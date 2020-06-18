openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.4K

GitHub Stars

7.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

30

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTTP Proxy

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
jrbgit

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

AnyProxy

NPM version node version npm download Build Status

AnyProxy is A fully configurable HTTP/HTTPS proxy in NodeJS.

Home page : AnyProxy.io

Issue: https://github.com/alibaba/anyproxy/issues

AnyProxy是一个基于NodeJS的，可供插件配置的HTTP/HTTPS代理服务器。

主页：AnyProxy.io，访问可能需要稳定的国际网络环境

Legacy doc of version 3.x : https://github.com/alibaba/anyproxy/wiki/3.x-docs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
jr00tEarth7 Ratings5 Reviews
jr00t
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

This is a simple and clean proxy. It has every feature I could think of and more. Simply put, it works... and the web interface is actually pretty neat. Great for debugging or intercepting traffic -- even modifying request / responses too! Even though there is a bit of Chinese in there it's still actually easy to use and has decent documentation and examples... I even thought about forking this and adding some of the things I've been working on to it.... If anyone knows of a good fork that's been updated, let me know.

1
sajinimarychandy
ChengCheng38 Ratings0 Reviews
Sic Parvis Magna
1 month ago
franck34France/Montpellier3 Ratings0 Reviews
JS Addict since ... always ?
January 21, 2021

Alternatives

nee
needleNimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
whi
whistleHTTP, HTTP2, HTTPS, Websocket debugging proxy
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
665
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
hpm
http-proxy-middleware:zap: The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware for connect, express and browser-sync
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
13M
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
http-proxyA full-featured http proxy for node.js
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
12M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
tun
tunnelNode HTTP/HTTPS Agents for tunneling proxies
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hmp
http-mitm-proxyHTTP Man In The Middle (MITM) Proxy
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
