Angular REST API client generator from Swagger YAML or JSON file with camel case settings
This package generates an Angular TypeScript class from a Swagger v2.0 specification file. The code is generated using combination of Handlebars templates and in-code template strings.
The generated service class uses new HttpClient module of Angular (introduced in version 4.3).
This tool provides an easy and sustainable solution for making the classic REST API feel like you wish it has felt in TypeScript.
It starts by having the same data models at front-end and back-end, then continues with API client interface in form of service build on Angular HTTP client. Everything is typed and described in the way developer don't even need to study the API endpoints.
All you need to set it up is an up to date swagger file and Angular project.
A lot of developers is struggling with how to properly use the REST API in their apps. In Angular, we have a great opportunity which is HTTP Client supporting types. It is a great experience when you can work on a project where your models and data service are pre-generated, and you can focus on state management, UI and business logic.
This generator focuses on supporting latest Angular/RxJS versions.
Angular 9+
RxJS 6+ (Observable imports)
If you need compatibility for Angular 7 and less, It might require some additional steps. In case of problems try editing necessary imports manually or downgrading to older generator versions (4.6.0 and bellow), although it is not recommended as patches and fixes might not be present in older versions.
See the Changelog to keep up with the features and changes.
This command will generate API client described in the swagger.json file to the
./output folder.
npx api-client-generator -s ./path/to/swagger.json -o ./output
This command will do the same, but it will split all of the tags to separate API services and models folder will be shared. All will be generated to specified path and that is
./src/api folder.
npx api-client-generator -t all -s ./path/to/swagger.yaml -o ./src/api
npm install api-client-generator --save-dev
package.json scripts.
"scripts": {
"generate-api-client": "api-client-generator -s ./swagger.yaml -o ./output-folder"
},
Recommended:
-t all) option to generate all (or list of specific) services separately
"scripts": {
"generate-api-client": "api-client-generator -s ./swagger.yaml -o ./output-folder -t all"
},
npm run generate-api-client
In case you want to use swagger fie from a remote source, you can use curl (or simillar tool to fetch the file) and run the generator, as shown in the examples bellow.
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/flowup/api-client-generator/master/tests/custom/swagger.yaml -o swagger.yaml &&npm run generate-api-client
Or directly run via
npx
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/flowup/api-client-generator/master/tests/custom/swagger.yaml -o swagger.yaml &&npx api-client-generator -t all -s ./path/to/swagger.yaml -o ./src/api
This will download and save the swagger.yaml, and later on use the file to generate API client.
NOTE: if you want to skip the installation for project, you can use
npx but be careful as you'll be using the latest version every time you run the script (We use SEMVER so it is safer to update over the time).
|Option
|Description
-h/
--help
|print help and exit
-s/
--source
|path to the swagger file (YAML or JSON)
-o/
--output
|path where the generated files should be emitted
-C/
--commit
git commit generated changes *
-v/
--verbose
|supply stack traces with outputted error messages
-t/
--splitPathTags
|generate services to separate modules
|specify what particular tags should be generated. Use
, as the separator for multiple tags
|use
all to emit all as a service per tag
-m/
--skipModule
|skip creating the index file with module export
-g/
--skipGuards
|skip creating type guards and guarded service
* The author of the commit will be
api-client-generator <api-client-generator@flowup.cz>.
If there are any staged changes in your repository, the generator will halt pre-generation with an error to prevent including your changes in the automatic commit.*
APIClientModule in your
app.module.ts (main module)
.forRoot method
window.href with a current port is used instead
@NgModule({
imports: [
/* Default configuration and all of it's properties is optional */
APIClientModule.forRoot({
domain: 'https://api.url', // or use value defined in environment `environment.apiUrl`
httpOptions: {
headers: {
myCustomHeader:
'this will appear in every request as one of the headers',
},
params: { someParam: 'customParam' },
},
}),
/* ... other imports */
HttpClientModule, // <<= this is very important import
// API client relies on HttpClient module and will throw and provider error if not there
],
/* ... other stuff */
})
export class AppModule {}
APIClient service in your components/services/...
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
templateUrl: `
<div *ngFor="let user of users">
<p>User name: {{user.name}}</p>
</div>
`,
})
export class MyComponent {
users: User[] = [];
constructor(private readonly api: APIClient) {
this.api.getUsers().subscribe(users => (this.users = users));
}
}
example/ folder
output
├─ guards
│ └─ index.ts
├─ models
│ ├─ some.enum.ts
│ ├─ some.model.ts
│ │ ...
│ ├─ another.model.ts
│ └─ index.ts
├─ api-client.interface.ts
├─ api-client.service.ts
└─ index.ts
This or very similar error means that you forgot to import
HttpClientModule in your root module
StaticInjectorError(AppModule)[APIClient -> HttpClient]:
StaticInjectorError(Platform: core)[APIClient -> HttpClient]:
NullInjectorError: No provider for HttpClient!
Fix:
HttpClientModule to your root module (see NgModule imports in usage)
If some of your numeric enums look like this, the problem might be that in the swagger file you are not describing the keys properly.
export enum MyEnum {
0 = 0,
1 = 1,
2 = 2,
}
Fix We currently support two options:
['1 Foo', '2 Bar']
'x-enumNames' custom property that should be in format
['Foo', 'Bar']
Please report any problems you have any issues you find, so they can be resolved.
If the generator terminates with an error message, please re-run it with the
-v flag and post the outputted stack trace.
Feel free to discuss desired improvements or functionality in issues. Afterwards, the pull requests are very welcome.
If you are interested in contributing please follow these steps:
npm run dev:install instead of
npm install to install all (even test) dependencies
npm run tests
.
.
.
.
Inspired by swagger-js-codegen
Generator based on angular4-swagger-client-generator