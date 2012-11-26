Function.prototype.bind sets
this which is super annoying if you just want
to do currying over arguments while passing
this through.
Instead you can do:
var ap = require('ap');
var z = ap([3], function (x, y) {
return this.z * (x * 2 + y);
}).call({ z : 10 }, 4);
console.log(z);
100
var ap = require('ap')
Fill in the arguments
args at the beginning of
fn's arguments list.
Fill in the arguments
args at the end of
fn's arguments list.
Fill in
left arguments starting from the beginning of
fn's argument list and
right arguments starting from the end.
Fill in
fn's arguments with
args... from the beginning of
fn's arguments
list.
Fill in
fn's arguments with
args... starting from the end of
fn's
arguments list.
Curry
fn, returning a new function with
args... partially applied from the
beginning of
fn's arguments list.
Curry
fn returning a new function with
args... partially applied from the
end of
fn's arguments list.