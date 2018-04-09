A custom field/input component for Admin-on-rest that provides the ability to represent embedded arrays.
Install with:
npm install --save aor-embedded-array
or
yarn add aor-embedded-array
Define the
Create and
Edit View like this:
<EmbeddedArrayInput source="links">
<LongTextInput source="url" />
<LongTextInput source="context" />
<EmbeddedArrayInput source="metadata">
<TextInput source="name" />
<TextInput source="value" />
</EmbeddedArrayInput>
</EmbeddedArrayInput>
Define the
Show and
List View like this:
<EmbeddedArrayField source="links">
<UrlField source="url" />
<TextField source="context" />
<EmbeddedArrayField source="metadata">
<TextField source="name" />
<TextField source="value" />
</EmbeddedArrayField>
</EmbeddedArrayField>
For primitive arrays, define the Views the same way but without the source prop for the unique child:
<EmbeddedArrayInput source="links">
<LongTextInput />
</EmbeddedArrayInput>
import FlatButton from 'material-ui/FlatButton';
import ActionDeleteIcon from 'material-ui/svg-icons/action/delete';
const CustomDeleteButton = ({items, index}) => (
<FlatButton
key={index}
secondary
label="Delete"
icon={<ActionDeleteIcon />}
onClick={() => {
// Take custom action
console.log(items, index);
items.remove(index);
}}
/>
)
var style = {
actionsContainerStyle: {
display: "inline-block",
clear: "both",
float: "right",
padding: "2em 0em 0em 0em"
}
}
<EmbeddedArrayInput source="links"
actionsContainerStyle={style.actionsContainerStyle}
customButtons={[<CustomDeleteButton key={0}/>]}
>
<UrlField source="url" />
<TextField source="context" />
</EmbeddedArrayInput>
You can make use of the translation system provided by
admin-on-rest and set the following translation paths:
aor.input.embedded_array.add to set Add Button's label.
aor.input.embedded_array.remove to set Remove Button's label.
Also, you can change the translation path's themselves by providing values for props
labelAdd and
labelRemove.
You can learn more about admin-on-rest's translation system from this link: https://marmelab.com/admin-on-rest/Translation.html
There are four style props you can pass to customize style, those are
actionsContainerStyle,
innerContainerStyle,
labelStyle &
insertDividers.
Default values of those are as follows
actionsContainerStyle: {
clear: 'both',
margin: '1em',
display: 'block',
textAlign: 'right',
},
innerContainerStyle: {
padding: '0 1em 1em 1em',
width: '90%',
display: 'inline-block',
},
labelContainerStyle: {
padding: '1.2em 1em 0 0',
width: '90%',
display: 'inline-block',
},
labelStyle: {
top: 0,
position: 'relative',
textTransform: 'capitalize',
},
You can also pass
insertDividers value as
true or
false to get the divider or not. Default value for
insertDividers is true.