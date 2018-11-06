AnythingZoomer jQuery Plugin

Zoom in on images or content.

Dependencies

jQuery v1.3.2+

Download

Get all files: zip or tar.gz.

Use npm: npm install anythingzoomer .

Known issues

In the text demo, you can resize the large area content dynamically. At 2x, the top left corner of the large content matches the top left corner of the small content. But as the size increases (up to 4x), the spacing of the content from the top left corner increases. This happens with any content. I'm still looking for a fix.

Recent Changes

Version 2.2.8 (2018-11-06)

Fix JS error when enabled. See issue #41.

Fix overlay interference & position. See issue #41.

Readme: Remove bower.

Version 2.2.7 (2016-11-05)

Fix misspelling. See pull #38; thanks @draber!

Bower: Fix bower.json.

Readme: Add links to bower & npm. Add download links.



Version 2.2.5 & 2.2.6 (2016-08-26)