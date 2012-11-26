openbase logo
by James Halliday
0.2.0 (see all)

Currying in javascript. Like .bind() without also setting `this`.

Documentation
41.9K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

ap

ap

Function.prototype.bind sets this which is super annoying if you just want to do currying over arguments while passing this through.

Instead you can do:

var ap = require('ap');
var z = ap([3], function (x, y) {
    return this.z * (x * 2 + y);
}).call({ z : 10 }, 4);
console.log(z);

100

methods

var ap = require('ap')

ap(args, fn)

Fill in the arguments args at the beginning of fn's arguments list.

ap.pa(args, fn)

Fill in the arguments args at the end of fn's arguments list.

ap.apa(left, right, fn)

Fill in left arguments starting from the beginning of fn's argument list and right arguments starting from the end.

ap.partial(fn, args...)

Fill in fn's arguments with args... from the beginning of fn's arguments list.

ap.partialRight(fn, args...)

Fill in fn's arguments with args... starting from the end of fn's arguments list.

ap.curry(fn, args...)

Curry fn, returning a new function with args... partially applied from the beginning of fn's arguments list.

ap.curryRight(fn, args...)

Curry fn returning a new function with args... partially applied from the end of fn's arguments list.

