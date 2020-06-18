AnyProxy is A fully configurable HTTP/HTTPS proxy in NodeJS.
Home page : AnyProxy.io
Issue: https://github.com/alibaba/anyproxy/issues
AnyProxy是一个基于NodeJS的，可供插件配置的HTTP/HTTPS代理服务器。
主页：AnyProxy.io，访问可能需要稳定的国际网络环境
Legacy doc of version 3.x : https://github.com/alibaba/anyproxy/wiki/3.x-docs
This is a simple and clean proxy. It has every feature I could think of and more. Simply put, it works... and the web interface is actually pretty neat. Great for debugging or intercepting traffic -- even modifying request / responses too! Even though there is a bit of Chinese in there it's still actually easy to use and has decent documentation and examples... I even thought about forking this and adding some of the things I've been working on to it.... If anyone knows of a good fork that's been updated, let me know.