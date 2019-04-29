openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
any

anywhere

by Jackson Tian
1.5.0 (see all)

Running static file server anywhere / 随启随用的静态文件服务器

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

512

GitHub Stars

919

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Anywhere 随启随用的静态文件服务器

Running static file server anywhere. 随时随地将你的当前目录变成一个静态文件服务器的根目录。

Installation

Install it as a command line tool via npm -g.

npm install anywhere -g

Execution

$ anywhere
// or with port
$ anywhere -p 8000
// or start it but silent(don't open browser)
$ anywhere -s
// or with hostname
$ anywhere -h localhost -p 8888
// or with folder
$ anywhere -d ~/git/anywhere
// or enable html5 history
$ anywhere -f /index.html

Help

$ anywhere --help
Usage:
  anywhere --help // print help information
  anywhere // 8000 as default port, current folder as root
  anywhere 8888 // 8888 as port
  anywhere -p 8989 // 8989 as port
  anywhere -s // don't open browser
  anywhere -h localhost // localhost as hostname
  anywhere -d /home // /home as root
  anywhere -f /index.html  // Enable html5 history,the index is /index.html
  anywhere --proxy http://localhost:7000/api // Support shorthand URL, webpack.config.js or customize config file

Proxy argvs

Shorthand URL

anywhere --proxy http://localhost:7000/api
                 \___________________/\___/
                              |         |
                           target    context

More about the shorthand configuration.

Webpack conofig

// webpack.conofig.js
module.exports = {
  devServer: {
    proxy: {
      '/api': {
        target: 'http://localhost:7000',
        changeOrigin: true
      }
    }
  }
}

Customize config

// proxy.config.js
module.exports = {
  '/api': {
    target: 'http://localhost:7000',
    changeOrigin: true
  }
}

More proxy http-proxy-middleware help.

Visit

http://localhost:8000

Automatically open default browser. 执行命令后，默认浏览器将为您自动打开主页。

License

The MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial