Ao is an unofficial, featureful, open source, community-driven, free Microsoft To-Do app, used by people in more than 120 countries.
✔️ Windows & Linux only atm
Head to the releases page and download the appropriate installer for your system.
Macos users can directly install through
Homebrew Cask
brew cask install ao
Ubuntu Linux users can directly install through
Snap
snap install ao
Arch Linux users can directly install through
AUR
yaourt ao
The version available on
AUR may not be the latest. If that is the case, please consider downloading directly from the Github releases page.
Press Cmd Alt U / Cmd Alt J to activate the dark or light vibrant theme respectively.
Please note that the feature is available only on Macos.
Perfect for glossy screens. Activate it by pressing Cmd/Ctrl G
Deep focus materialized. Boost your productivity by pressing Cmd/Ctrl W
Silky & relaxing. Make it yours by pressing Cmd/Ctrl H
Get more for less. Simply downsize the window to enter the mode.
Navigate seamlessly between your lists by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Tab / Cmd/Ctrl Shift Tab or jump directly to a specific list by using Cmd/Ctrl 1 - 9
Adjust Ao to your workflow. Navigate to
~/.ao.json or press Cmd/Ctrl . and modify any shortcut key to your own preference. To reset simply delete the ao config file from your home directory.
Adjust the zooming factor to your own preference by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Shift = or Cmd/Ctrl -
Press Cmd/Ctrl Alt N and allow Ao to intelligently adjust to your environment.
40+ local keyboard shortcuts. Toggle anything in a flash.
|Description
|Keys
|Toggle Window Menu
|Alt
|Toggle Full Screen
|F11
|Return to Todos
|Esc
|New Todo
|Cmd/Ctrl N
|Delete Todo
|Cmd/Ctrl D
|Rename Todo
|Cmd/Ctrl T
|Search Todos
|Cmd/Ctrl F
|Add Todo to My Day
|Cmd/Ctrl K
|New List
|Cmd/Ctrl L
|Rename List
|Cmd/Ctrl Y
|Toggle Sidebar
|Cmd/Ctrl O
|Toggle My Day
|Cmd/Ctrl M
|Toggle Cortana
|Cmd/Ctrl E
|Toggle Dark Theme
|Cmd/Ctrl H
|Toggle Sepia Theme
|Cmd/Ctrl G
|Toggle Black Theme
|Cmd/Ctrl B
|Toggle Settings
|Cmd/Ctrl ,
|Make Text Smaller
|Cmd/Ctrl -
|Edit Shortcut Keys
|Cmd/Ctrl .
|Reset Zoom Level
|Cmd/Ctrl 0
|Navigate to Next List
|Cmd/Ctrl Tab
|Jump to List
|Cmd/Ctrl 1 - 9
|Sign out
|Cmd/Ctrl Alt Q
|Toggle Vibrant Light Theme
|Cmd/Ctrl Alt U
|Toggle Vibrant Dark Theme
|Cmd/Ctrl Alt J
|Activate Auto Night Mode
|Cmd/Ctrl Alt N
|Delete List
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift D
|Add Due Date
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift T
|Reload Ao
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift R
|Set Reminder
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift E
|Complete Todo
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift N
|Hide Completed Todos
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift H
|Toggle Dev Tools
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift I
|Set Always on Top
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift P
|Make Text Larger
|Cmd/Ctrl Shift =
Access Ao at any moment from anywhere within your operating system. All global shortcuts can be customized to match your own preference through the configuration file
~/.ao.json.
|Description
|Global Shortcut
|Toggle Ao Window
|Alt Shift A
|Create New Todo
|Alt Shift C
|Search Todos
|Alt Shift F
For more info on how to contribute to the project, please read the contributing guidelines.
cd ao
npm install or
yarn install
npm start or
yarn start
npm test or
yarn test
npm run dist or
yarn dist
