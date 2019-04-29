Running static file server anywhere. 随时随地将你的当前目录变成一个静态文件服务器的根目录。
Install it as a command line tool via
npm -g.
npm install anywhere -g
$ anywhere
// or with port
$ anywhere -p 8000
// or start it but silent(don't open browser)
$ anywhere -s
// or with hostname
$ anywhere -h localhost -p 8888
// or with folder
$ anywhere -d ~/git/anywhere
// or enable html5 history
$ anywhere -f /index.html
$ anywhere --help
Usage:
anywhere --help // print help information
anywhere // 8000 as default port, current folder as root
anywhere 8888 // 8888 as port
anywhere -p 8989 // 8989 as port
anywhere -s // don't open browser
anywhere -h localhost // localhost as hostname
anywhere -d /home // /home as root
anywhere -f /index.html // Enable html5 history,the index is /index.html
anywhere --proxy http://localhost:7000/api // Support shorthand URL, webpack.config.js or customize config file
Shorthand URL
anywhere --proxy http://localhost:7000/api
\___________________/\___/
| |
target context
More about the shorthand configuration.
Webpack conofig
// webpack.conofig.js
module.exports = {
devServer: {
proxy: {
'/api': {
target: 'http://localhost:7000',
changeOrigin: true
}
}
}
}
Customize config
// proxy.config.js
module.exports = {
'/api': {
target: 'http://localhost:7000',
changeOrigin: true
}
}
More proxy http-proxy-middleware help.
http://localhost:8000
Automatically open default browser. 执行命令后，默认浏览器将为您自动打开主页。
The MIT license.