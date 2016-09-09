openbase logo
aaf

ap-angular2-fullcalendar

by Luciano Bertenasco
1.6.4 (see all)

Angular2 fullcalendar component

Overview

Readme

Angular: FullCalendar component

An Angular component for fullcalendar.

Demo app in https://github.com/lbertenasco/ap-ng2-fullcalendar-demo

Installation

npm install @types/jquery --save-dev # For Angular 6
npm install ap-angular-fullcalendar --save # For Angular 6
npm install ap-angular2-fullcalendar@1.3.7 --save -E # For Angular 5
npm install ap-angular2-fullcalendar@1.3.1 --save -E # For Angular 4

Usage

Import the calendar module

import * as $ from 'jquery'; // For Angular 6
import {CalendarModule} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar";

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    CalendarModule
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

Or import the calendar component

import * as $ from 'jquery'; // For Angular 6
import {CalendarComponent} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar";

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    CalendarComponent
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

Add config in my-component.ts

For a full list of options available, please refer to fullcalendar.io documentation at https://fullcalendar.io/docs/

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  templateUrl: 'my-component.html'
})
export class MyComponent {
    calendarOptions:Object = {
      height: 'parent',
      fixedWeekCount : false,
      defaultDate: '2016-09-12',
      editable: true,
      eventLimit: true, // allow "more" link when too many events
      events: [
        {
          title: 'All Day Event',
          start: '2016-09-01'
        },
        {
          title: 'Long Event',
          start: '2016-09-07',
          end: '2016-09-10'
        },
        {
          id: 999,
          title: 'Repeating Event',
          start: '2016-09-09T16:00:00'
        },
        {
          id: 999,
          title: 'Repeating Event',
          start: '2016-09-16T16:00:00'
        },
        {
          title: 'Conference',
          start: '2016-09-11',
          end: '2016-09-13'
        },
        {
          title: 'Meeting',
          start: '2016-09-12T10:30:00',
          end: '2016-09-12T12:30:00'
        },
        {
          title: 'Lunch',
          start: '2016-09-12T12:00:00'
        },
        {
          title: 'Meeting',
          start: '2016-09-12T14:30:00'
        },
        {
          title: 'Happy Hour',
          start: '2016-09-12T17:30:00'
        },
        {
          title: 'Dinner',
          start: '2016-09-12T20:00:00'
        },
        {
          title: 'Birthday Party',
          start: '2016-09-13T07:00:00'
        },
        {
          title: 'Click for Google',
          url: 'http://google.com/',
          start: '2016-09-28'
        }
      ]
    };

    onCalendarInit(initialized: boolean) {
      console.log('Calendar initialized');
    }
}

Add selector in template file my-component.html

<angular2-fullcalendar [options]="calendarOptions" (initialized)="onCalendarInit($event)"></angular2-fullcalendar>

Import the fullcalendar css

If you're using Angular CLI, this is as simple as including one line in your style.(scss|css) file:

@import "fullcalendar/fullcalendar.min.css";

If this does not work you can try by importing fullcalendar.

npm install --save fullcalendar

and include:

@import "../node_modules/fullcalendar/dist/fullcalendar.min.css";

Alternatively, you can just reference the file directly. This would look something like

<link href="node_modules/fullcalendar/fullcalendar.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

Use CalendarComponent as a ViewChild

import {CalendarComponent} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar";

export class MyComponent{
  @ViewChild(CalendarComponent) myCalendar: CalendarComponent;

  changeCalendarView(view) {
    this.myCalendar.fullCalendar('changeView', view);
  }

TODO's

  • Tests

