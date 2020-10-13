

✔️ Elegant Microsoft To-Do desktop app

Description

Ao is an unofficial, featureful, open source, community-driven, free Microsoft To-Do app, used by people in more than 120 countries.

Highlights

✔️ Windows & Linux only atm

Contents

Install

Github Releases

Head to the releases page and download the appropriate installer for your system.

Homebrew

Macos users can directly install through Homebrew Cask brew cask install ao

Snap

Ubuntu Linux users can directly install through Snap snap install ao

AUR

Arch Linux users can directly install through AUR yaourt ao

Note

The version available on AUR may not be the latest. If that is the case, please consider downloading directly from the Github releases page.

Features

Vibrant Themes

Press Cmd Alt U / Cmd Alt J to activate the dark or light vibrant theme respectively.

Please note that the feature is available only on Macos.

Sepia Theme

Perfect for glossy screens. Activate it by pressing Cmd/Ctrl G

Black Theme

Deep focus materialized. Boost your productivity by pressing Cmd/Ctrl W

Dark Theme

Silky & relaxing. Make it yours by pressing Cmd/Ctrl H

Compact Mode

Get more for less. Simply downsize the window to enter the mode.

List Navigation

Navigate seamlessly between your lists by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Tab / Cmd/Ctrl Shift Tab or jump directly to a specific list by using Cmd/Ctrl 1 - 9

Custom Shortcut Keys

Adjust Ao to your workflow. Navigate to ~/.ao.json or press Cmd/Ctrl . and modify any shortcut key to your own preference. To reset simply delete the ao config file from your home directory.

Scalable Interface

Adjust the zooming factor to your own preference by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Shift = or Cmd/Ctrl -

Auto Night Mode

Press Cmd/Ctrl Alt N and allow Ao to intelligently adjust to your environment.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Local Shortcut Keys

40+ local keyboard shortcuts. Toggle anything in a flash.

View all the available local keyboard shortcuts.

Description Keys Toggle Window Menu Alt Toggle Full Screen F11 Return to Todos Esc New Todo Cmd/Ctrl N Delete Todo Cmd/Ctrl D Rename Todo Cmd/Ctrl T Search Todos Cmd/Ctrl F Add Todo to My Day Cmd/Ctrl K New List Cmd/Ctrl L Rename List Cmd/Ctrl Y Toggle Sidebar Cmd/Ctrl O Toggle My Day Cmd/Ctrl M Toggle Cortana Cmd/Ctrl E Toggle Dark Theme Cmd/Ctrl H Toggle Sepia Theme Cmd/Ctrl G Toggle Black Theme Cmd/Ctrl B Toggle Settings Cmd/Ctrl , Make Text Smaller Cmd/Ctrl - Edit Shortcut Keys Cmd/Ctrl . Reset Zoom Level Cmd/Ctrl 0 Navigate to Next List Cmd/Ctrl Tab Jump to List Cmd/Ctrl 1 - 9 Sign out Cmd/Ctrl Alt Q Toggle Vibrant Light Theme Cmd/Ctrl Alt U Toggle Vibrant Dark Theme Cmd/Ctrl Alt J Activate Auto Night Mode Cmd/Ctrl Alt N Delete List Cmd/Ctrl Shift D Add Due Date Cmd/Ctrl Shift T Reload Ao Cmd/Ctrl Shift R Set Reminder Cmd/Ctrl Shift E Complete Todo Cmd/Ctrl Shift N Hide Completed Todos Cmd/Ctrl Shift H Toggle Dev Tools Cmd/Ctrl Shift I Set Always on Top Cmd/Ctrl Shift P Make Text Larger Cmd/Ctrl Shift =



Global Shortcut Keys

Access Ao at any moment from anywhere within your operating system. All global shortcuts can be customized to match your own preference through the configuration file ~/.ao.json .

View all the available global keyboard shortcuts.

Description Global Shortcut Toggle Ao Window Alt Shift A Create New Todo Alt Shift C Search Todos Alt Shift F



Development

For more info on how to contribute to the project, please read the contributing guidelines.

Fork the repository and clone it to your machine

Navigate to your local fork cd ao

Install the project dependencies npm install or yarn install

or Run Ao on dev mode npm start or yarn start

or Lint code for errors npm test or yarn test

or Build binaries and installers npm run dist or yarn dist

Team

Coded with ❤ by

Klaus Sinani (@klauscfhq)

Mario Sinani (@mariocfhq)

Thanasis Gkanos (@ThanasisGkanos)

Disclaimer

Ao is an unofficial, open source, third-party, community-driven, free app and is not affiliated in any way with Microsoft.

License

MIT