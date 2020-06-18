jr00t ● Earth ● 7 Rating s ● 5 Review s ● jr00t

6 months ago

Easy to Use Great Documentation

This is a simple and clean proxy. It has every feature I could think of and more. Simply put, it works... and the web interface is actually pretty neat. Great for debugging or intercepting traffic -- even modifying request / responses too! Even though there is a bit of Chinese in there it's still actually easy to use and has decent documentation and examples... I even thought about forking this and adding some of the things I've been working on to it.... If anyone knows of a good fork that's been updated, let me know.