aor-loopback

by Nguyễn Kim Kha
1.3.2 (see all)

Loopback-style REST Client for Admin-on-rest

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Loopback-style REST Client for admin-on-rest, the frontend framework for building admin applications on top of REST services.

Not maintained anymore

With new react-admin, please use loopback-component-react-admin instead.

Because of recent changes of admin-on-rest, this module will only support version 0.9.0 (or later) of admin-on-rest.

Prerequisite

  • Your loopback server must response X-Total-Count header when querying list. Please use loopback3-xTotalCount on your server end.

How to use

  1. yarn add aor-loopback
  2. On your App.js, add this:
import loopbackRestClient from 'aor-loopback';

...

    <Admin restClient={loopbackRestClient('http://my.api.url/api')} ...>
  1. If you want this module handle authentication, add this:
import loopbackRestClient, {authClient} from 'aor-loopback';

...

    <Admin restClient={loopbackRestClient('http://my.api.url/api')} authClient={authClient('http://my.api.url/api/users/login')} ...>

Example

Please check example here: loopback-aor-boilerplate, you should clone it and change your model later.

License

This module is licensed under the MIT Licence.

