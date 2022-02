AnyPicker - Picker Library for Mobile OS

What is AnyPicker?

AnyPicker is a jQuery Picker Library for Android, iOS & Windows Phone. eg Date Picker, Time Picker, DateTime Picker, Rating Picker, Custom Select etc. It simulates native picker functionality as seen in iOS, Android & Windows Phone & has many customizable features.

Where can I use AnyPicker?

You can use AnyPicker in your

Web applications

Mobile websites

Native mobile applications using webview

Hybrid mobile applications created using Phonegap, Titanium etc.

Browser Support

Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, IE 10+

Android 2.3+, iOS 6+, Windows Phone 8

##Installations

npm npm install anypicker

bower bower install anypicker

##CDN AnyPicker is hosted on jsDelivr.

Files - Latest

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anypicker@latest/dist/anypicker-all.min.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anypicker@latest/dist/anypicker.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anypicker@latest/dist/i18n/anypicker-i18n.js" > </ script >

Files - Particular Version

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anypicker@<version>/dist/anypicker-all.min.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anypicker@<version>/dist/anypicker.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anypicker@<version>/dist/i18n/anypicker-i18n.js" > </ script >

Authors

Neha Kadam: Developer

Lajpat Shah: Concept & Design Contributor

Thank You







Copyright 2017 Lajpat Shah

##License

Licensed under the MIT License