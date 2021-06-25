openbase logo
apache-md5

by Gevorg Harutyunyan
1.1.7 (see all)

Node.js module for Apache style password encryption using md5.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

401K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

apache-md5

Node.js package for Apache style password encryption using md5.

build

Installation

Via git (or downloaded tarball):

$ git clone git://github.com/gevorg/apache-md5.git

Via npm:

$ npm install apache-md5

Usage

const md5 = require("apache-md5");

// Encrypting password using apache's md5 algorithm.
const encryptedPassword = md5("mypass");

// Should print true.
console.log(md5("mypass", encryptedPassword) == encryptedPassword);
// Should print false.
console.log(md5("notmypass", encryptedPassword) == encryptedPassword);

Running tests

It uses mocha, so just run following command in package directory:

$ npm test

License

The MIT License (MIT)

