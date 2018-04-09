openbase logo
aea

aor-embedded-array

by Muhammad Seyrawan
0.1.0 (see all)

Embedded Arrays for Admin On Rest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm npm npm Travis

aor-embedded-array

A custom field/input component for Admin-on-rest that provides the ability to represent embedded arrays.

screenshot

Installation

Install with:

npm install --save aor-embedded-array

or

yarn add aor-embedded-array

Usage

Basic Usage

Define the Create and Edit View like this:

 <EmbeddedArrayInput source="links">
     <LongTextInput source="url" />
     <LongTextInput source="context" />
     <EmbeddedArrayInput source="metadata">
         <TextInput source="name" />
         <TextInput source="value" />
     </EmbeddedArrayInput>
 </EmbeddedArrayInput>

Define the Show and List View like this:

 <EmbeddedArrayField source="links">
     <UrlField source="url" />
     <TextField source="context" />
     <EmbeddedArrayField source="metadata">
         <TextField source="name" />
         <TextField source="value" />
     </EmbeddedArrayField>
 </EmbeddedArrayField>

For primitive arrays, define the Views the same way but without the source prop for the unique child:

 <EmbeddedArrayInput source="links">
     <LongTextInput />
 </EmbeddedArrayInput>

Using Custom action buttons

 import FlatButton from 'material-ui/FlatButton';
 import ActionDeleteIcon from 'material-ui/svg-icons/action/delete';
 const CustomDeleteButton = ({items, index}) => (
     <FlatButton
         key={index}
         secondary
         label="Delete"
         icon={<ActionDeleteIcon />}
         onClick={() => {
             // Take custom action
             console.log(items, index);
             items.remove(index);
         }}
     />
 )

 var style = {
     actionsContainerStyle: {
         display: "inline-block",
         clear: "both",
         float: "right",
         padding: "2em 0em 0em 0em"
     }
 }
 <EmbeddedArrayInput source="links" 
     actionsContainerStyle={style.actionsContainerStyle} 
     customButtons={[<CustomDeleteButton key={0}/>]}
     >
     <UrlField source="url" />
     <TextField source="context" />
 </EmbeddedArrayInput>

Customizing Add and Remove buttons' labels

You can make use of the translation system provided by admin-on-rest and set the following translation paths:

  1. aor.input.embedded_array.add to set Add Button's label.
  2. aor.input.embedded_array.remove to set Remove Button's label.

Also, you can change the translation path's themselves by providing values for props labelAdd and labelRemove.

You can learn more about admin-on-rest's translation system from this link: https://marmelab.com/admin-on-rest/Translation.html

Passing props to customize style

There are four style props you can pass to customize style, those are actionsContainerStyle, innerContainerStyle, labelStyle & insertDividers.

Default values of those are as follows

actionsContainerStyle: {
    clear: 'both',
    margin: '1em',
    display: 'block',
    textAlign: 'right',
},

innerContainerStyle: {
    padding: '0 1em 1em 1em',
    width: '90%',
    display: 'inline-block',
},

labelContainerStyle: {
    padding: '1.2em 1em 0 0',
    width: '90%',
    display: 'inline-block',
},

labelStyle: {
    top: 0,
    position: 'relative',
    textTransform: 'capitalize',
},

You can also pass insertDividers value as true or false to get the divider or not. Default value for insertDividers is true.

