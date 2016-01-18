remove undesirable properties from a piece of css
tools like
penthouse don't really care about specific properties, but if you have critical content with css rules such as
animation or
transition, you might end up with a lot more css than what you actually need to inline in your pages.
you can also use apartment to remove rules matching a selector string.
npm install apartment --save
using the api:
apartment('.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}', { properties: ['font-size'] })
// <- '.foo{font-weight:bold}'
apartment('.foo{font-size:12px;}', { properties: ['font-size'] })
// <- ''
apartment('.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}', { selectors: ['.foo'] })
// <- ''
using the cli:
$ echo '.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}' | apartment -p font-size
> .foo{font-weight:bold}
$ echo '.foo{font-size:12px;}' | apartment -p font-size
>
$ echo '.foo{font-size:12px;}' | apartment -s .bar
> .foo{font-size:12px}
npm test
mit