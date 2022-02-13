Apache Server Configs is a collection of configuration snippets that can help your server improve the website's performance and security, while also ensuring that resources are served with the correct content-type and are accessible, if needed, even cross-domain.
There are two options for getting the Apache server configs:
httpd.conf), you should configure Apache this way.
This is usually the recommended way, as using
.htaccess files slows
down
Apache!
.htaccess guide.
Using the Apache server configs repo directly has a few required steps to be able to work.
See also the Apache Getting Started.
httpd.conf settings
The first thing to check is that the
httpd.conf file contains appropriate values for
your specific install.
Most specific variables are:
ServerRoot
User
Group
ErrorLog
CustomLog
TypesConfig (ensure that the path for the
mime.types file is valid)
To verify Apache config
apache2 -t
To verify Apache config with a custom file
apache2 -t -f httpd.conf
To reload Apache and apply the new config
apache2ctl reload
Some configurations won't have any effect if the appropriate modules aren't enabled. So, in order for everything to work as intended, you need to ensure you have the following Apache modules enabled:
mod_autoindex.c (autoindex_module)
mod_deflate.c (deflate_module)
mod_expires.c (expires_module)
mod_filter.c (filter_module)
mod_headers.c (headers_module)
mod_include.c (include_module)
mod_mime.c (mime_module)
mod_rewrite.c (rewrite_module)
mod_setenvif.c (setenvif_module)
For more detailed information on configuration files and how to use them, please check the appropriate Apache documentation:
These instructions should work on any distribution where
apt-get has been
used to install Apache.
Open up a terminal and type the following command. Enter your password when prompted.
sudo a2enmod setenvif headers deflate filter expires rewrite include
Restart apache by using the following command, so the new configuration takes effect.
sudo /etc/init.d/apache2 restart
MAMP PRO. On the main screen, click the
Apache tab and ensure that all
the required modules are 'checked', indicating they are enabled.
WampServer. If you have installed WampServer just click on the icon in the task bar then Apache section then modules section. You will be presented with a list of modules. Simply click on a module name to enable it. WampServer will automatically restart the Apache service after you enable a module.
Others. Locate the
httpd.conf file, which is typically found in:
/Applications/MAMP/conf/apache/httpd.conf
/Applications/XAMPP/etc/httpd.conf
C:\apache\conf\httpd.conf
Open the file in a text editor and uncomment all the required modules. Once you have done so, reset MAMP/WAMP/XAMPP.
This repository has the following structure:
./
├── vhosts/
│ ├── 000-default.conf
│ └── templates/
├── h5bp/
│ ├── basic.conf
│ └── .../
└── httpd.conf
vhosts/
This directory should contain all the server definitions.
Except if they are dot prefixed or non
.conf extension, all files in this
folder are loaded automatically.
templates folder
Files in this folder contain a
<VirtualHost/> template for secure and non-secure hosts.
They are intended to be copied in the
vhosts folder with all
example.com
occurrences changed to the target host.
h5bp/
This directory contains config snippets (mixins) to be included as desired.
There are two types of config files provided, individual config snippets and combined config files which provide convenient defaults.
basic.conf
This file loads a small subset of the rules provided by this repository to add
expires headers, allow cross-domain fonts and protect system files from web
access.
The
basic.conf file includes the rules which are recommended to always be
defined.
httpd.conf
The main Apache config file.
The default location of the configuration files is
/usr/local/apache2/, but these files may be located any of a variety of places, depending on how exactly you installed the server.
Common locations for these files may be found in the httpd wiki.
To use as reference requires no special installation steps, download/checkout the repository to a convenient location and adapt your existing httpd configuration incorporating the desired functionality from this repository.
Download the latest release archive.
To use directly, add httpd config files from this repository.
For example:
apache2ctl stop
git clone https://github.com/h5bp/server-configs-apache.git /tmp/h5bp-apache
cd /usr/local
cp -r apache2 apache2-previous
cp -r /tmp/h5bp-apache/* apache2
# install-specific edits
apache2ctl start
cd /usr/local/apache2/vhosts
Creating a new site
cp templates/example.com.conf .actual-hostname.conf
sed -i 's/example.com/actual-hostname/g' .actual-hostname.conf
Enabling a site
mv .actual-hostname.conf actual-hostname.conf
Disabling a site
mv actual-hostname.conf .actual-hostname.conf
apache2ctl reload
.htaccess file
Just copy the
.htaccess file in the root of the website.
Getting options:
h5bp.htaccess on the latest release
and rename the file to
.htaccess
npm install --save-dev apache-server-configs
Inside the
dist/ folder, you'll find a ready-to-use
.htaccess file.
.htaccess builds
Security, mime-type, and caching best practices evolve, and so should do your
.htaccess file. In the past, with each new Apache Server Configs release
it was quite tedious to find out which
.htaccess trick was just new or only
had changes in certain nuances.
The build script with its re-usable and customizable
build configuration lets you easily
update your
.htaccess file. Each new
.htaccess build will contain the
updated Apache Server Configs source files, enabled or commented-out according
to your settings in the
htaccess.conf of your project root.
htaccess.conf
It allows you to define which module to enable or
disable for your project. Just copy the default
htaccess.conf
from this repo into your project directory. Adjust to your needs, and/or
add custom code snippets you need for your project.
Its syntax is straight and pretty much self-explanatory:
# Example Module
title "example module"
enable "src/example-module/images.conf"
enable "src/example-module/web_fonts.conf"
disable "src/example-module/not-needed.conf"
omit "src/example-module/not-needed-at-all.conf"
#... more modules ...
For example, the “Cross-origin web fonts” snippet is always included in
our pre-built
.htaccess file and enabled. If your project does not deal
with web fonts, you can
disable or
omit this section:
This will comment out the section:
disable "h5bp/cross-origin/web_fonts.conf"
…and this will exclude the section, saving lines in output:
omit "h5bp/cross-origin/web_fonts.conf"
For example, the “Forcing
https://” snippet is disabled by default,
although being included in our pre-built
.htaccess. To enable this
snippet, change the
disable keyword to
enable:
enable "h5bp/rewrites/rewrite_http_to_https.conf"
Imagine you're passing all requests to non-existing files to your favorite web framework. The according mod_dir snippet would go like this:
FallbackResource index.php
Store this snippet in a file, e.g.
config/framework_rewrites.conf, and add
a reference in your
htaccess.conf:
# PROJECT MODULES
enable "config/framework_rewrites.conf"
build.sh
Dive into your project root and call the build script from wherever you cloned the repo. Here are three examples:
.htaccess
Create a default
.htaccess in the current work directory. An existing
htaccess.conf in this directory will be used; if none is present, the
default configuration
will apply.
$ path/to/server-configs-apache/bin/build.sh
# Output looks like:
[✔] Build .htaccess
[✔] Moved in place: './.htaccess'
Just add an output path and filename as a parameter. By the way, if there's an
existing
.htaccess file, the build script will create a backup.
$ path/to/server-configs-apache/bin/build.sh htdocs/.htaccess
[✔] Build .htaccess
[✔] Create backup: 'htdocs/.htaccess~'
[✔] Moved in place: 'htdocs/.htaccess'
.htaccess configuration
Why not maintain your personal
~/htaccess.conf? This example creates a
.htaccess in the current work directory, according to your favorite settings
you may have stored in your
$HOME directory:
path/to/server-configs-apache/bin/build.sh ./.htaccess ~/htaccess.conf
Anyone is welcome to contribute, however, if you decide to get involved, please take a moment to review the guidelines:
Apache Server Configs is only possible thanks to all the awesome contributors!
The code is available under the MIT license.