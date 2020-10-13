openbase logo
aa

ao-app

by Klaudio Sinani
5.6.0 (see all)

Elegant Microsoft To-Do desktop app

Readme


Ao

✔️ Elegant Microsoft To-Do desktop app

Build Status Build Status

Description

Ao is an unofficial, featureful, open source, community-driven, free Microsoft To-Do app, used by people in more than 120 countries.

Come over to Gitter or Twitter to share your thoughts on the project.

You can find more desktop apps here.

Highlights

✔️ Windows & Linux only atm

Contents

Install

Github Releases

Head to the releases page and download the appropriate installer for your system.

Homebrew

Macos users can directly install through Homebrew Cask brew cask install ao

Snap

Ubuntu Linux users can directly install through Snap snap install ao

AUR

Arch Linux users can directly install through AUR yaourt ao

Note

The version available on AUR may not be the latest. If that is the case, please consider downloading directly from the Github releases page.

Features

Vibrant Themes

Press Cmd Alt U / Cmd Alt J to activate the dark or light vibrant theme respectively.

Please note that the feature is available only on Macos.

Sepia Theme

Perfect for glossy screens. Activate it by pressing Cmd/Ctrl G

Black Theme

Deep focus materialized. Boost your productivity by pressing Cmd/Ctrl W

Dark Theme

Silky & relaxing. Make it yours by pressing Cmd/Ctrl H

Compact Mode

Get more for less. Simply downsize the window to enter the mode.

List Navigation

Navigate seamlessly between your lists by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Tab / Cmd/Ctrl Shift Tab or jump directly to a specific list by using Cmd/Ctrl 1 - 9

Custom Shortcut Keys

Adjust Ao to your workflow. Navigate to ~/.ao.json or press Cmd/Ctrl . and modify any shortcut key to your own preference. To reset simply delete the ao config file from your home directory.

Scalable Interface

Adjust the zooming factor to your own preference by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Shift = or Cmd/Ctrl -

Auto Night Mode

Press Cmd/Ctrl Alt N and allow Ao to intelligently adjust to your environment.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Local Shortcut Keys

40+ local keyboard shortcuts. Toggle anything in a flash.

View all the available local keyboard shortcuts.
DescriptionKeys
Toggle Window MenuAlt
Toggle Full ScreenF11
Return to TodosEsc
New TodoCmd/Ctrl N
Delete TodoCmd/Ctrl D
Rename TodoCmd/Ctrl T
Search TodosCmd/Ctrl F
Add Todo to My DayCmd/Ctrl K
New ListCmd/Ctrl L
Rename ListCmd/Ctrl Y
Toggle SidebarCmd/Ctrl O
Toggle My DayCmd/Ctrl M
Toggle CortanaCmd/Ctrl E
Toggle Dark ThemeCmd/Ctrl H
Toggle Sepia ThemeCmd/Ctrl G
Toggle Black ThemeCmd/Ctrl B
Toggle SettingsCmd/Ctrl ,
Make Text SmallerCmd/Ctrl -
Edit Shortcut KeysCmd/Ctrl .
Reset Zoom LevelCmd/Ctrl 0
Navigate to Next ListCmd/Ctrl Tab
Jump to ListCmd/Ctrl 1 - 9
Sign outCmd/Ctrl Alt Q
Toggle Vibrant Light ThemeCmd/Ctrl Alt U
Toggle Vibrant Dark ThemeCmd/Ctrl Alt J
Activate Auto Night ModeCmd/Ctrl Alt N
Delete ListCmd/Ctrl Shift D
Add Due DateCmd/Ctrl Shift T
Reload AoCmd/Ctrl Shift R
Set ReminderCmd/Ctrl Shift E
Complete TodoCmd/Ctrl Shift N
Hide Completed TodosCmd/Ctrl Shift H
Toggle Dev ToolsCmd/Ctrl Shift I
Set Always on TopCmd/Ctrl Shift P
Make Text LargerCmd/Ctrl Shift =

Global Shortcut Keys

Access Ao at any moment from anywhere within your operating system. All global shortcuts can be customized to match your own preference through the configuration file ~/.ao.json.

View all the available global keyboard shortcuts.
DescriptionGlobal Shortcut
Toggle Ao WindowAlt Shift A
Create New TodoAlt Shift C
Search TodosAlt Shift F

Development

For more info on how to contribute to the project, please read the contributing guidelines.

  • Fork the repository and clone it to your machine
  • Navigate to your local fork cd ao
  • Install the project dependencies npm install or yarn install
  • Run Ao on dev mode npm start or yarn start
  • Lint code for errors npm test or yarn test
  • Build binaries and installers npm run dist or yarn dist
  • Tusk - Refined Evernote desktop app.

Team

Coded with ❤ by

Disclaimer

Ao is an unofficial, open source, third-party, community-driven, free app and is not affiliated in any way with Microsoft.

License

MIT

