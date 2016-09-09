An Angular component for fullcalendar.
Demo app in https://github.com/lbertenasco/ap-ng2-fullcalendar-demo
npm install @types/jquery --save-dev # For Angular 6
npm install ap-angular-fullcalendar --save # For Angular 6
npm install ap-angular2-fullcalendar@1.3.7 --save -E # For Angular 5
npm install ap-angular2-fullcalendar@1.3.1 --save -E # For Angular 4
import * as $ from 'jquery'; // For Angular 6
import {CalendarModule} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar";
@NgModule({
imports: [
CalendarModule
],
})
export class AppModule {}
import * as $ from 'jquery'; // For Angular 6
import {CalendarComponent} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar";
@NgModule({
declarations: [
CalendarComponent
],
})
export class AppModule {}
For a full list of options available, please refer to fullcalendar.io documentation at https://fullcalendar.io/docs/
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
templateUrl: 'my-component.html'
})
export class MyComponent {
calendarOptions:Object = {
height: 'parent',
fixedWeekCount : false,
defaultDate: '2016-09-12',
editable: true,
eventLimit: true, // allow "more" link when too many events
events: [
{
title: 'All Day Event',
start: '2016-09-01'
},
{
title: 'Long Event',
start: '2016-09-07',
end: '2016-09-10'
},
{
id: 999,
title: 'Repeating Event',
start: '2016-09-09T16:00:00'
},
{
id: 999,
title: 'Repeating Event',
start: '2016-09-16T16:00:00'
},
{
title: 'Conference',
start: '2016-09-11',
end: '2016-09-13'
},
{
title: 'Meeting',
start: '2016-09-12T10:30:00',
end: '2016-09-12T12:30:00'
},
{
title: 'Lunch',
start: '2016-09-12T12:00:00'
},
{
title: 'Meeting',
start: '2016-09-12T14:30:00'
},
{
title: 'Happy Hour',
start: '2016-09-12T17:30:00'
},
{
title: 'Dinner',
start: '2016-09-12T20:00:00'
},
{
title: 'Birthday Party',
start: '2016-09-13T07:00:00'
},
{
title: 'Click for Google',
url: 'http://google.com/',
start: '2016-09-28'
}
]
};
onCalendarInit(initialized: boolean) {
console.log('Calendar initialized');
}
}
<angular2-fullcalendar [options]="calendarOptions" (initialized)="onCalendarInit($event)"></angular2-fullcalendar>
If you're using Angular CLI, this is as simple as including one line in your style.(scss|css) file:
@import "fullcalendar/fullcalendar.min.css";
If this does not work you can try by importing fullcalendar.
npm install --save fullcalendar
and include:
@import "../node_modules/fullcalendar/dist/fullcalendar.min.css";
Alternatively, you can just reference the file directly. This would look something like
<link href="node_modules/fullcalendar/fullcalendar.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
import {CalendarComponent} from "ap-angular-fullcalendar";
export class MyComponent{
@ViewChild(CalendarComponent) myCalendar: CalendarComponent;
changeCalendarView(view) {
this.myCalendar.fullCalendar('changeView', view);
}