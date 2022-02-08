A modern JavaScript charting library that allows you to build interactive data visualizations with simple API and 100+ ready-to-use samples. Packed with the features that you expect, ApexCharts includes over a dozen chart types that deliver beautiful, responsive visualizations in your apps and dashboards. ApexCharts is an MIT licensed open-source project that can be used in commercial and non-commercial projects.

Browsers support

Download and Installation

Installing via npm

npm install apexcharts --save

Direct <script> include

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/apexcharts" > </ script >

Wrappers for Vue/React/Angular/Stencil

Integrate easily with 3rd party frameworks

Unofficial Wrappers

Useful links to wrappers other than the popular frameworks mentioned above

apexcharter - Htmlwidget for ApexCharts

apexcharts.rb - Ruby wrapper for ApexCharts

larapex-charts - Laravel wrapper for ApexCharts

blazor-apexcharts - Blazor wrapper for ApexCharts demo

svelte-apexcharts - Svelte wrapper for ApexCharts

Usage

import ApexCharts from 'apexcharts'

To create a basic bar chart with minimal configuration, write as follows:

var options = { chart : { type : 'bar' }, series : [ { name : 'sales' , data : [ 30 , 40 , 35 , 50 , 49 , 60 , 70 , 91 , 125 ] } ], xaxis : { categories : [ 1991 , 1992 , 1993 , 1994 , 1995 , 1996 , 1997 , 1998 , 1999 ] } } var chart = new ApexCharts( document .querySelector( '#chart' ), options) chart.render()

This will render the following chart

A little more than the basic

You can create a combination of different charts, sync them and give your desired look with unlimited possibilities. Below is an example of synchronized charts with github style.

Interactivity

Zoom, Pan, Scroll through data. Make selections and load other charts using those selections. An example showing some interactivity

Another approach to Drill down charts where one selection updates the data of other charts. An example of loading dynamic series into charts is shown below

Annotations

Annotations allows you to write custom text on specific values or on axes values. Valuable to expand the visual appeal of your chart and make it more informative.

Mixed Charts

You can combine more than one chart type to create a combo/mixed chart. Possible combinations can be line/area/column together in a single chart. Each chart-type can have it's own y-axis.

Candlestick

Use a candlestick chart (a common financial chart) to describe price changes of a security, derivative, or currency. Below image show how you can use another chart as a brush/preview-pane which acts as a handle to browse the main candlestick chart.

Heatmaps

Use Heatmaps to represent data through colors and shades. Frequently used with bigger data collections, they are valuable for recognizing patterns and area of focus.

Gauges

The tiny gauges are an important part of a dashboard and are useful in displaying single series data. A demo of these gauges:

Sparklines

Utilize sparklines to indicate trends in data, for example, occasional increments or declines, monetary cycles, or to feature most extreme and least values:

What's included

The download bundle includes the following files and directories providing a minified single file in the dist folder. Every asset including icon/css is bundled in the js itself to avoid loading multiple files.

apexcharts/ ├── dist/ │ └── apexcharts .min .js ├── src/ │ ├── assets/ │ ├── charts/ │ ├── modules/ │ ├── utils/ │ └── apexcharts .js └── samples/

Using it with IE11

If you need to make it work with IE11, you need to include these polyfills before including ApexCharts

promise-polyfill

classlist.js

ResizeObserver polyfill

findIndex - You will need this only if you require timeline/rangebar charts

canvg - You will need this only if you require PNG download of your charts

Development

Install dependencies and run project

npm install npm run dev

This will start the webpack watch and any changes you make to src folder will auto-compile and output will be produced in the dist folder.

Minifying the src

npm run build

Where do I go next?

Head over to the documentation section to read more about how to use different kinds of charts and explore all options.

Email: info@apexcharts.com

Twitter: @apexcharts

Facebook: fb.com/apexcharts

Dependency

ApexCharts uses SVG.js for drawing shapes, animations, applying svg filters and a lot more under the hood. The library is bundled in the final build file, so you don't need to include it.

License

ApexCharts is released under MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, as long as the copyright header is left intact.