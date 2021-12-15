Record the screen on macOS from Node.js
npm install aperture
Requires macOS 10.13 or later.
const delay = require('delay');
const aperture = require('aperture')();
const options = {
fps: 30,
cropArea: {
x: 100,
y: 100,
width: 500,
height: 500
}
};
(async () => {
await aperture.startRecording(options);
await delay(3000);
console.log(await aperture.stopRecording());
//=> '/private/var/folders/3x/jf5977fn79jbglr7rk0tq4d00000gn/T/cdf4f7df426c97880f8c10a1600879f7.mp4'
})();
See
example.js if you want to quickly try it out. (The example requires Node.js 8+)
Promise<Object[]>
Get a list of screens. The first screen is the primary screen.
Example:
[{
id: 69732482,
name: 'Color LCD'
}]
Promise<Object[]>
Get a list of audio devices.
Example:
[{
id: 'AppleHDAEngineInput:1B,0,1,0:1',
name: 'Built-in Microphone'
}]
Map
Get a list of available video codecs. The key is the
videoCodec option name and the value is the codec name. It only returns
hevc if your computer supports HEVC hardware encoding.
Example:
Map {
'h264' => 'H264',
'hevc' => 'HEVC',
'proRes422' => 'Apple ProRes 422',
'proRes4444' => 'Apple ProRes 4444'
}
aperture()
Returns a
Promise that fullfills when the recording starts or rejects if the recording didn't start after 5 seconds.
Promise that fullfills with the path to the screen recording file when it's ready. This will never reject.
Only available while a recording is happening,
undefined otherwise.
Usually, this resolves around 1 second before the recording starts, but that's not guaranteed.
Pauses the recording. To resume, call
recorder.resume().
Returns a
Promise that fullfills when the recording has been paused.
Resumes the recording if it's been paused.
Returns a
Promise that fullfills when the recording has been resumed.
Returns a
Promise that resolves with a boolean indicating whether or not the recording is currently paused.
Returns a
Promise for the path to the screen recording file.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
30
Number of frames per seconds.
Type:
object\
Default:
undefined
Record only an area of the screen. Accepts an object with
x,
y,
width,
height properties.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Show the cursor in the screen recording.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Highlight cursor clicks in the screen recording.
Enabling this will also enable the
showCursor option.
Type:
number\
Default:
aperture.screens()[0] (Primary screen)
Screen to record.
Type:
string\
Default:
undefined
Audio device to include in the screen recording. Should be one of the
id's from
aperture.audioDevices().
Type:
string\
Default:
'h264'\
Values:
'hevc' | 'h264' | 'proRes422' | 'proRes4444'
A computer with Intel 6th generation processor or newer is strongly recommended for the
hevc codec, as otherwise it will use software encoding, which only produces 3 FPS fullscreen recording.
The
proRes422 and
proRes4444 codecs are uncompressed data. They will create huge files.
Aperture was built to fulfill the needs of Kap, providing a JavaScript interface to the best available method for recording the screen. That's why it's currently a wrapper for a Swift script that records the screen using the AVFoundation framework.
ffmpeg -f avfoundation...
Yes, we can, but the performance is terrible:
ffmpeg -f avfoundation -i 1 -y test.mp4: