require('api-contract-validator').shouldPlugin;
// API definitions path
const apiDefinitionsPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myApp.yaml');
// add as should plugin
matchApiSchema(should, { apiDefinitionsPath });
it('GET /pets/123', async () => {
const response = await request.get('/pet/123');
should(response).have.status(200).and.matchApiSchema();
})
const matchApiSchema = require('api-contract-validator').jestPlugin;
// API definitions path
const apiDefinitionsPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myApp.yaml');
// add as jest plugin
matchApiSchema({ apiDefinitionsPath });
it('GET /pets/123', async () => {
const response = await request.get('/pet/123');
expect(response).toHaveStatus(200);
expect(response).toMatchApiSchema();
})
use apiDefinitionsPath option with an array of files paths
const apiDefinitionsPath = [path.join(__dirname, 'myApp.yaml'), path.join(__dirname, 'myApp2.yaml')];
AssertionError: expected response to match API schema
+ expected - actual
{
"body": {
- "age": -1
+ "age": "should be >= 0"
+ "name": "should have required property"
}
"headers": {
- "x-expires-after": []
- "x-rate-limit": -5
+ "x-expires-after": "should be string"
+ "x-rate-limit": "should be >= 0"
}
}
By providing in the plugin options, the flag
reportCoverage:true, the plugin generates a report of all uncovered API definitions.
use(matchApiSchema({
apiDefinitionsPath,
reportCoverage: true
}));
* API definitions coverage report *
Uncovered API definitions found:
*ROUTE* | *METHOD* | *STATUSES*
/v2/pet | POST | 405
/v2/pet | PUT | 400,404,405
/v2/pet/findByStatus | GET | 200,400
/v2/pet/findByTags | GET | 200,400
/v2/pet/:petId | GET | 400,404
/v2/pet/:petId | POST | 405
/v2/pet/:petId | DELETE | 400,404
/v2/pet/:petId/uploadImage | POST | 200
When providing
exportCoverage: true a
coverage.json file will be created in your cwd with following structure:
use(matchApiSchema({
apiDefinitionsPath,
exportCoverage: true
}));
coverage.json:
[{"route":"/v2/pet","method":"POST","statuses":"405"},
{"route":"/v2/pet","method":"PUT","statuses":"400,404,405"},
{"route":"/v2/pet/:petId","method":"GET","statuses":"200"},
{"route":"/v2/pet/:petId","method":"POST","statuses":"405"},
{"route":"/v2/pet/:petId","method":"DELETE","statuses":"404"}]
* When using request-promise
resolveWithFullResponse:true must be added to the request options, in order to properly extract the request details