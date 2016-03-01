anytime

A date/time picker.

I really didn't want to write this module but there are no good open source alternatives. In our CMSs at clock we have tonnes of instances where a time needs to be selected: article live dates, offer expiry dates and other scheduling.

Until now we've made-do with the bloaty jQuery UI datepicker with the hacky timepicker extension. I thought, "surely, someone must have built a decent, modular date and time picker by now?". pikaday comes close – at least it's on npm, but you still have to rely on a choice of three different forks for time picking.

So please join me, on a journey of modularity and package managed glory in creating a date/time picker once and for all!

Stay tuned.

Copyright (c) 2014 - present, Ben Gourley

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.