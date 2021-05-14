Javascript module to match a string against a regular expression, glob, string, or function that takes the string as an argument and returns a truthy or falsy value. The matcher can also be an array of any or all of these. Useful for allowing a very flexible user-defined config to define things like file paths.
Note: This module has Bash-parity, please be aware that Windows-style backslashes are not supported as separators. See https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch#backslashes for more information.
npm install anymatch
testString for non-function matchers, while the entire array will be applied
as the arguments for function matchers.
the first matcher that that testString matched, or -1 if no match, instead of a
boolean result.
* __returnIndex__: (_Boolean [optional]_) If true, return the array index of
const anymatch = require('anymatch');
const matchers = [ 'path/to/file.js', 'path/anyjs/**/*.js', /foo.js$/, string => string.includes('bar') && string.length > 10 ] ;
anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/file.js'); // true
anymatch(matchers, 'path/anyjs/baz.js'); // true
anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/foo.js'); // true
anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/bar.js'); // true
anymatch(matchers, 'bar.js'); // false
// returnIndex = true
anymatch(matchers, 'foo.js', {returnIndex: true}); // 2
anymatch(matchers, 'path/anyjs/foo.js', {returnIndex: true}); // 1
// any picomatc
// using globs to match directories and their children
anymatch('node_modules', 'node_modules'); // true
anymatch('node_modules', 'node_modules/somelib/index.js'); // false
anymatch('node_modules/**', 'node_modules/somelib/index.js'); // true
anymatch('node_modules/**', '/absolute/path/to/node_modules/somelib/index.js'); // false
anymatch('**/node_modules/**', '/absolute/path/to/node_modules/somelib/index.js'); // true
const matcher = anymatch(matchers);
['foo.js', 'bar.js'].filter(matcher); // [ 'foo.js' ]
You can also pass in only your matcher(s) to get a curried function that has
already been bound to the provided matching criteria. This can be used as an
Array#filter callback.
var matcher = anymatch(matchers);
matcher('path/to/file.js'); // true
matcher('path/anyjs/baz.js', true); // 1
['foo.js', 'bar.js'].filter(matcher); // ['foo.js']
See release notes page on GitHub
