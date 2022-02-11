Mobile UI Components built on Vue
🔥 文档网站（国内） 🌈 文档网站（GitHub） 🇨🇳 中文版介绍
Using
npm to install:
# install latest Vant for Vue 3 project
npm i vant
# install Vant 2 for Vue 2 project
npm i vant@latest-v2
Using
yarn or
pnpm:
# with yarn
yarn add vant
# with pnpm
pnpm add vant
import { createApp } from 'vue';
import { Button } from 'vant';
import 'vant/lib/index.css';
const app = createApp();
app.use(Button);
See more in Quickstart.
Vant 2 supports modern browsers and Android >= 4.0、iOS >= 8.0.
Vant 3 supports modern browsers and Chrome >= 51、iOS >= 10.0 (same as Vue 3).
|Project
|Description
|vant-weapp
|WeChat MiniProgram UI
|vant-demo
|Collection of Vant demos
|vant-cli
|Scaffold for UI library
|vant-icons
|Vant icons
|vant-touch-emulator
|Using vant in desktop browsers
|Project
|Description
|3lang3/react-vant
|React mobile UI Components based on Vant
|rc-ui-lib
|React mobile UI Components based on Vant
|vant-aliapp
|Alipay MiniProgram UI
|taroify
|Vant Taro
|vant-theme
|Online theme preview built on Vant UI
|@antmjs/vantui
|Mobile UI Components based on Vant, supporting Taro and React
You can scan the following QR code to access the demo：
Core contributors of Vant and Vant Weapp:
|chenjiahan
|cookfront
|wangnaiyi
|pangxie
|rex-zsd
|nemo-shen
|Lindysen
|JakeLaoyu
Thanks to the following friends for their contributions to Vant:
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.