Loopback-style REST Client for admin-on-rest, the frontend framework for building admin applications on top of REST services.
With new react-admin, please use loopback-component-react-admin instead.
Because of recent changes of admin-on-rest, this module will only support version 0.9.0 (or later) of admin-on-rest.
X-Total-Count header when querying list. Please use loopback3-xTotalCount on your server end.
yarn add aor-loopback
App.js, add this:
import loopbackRestClient from 'aor-loopback';
...
<Admin restClient={loopbackRestClient('http://my.api.url/api')} ...>
import loopbackRestClient, {authClient} from 'aor-loopback';
...
<Admin restClient={loopbackRestClient('http://my.api.url/api')} authClient={authClient('http://my.api.url/api/users/login')} ...>
Please check example here: loopback-aor-boilerplate, you should clone it and change your model later.
This module is licensed under the MIT Licence.