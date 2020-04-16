Loopback-style REST Client for Admin-on-rest

Loopback-style REST Client for admin-on-rest, the frontend framework for building admin applications on top of REST services.

Not maintained anymore

With new react-admin, please use loopback-component-react-admin instead.

Because of recent changes of admin-on-rest, this module will only support version 0.9.0 (or later) of admin-on-rest.

Prerequisite

Your loopback server must response X-Total-Count header when querying list. Please use loopback3-xTotalCount on your server end.

How to use

yarn add aor-loopback On your App.js , add this:

import loopbackRestClient from 'aor-loopback' ; ... <Admin restClient={loopbackRestClient( 'http://my.api.url/api' )} ...>

If you want this module handle authentication, add this:

import loopbackRestClient, {authClient} from 'aor-loopback' ; ... <Admin restClient={loopbackRestClient( 'http://my.api.url/api' )} authClient={authClient( 'http://my.api.url/api/users/login' )} ...>

Example

Please check example here: loopback-aor-boilerplate, you should clone it and change your model later.

License

This module is licensed under the MIT Licence.