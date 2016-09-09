Angular: FullCalendar component

An Angular component for fullcalendar.

Demo app in https://github.com/lbertenasco/ap-ng2-fullcalendar-demo

Installation

npm install @types /jquery --save-dev npm install ap-angular-fullcalendar --save npm install ap-angular2-fullcalendar@ 1 . 3 . 7 --save -E npm install ap-angular2-fullcalendar@ 1 . 3 . 1 --save -E

Usage

Import the calendar module

import * as $ from 'jquery' ; import {CalendarModule} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar" ; @NgModule({ imports : [ CalendarModule ], }) export class AppModule {}

Or import the calendar component

import * as $ from 'jquery' ; import {CalendarComponent} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar" ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ CalendarComponent ], }) export class AppModule {}

Add config in my-component.ts

For a full list of options available, please refer to fullcalendar.io documentation at https://fullcalendar.io/docs/

@Component({ selector: 'my-component' , templateUrl: 'my-component.html' }) export class MyComponent { calendarOptions: Object = { height: 'parent' , fixedWeekCount : false , defaultDate: '2016-09-12' , editable: true , eventLimit: true , // allow "more" link when too many events events: [ { title: 'All Day Event' , start : '2016-09-01' }, { title: 'Long Event' , start : '2016-09-07' , end : '2016-09-10' }, { id: 999 , title: 'Repeating Event' , start : '2016-09-09T16:00:00' }, { id: 999 , title: 'Repeating Event' , start : '2016-09-16T16:00:00' }, { title: 'Conference' , start : '2016-09-11' , end : '2016-09-13' }, { title: 'Meeting' , start : '2016-09-12T10:30:00' , end : '2016-09-12T12:30:00' }, { title: 'Lunch' , start : '2016-09-12T12:00:00' }, { title: 'Meeting' , start : '2016-09-12T14:30:00' }, { title: 'Happy Hour' , start : '2016-09-12T17:30:00' }, { title: 'Dinner' , start : '2016-09-12T20:00:00' }, { title: 'Birthday Party' , start : '2016-09-13T07:00:00' }, { title: 'Click for Google' , url: 'http://google.com/' , start : '2016-09-28' } ] }; onCalendarInit(initialized: boolean ) { console.log( 'Calendar initialized' ); } }

Add selector in template file my-component.html

< angular2-fullcalendar [ options ]= "calendarOptions" ( initialized )= "onCalendarInit($event)" > </ angular2-fullcalendar >

Import the fullcalendar css

If you're using Angular CLI, this is as simple as including one line in your style.(scss|css) file:

@ import "fullcalendar/fullcalendar.min.css" ;

If this does not work you can try by importing fullcalendar.

npm install --save fullcalendar

and include:

@ import "../node_modules/fullcalendar/dist/fullcalendar.min.css" ;

Alternatively, you can just reference the file directly. This would look something like

< link href = "node_modules/fullcalendar/fullcalendar.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Use CalendarComponent as a ViewChild

import {CalendarComponent} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar" ; export class MyComponent { @ViewChild(CalendarComponent) myCalendar: CalendarComponent; changeCalendarView(view) { this .myCalendar.fullCalendar( 'changeView' , view); }