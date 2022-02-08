A modern JavaScript charting library that allows you to build interactive data visualizations with simple API and 100+ ready-to-use samples. Packed with the features that you expect, ApexCharts includes over a dozen chart types that deliver beautiful, responsive visualizations in your apps and dashboards. ApexCharts is an MIT licensed open-source project that can be used in commercial and non-commercial projects.
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Edge
IE11
|31+ ✔
|35+ ✔
|6+ ✔
|Edge ✔
|(IE11) ✔
npm install apexcharts --save
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/apexcharts"></script>
Integrate easily with 3rd party frameworks
Useful links to wrappers other than the popular frameworks mentioned above
import ApexCharts from 'apexcharts'
To create a basic bar chart with minimal configuration, write as follows:
var options = {
chart: {
type: 'bar'
},
series: [
{
name: 'sales',
data: [30, 40, 35, 50, 49, 60, 70, 91, 125]
}
],
xaxis: {
categories: [1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999]
}
}
var chart = new ApexCharts(document.querySelector('#chart'), options)
chart.render()
This will render the following chart
You can create a combination of different charts, sync them and give your desired look with unlimited possibilities. Below is an example of synchronized charts with github style.
Zoom, Pan, Scroll through data. Make selections and load other charts using those selections. An example showing some interactivity
Another approach to Drill down charts where one selection updates the data of other charts. An example of loading dynamic series into charts is shown below
Annotations allows you to write custom text on specific values or on axes values. Valuable to expand the visual appeal of your chart and make it more informative.
You can combine more than one chart type to create a combo/mixed chart. Possible combinations can be line/area/column together in a single chart. Each chart-type can have it's own y-axis.
Use a candlestick chart (a common financial chart) to describe price changes of a security, derivative, or currency. Below image show how you can use another chart as a brush/preview-pane which acts as a handle to browse the main candlestick chart.
Use Heatmaps to represent data through colors and shades. Frequently used with bigger data collections, they are valuable for recognizing patterns and area of focus.
The tiny gauges are an important part of a dashboard and are useful in displaying single series data. A demo of these gauges:
Utilize sparklines to indicate trends in data, for example, occasional increments or declines, monetary cycles, or to feature most extreme and least values:
We partnered with Infragistics, creators of the fastest data grids on the planet! Ignite UI Grids can handle unlimited rows and columns of data, while providing access to custom templates and real-time data updates.
Featuring an intuitive API for easy theming and branding, you can quickly bind to data with minimal hand-on coding. The grid is available in most of your favorite frameworks:
Angular Data Grid | React Data Grid | Blazor Data Grid | Web Components DataGrid | jQuery Data Grid
The download bundle includes the following files and directories providing a minified single file in the dist folder. Every asset including icon/css is bundled in the js itself to avoid loading multiple files.
apexcharts/
├── dist/
│ └── apexcharts.min.js
├── src/
│ ├── assets/
│ ├── charts/
│ ├── modules/
│ ├── utils/
│ └── apexcharts.js
└── samples/
If you need to make it work with IE11, you need to include these polyfills before including ApexCharts
npm install
npm run dev
This will start the webpack watch and any changes you make to
src folder will auto-compile and output will be produced in the
dist folder.
npm run build
Head over to the documentation section to read more about how to use different kinds of charts and explore all options.
Email: info@apexcharts.com
Twitter: @apexcharts
Facebook: fb.com/apexcharts
ApexCharts uses SVG.js for drawing shapes, animations, applying svg filters and a lot more under the hood. The library is bundled in the final build file, so you don't need to include it.
ApexCharts is released under MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, as long as the copyright header is left intact.
Apex Chart is a beautiful and extended Chart library that is outstanding by its variety of support on almost any browser including legacy. Personally, I'm using Apex Chart as my main Chart library and I really happy with their level of integration. I found it easy to use and highly customizable. 100% recommended.
Great graph drawing package for smaller projects, but don't depend on it for larger projects, as it from time to time introduces bugs into production. Not quite as flexible as c3, but comes at a cheaper cost.
ApexCharts is an awesome library that provides responsive charts with some of the default options. Beautiful charts, easy to implement, easier to dissect and zoom through charts, decent documentation.