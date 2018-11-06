openbase logo
anythingzoomer

by CSS-Tricks
2.2.8 (see all)

Zoom in on images or content

Documentation
37

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

AnythingZoomer jQuery Plugin

Zoom in on images or content.

NPM Version devDependency Status MIT

Dependencies

  • jQuery v1.3.2+

Download

  • Get all files: zip or tar.gz.
  • Use npm: npm install anythingzoomer.

Known issues

  • In the text demo, you can resize the large area content dynamically. At 2x, the top left corner of the large content matches the top left corner of the small content. But as the size increases (up to 4x), the spacing of the content from the top left corner increases. This happens with any content. I'm still looking for a fix.

Recent Changes

View the complete change log here

Version 2.2.8 (2018-11-06)

  • Fix JS error when enabled. See issue #41.
  • Fix overlay interference & position. See issue #41.
  • Readme: Remove bower.

Version 2.2.7 (2016-11-05)

  • Fix misspelling. See pull #38; thanks @draber!
  • Bower: Fix bower.json.
  • Readme:
    • Add links to bower & npm.
    • Add download links.

Version 2.2.5 & 2.2.6 (2016-08-26)

  • Add UMD wrapper.
  • Add bower package & fix name.

