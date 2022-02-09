Parser for Salesforce Apex (including Triggers & inline SOQL/SOQL). This is based on an ANTLR4 grammar, see antlr/ApexParser.g4.
There are two builds of the parser available, a NPM module for use with Node and a Maven package for use on JVMs.
These builds just contain the Parser & Lexer and provides no further support for analysing the generated parse trees beyond what is provided by ANTLR4.
As Apex & SOQL/SOQL are case-insenstive languages you need to use the provided CaseInsensitiveInputStream for the parser to function correctly. When parsing Apex, inline SOQL/SOSL is automtaically parsed, but you can also parse SOQL/SOQL directly. You can find some minimal examples in the test classes.
To parse a class file (NPM version):
let lexer = new ApexLexer(new CaseInsensitiveInputStream("public class Hello {}"))
let tokens = new CommonTokenStream(lexer);
let parser = new ApexParser(tokens)
let context = parser.compilationUnit()
The 'context' is a CompilationUnitContext object which is the root of the parsed representation of the class. You can access the parse tree via functions on it.
The npm module uses antlr4ts 0.5.0-alpha.4, this was updated from 0.5.0-alpha.3 in the 2.9.1 version. You should make sure that if you are using a matching verions of this dependency if you use it directly. To avoid issues you can import 'CommonTokenStream' & 'ParseTreeWalker' from 'apex-parser' instead of from antlr4ts.
import { CommonTokenStream} from "apex-parser";
import { ParseTreeWalker } from "apex-parser";
Maven
<dependency>
<groupId>com.github.nawforce</groupId>
<artifactId>apex-parser</artifactId>
<version>2.12.0</version>
</dependency>
NPM
"apex-parser": "^2.12.0"
To build both distributions:
npm run build
2.12.0 - Replace deprecated ANTLRINputStream, DateTime & Currency literals fixes (contrib Aaron Hurst)
2.11.0 - Fix for SOQL UPDATE VIEWSTAT/TRACKING & removal of class type arguments
2.10.0 - Allow type arguments on Classes (non-standard!)
2.9.2 - Generate .d.ts files
2.9.1 - JVM build and npm dependency updates
2.9.0 - Add SOQL Fields function
2.8.0 - Apex cast priority fix, SOSL & SOQL query format fixes, Added SOQL Date functions
2.7.1 - Bugfix for 'Network' identifier
2.7.0 - Support inline SOSL queries
2.6.1 - Dependency security fixes
2.6.0 - Add SOQL parsing support
2.5.0 - Allow safe navigation operator ?.
2.4.0 - Enable Listener & Visitor use
2.3.0 - Removed modifers from enhanced for loop
2.2.1 - Dependency security fixes
2.2.0 - Parser performance improvements
2.1.0 - Supports trigger parsing and switch statement parsing syntax was corrected
1.0.0 - Initial version
All the source code included uses a 3-clause BSD license. The only third-party component included is the Apex Antlr4 grammar originally from Tooling-force.com, although this version used is now markedly different from the original.