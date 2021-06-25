Node.js package for Apache style password encryption using md5.

Installation

Via git (or downloaded tarball):

$ git clone git://github.com/gevorg/apache-md5.git

Via npm:

$ npm install apache-md5

Usage

const md5 = require ( "apache-md5" ); const encryptedPassword = md5( "mypass" ); console .log(md5( "mypass" , encryptedPassword) == encryptedPassword); console .log(md5( "notmypass" , encryptedPassword) == encryptedPassword);

Running tests

It uses mocha, so just run following command in package directory:

$ npm test

License

The MIT License (MIT)