apartment

remove undesirable properties from a piece of css

motivation

tools like penthouse don't really care about specific properties, but if you have critical content with css rules such as animation or transition , you might end up with a lot more css than what you actually need to inline in your pages.

you can also use apartment to remove rules matching a selector string.

install

npm install apartment --save

examples

using the api:

apartment( '.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}' , { properties : [ 'font-size' ] }) apartment( '.foo{font-size:12px;}' , { properties : [ 'font-size' ] }) apartment( '.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}' , { selectors : [ '.foo' ] })

using the cli:

echo '.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}' | apartment -p font-size .foo{font-weight:bold} echo '.foo{font-size:12px;}' | apartment -p font-size echo '.foo{font-size:12px;}' | apartment -s .bar .foo{font-size:12px}

testing

npm test

license

mit