apa

apartment

by Nicolás Bevacqua
1.1.1 (see all)

🏡 Remove undesirable properties from a piece of css

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

apartment

remove undesirable properties from a piece of css

motivation

tools like penthouse don't really care about specific properties, but if you have critical content with css rules such as animation or transition, you might end up with a lot more css than what you actually need to inline in your pages.

you can also use apartment to remove rules matching a selector string.

install

npm install apartment --save

examples

using the api:

apartment('.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}', { properties: ['font-size'] })
// <- '.foo{font-weight:bold}'
apartment('.foo{font-size:12px;}', { properties: ['font-size'] })
// <- ''
apartment('.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}', { selectors: ['.foo'] })
// <- ''

using the cli:

$ echo '.foo{font-size:12px;font-weight:bold}' | apartment -p font-size
> .foo{font-weight:bold}
$ echo '.foo{font-size:12px;}' | apartment -p font-size
>
$ echo '.foo{font-size:12px;}' | apartment -s .bar
> .foo{font-size:12px}

testing

npm test

license

mit

