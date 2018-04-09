A custom field/input component for Admin-on-rest that provides the ability to represent embedded arrays.

Installation

Install with:

npm install --save aor-embedded-array

or

yarn add aor-embedded-array

Usage

Basic Usage

Define the Create and Edit View like this:

<EmbeddedArrayInput source= "links" > <LongTextInput source="url" /> <LongTextInput source="context" /> <EmbeddedArrayInput source="metadata"> <TextInput source="name" /> <TextInput source="value" /> </EmbeddedArrayInput> </EmbeddedArrayInput>

Define the Show and List View like this:

<EmbeddedArrayField source= "links" > <UrlField source="url" /> <TextField source="context" /> <EmbeddedArrayField source="metadata"> <TextField source="name" /> <TextField source="value" /> </EmbeddedArrayField> </EmbeddedArrayField>

For primitive arrays, define the Views the same way but without the source prop for the unique child:

<EmbeddedArrayInput source= "links" > < LongTextInput /> </ EmbeddedArrayInput >

Using Custom action buttons

import FlatButton from 'material-ui/FlatButton' ; import ActionDeleteIcon from 'material-ui/svg-icons/action/delete' ; const CustomDeleteButton = ( {items, index} ) => ( < FlatButton key = {index} secondary label = "Delete" icon = { < ActionDeleteIcon /> } onClick={() => { // Take custom action console.log(items, index); items.remove(index); }} /> )

var style = { actionsContainerStyle : { display : "inline-block" , clear : "both" , float : "right" , padding : "2em 0em 0em 0em" } } <EmbeddedArrayInput source= "links" actionsContainerStyle={style.actionsContainerStyle} customButtons={[<CustomDeleteButton key={0}/>]} > <UrlField source="url" /> <TextField source="context" /> </EmbeddedArrayInput>

Customizing Add and Remove buttons' labels

You can make use of the translation system provided by admin-on-rest and set the following translation paths:

aor.input.embedded_array.add to set Add Button's label. aor.input.embedded_array.remove to set Remove Button's label.

Also, you can change the translation path's themselves by providing values for props labelAdd and labelRemove .

You can learn more about admin-on-rest's translation system from this link: https://marmelab.com/admin-on-rest/Translation.html

Passing props to customize style

There are four style props you can pass to customize style, those are actionsContainerStyle , innerContainerStyle , labelStyle & insertDividers .

Default values of those are as follows

actionsContainerStyle: { clear : 'both' , margin : '1em' , display : 'block' , textAlign : 'right' , },

innerContainerStyle: { padding : '0 1em 1em 1em' , width : '90%' , display : 'inline-block' , },

labelContainerStyle: { padding : '1.2em 1em 0 0' , width : '90%' , display : 'inline-block' , },

labelStyle: { top : 0 , position : 'relative' , textTransform : 'capitalize' , },