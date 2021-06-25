Node.js package for Apache style password encryption using md5.
Via git (or downloaded tarball):
$ git clone git://github.com/gevorg/apache-md5.git
Via npm:
$ npm install apache-md5
const md5 = require("apache-md5");
// Encrypting password using apache's md5 algorithm.
const encryptedPassword = md5("mypass");
// Should print true.
console.log(md5("mypass", encryptedPassword) == encryptedPassword);
// Should print false.
console.log(md5("notmypass", encryptedPassword) == encryptedPassword);
It uses mocha, so just run following command in package directory:
$ npm test
The MIT License (MIT)