Anywhere 随启随用的静态文件服务器

Running static file server anywhere. 随时随地将你的当前目录变成一个静态文件服务器的根目录。

Installation

Install it as a command line tool via npm -g .

npm install anywhere -g

Execution

$ anywhere // or with port $ anywhere -p 8000 // or start it but silent(don 't open browser) $ anywhere -s // or with hostname $ anywhere -h localhost -p 8888 // or with folder $ anywhere -d ~/git/anywhere // or enable html5 history $ anywhere -f /index.html

Help

$ anywhere -- help Usage: anywhere -- help // print help information anywhere // 8000 as default port, current folder as root anywhere 8888 // 8888 as port anywhere -p 8989 // 8989 as port anywhere -s // don 't open browser anywhere -h localhost // localhost as hostname anywhere -d /home // /home as root anywhere -f /index.html // Enable html5 history,the index is /index.html anywhere --proxy http://localhost:7000/api // Support shorthand URL, webpack.config.js or customize config file

Proxy argvs

Shorthand URL

anywhere --proxy http://localhost:7000/api \___________________/\___/ | | target context

More about the shorthand configuration.

Webpack conofig

module .exports = { devServer : { proxy : { '/api' : { target : 'http://localhost:7000' , changeOrigin : true } } } }

Customize config

module .exports = { '/api' : { target : 'http://localhost:7000' , changeOrigin : true } }

More proxy http-proxy-middleware help.

Visit

http :

Automatically open default browser. 执行命令后，默认浏览器将为您自动打开主页。

License

The MIT license.