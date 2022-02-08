openbase logo
apexcharts

by apexcharts
3.32.0 (see all)

📊 Interactive JavaScript Charts built on SVG

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

328K

GitHub Stars

11.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

134

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5
ricardov03
Knogobert
yogeshkumar291

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
1Buggy

Readme

License build downloads ver size prettier jsdelivr

A modern JavaScript charting library that allows you to build interactive data visualizations with simple API and 100+ ready-to-use samples. Packed with the features that you expect, ApexCharts includes over a dozen chart types that deliver beautiful, responsive visualizations in your apps and dashboards. ApexCharts is an MIT licensed open-source project that can be used in commercial and non-commercial projects.


Browsers support

Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Edge
Edge		IE
IE11
31+ ✔35+ ✔6+ ✔Edge ✔(IE11)

Download and Installation

Installing via npm
npm install apexcharts --save
Direct <script> include
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/apexcharts"></script>

Wrappers for Vue/React/Angular/Stencil

Integrate easily with 3rd party frameworks

Unofficial Wrappers

Useful links to wrappers other than the popular frameworks mentioned above

Usage

import ApexCharts from 'apexcharts'

To create a basic bar chart with minimal configuration, write as follows:

var options = {
  chart: {
    type: 'bar'
  },
  series: [
    {
      name: 'sales',
      data: [30, 40, 35, 50, 49, 60, 70, 91, 125]
    }
  ],
  xaxis: {
    categories: [1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999]
  }
}

var chart = new ApexCharts(document.querySelector('#chart'), options)
chart.render()

This will render the following chart

A little more than the basic

You can create a combination of different charts, sync them and give your desired look with unlimited possibilities. Below is an example of synchronized charts with github style.

Interactivity

Zoom, Pan, Scroll through data. Make selections and load other charts using those selections. An example showing some interactivity

interactive chart

Dynamic Series Update

Another approach to Drill down charts where one selection updates the data of other charts. An example of loading dynamic series into charts is shown below

dynamic-loading-chart

Annotations

Annotations allows you to write custom text on specific values or on axes values. Valuable to expand the visual appeal of your chart and make it more informative.

annotations

Mixed Charts

You can combine more than one chart type to create a combo/mixed chart. Possible combinations can be line/area/column together in a single chart. Each chart-type can have it's own y-axis.

annotations

Candlestick

Use a candlestick chart (a common financial chart) to describe price changes of a security, derivative, or currency. Below image show how you can use another chart as a brush/preview-pane which acts as a handle to browse the main candlestick chart.

candlestick

Heatmaps

Use Heatmaps to represent data through colors and shades. Frequently used with bigger data collections, they are valuable for recognizing patterns and area of focus.

heatmap

Gauges

The tiny gauges are an important part of a dashboard and are useful in displaying single series data. A demo of these gauges:

radialbar-chart

Sparklines

Utilize sparklines to indicate trends in data, for example, occasional increments or declines, monetary cycles, or to feature most extreme and least values:

sparkline-chart

Need Advanced Data Grid for your next project?

We partnered with Infragistics, creators of the fastest data grids on the planet! Ignite UI Grids can handle unlimited rows and columns of data, while providing access to custom templates and real-time data updates.

Featuring an intuitive API for easy theming and branding, you can quickly bind to data with minimal hand-on coding. The grid is available in most of your favorite frameworks:

Angular Data Grid | React Data Grid | Blazor Data Grid | Web Components DataGrid | jQuery Data Grid

What's included

The download bundle includes the following files and directories providing a minified single file in the dist folder. Every asset including icon/css is bundled in the js itself to avoid loading multiple files.

apexcharts/
├── dist/
│   └── apexcharts.min.js
├── src/
│   ├── assets/
│   ├── charts/
│   ├── modules/
│   ├── utils/
│   └── apexcharts.js
└── samples/

Using it with IE11

If you need to make it work with IE11, you need to include these polyfills before including ApexCharts

Development

Install dependencies and run project

npm install
npm run dev

This will start the webpack watch and any changes you make to src folder will auto-compile and output will be produced in the dist folder.

Minifying the src

npm run build

Where do I go next?

Head over to the documentation section to read more about how to use different kinds of charts and explore all options.

Contacts

Email: info@apexcharts.com

Twitter: @apexcharts

Facebook: fb.com/apexcharts

Dependency

ApexCharts uses SVG.js for drawing shapes, animations, applying svg filters and a lot more under the hood. The library is bundled in the final build file, so you don't need to include it.

License

ApexCharts is released under MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, as long as the copyright header is left intact.

100
Ricardo A. Vargas R. 63 Ratings 52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Apex Chart is a beautiful and extended Chart library that is outstanding by its variety of support on almost any browser including legacy. Personally, I'm using Apex Chart as my main Chart library and I really happy with their level of integration. I found it easy to use and highly customizable. 100% recommended.

0
Sven Parker 7 Ratings 5 Reviews
I like pizza
December 10, 2020
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Buggy

Great graph drawing package for smaller projects, but don't depend on it for larger projects, as it from time to time introduces bugs into production. Not quite as flexible as c3, but comes at a cheaper cost.

0
YOGESH KUMAR 26 Ratings 206 Reviews
December 8, 2020

ApexCharts is an awesome library that provides responsive charts with some of the default options. Beautiful charts, easy to implement, easier to dissect and zoom through charts, decent documentation.

0
Voratham.Siri 26 Ratings 0 Reviews
I just be coder and crazy learner
7 months ago
Juse Less 22 Ratings 0 Reviews
7 months ago

