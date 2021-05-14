openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

anymatch

by micromatch
3.1.2 (see all)

‼️ Matches strings against configurable strings, globs, regular expressions, and/or functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.7M

GitHub Stars

317

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

anymatch Build Status Coverage Status

Javascript module to match a string against a regular expression, glob, string, or function that takes the string as an argument and returns a truthy or falsy value. The matcher can also be an array of any or all of these. Useful for allowing a very flexible user-defined config to define things like file paths.

Note: This module has Bash-parity, please be aware that Windows-style backslashes are not supported as separators. See https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch#backslashes for more information.

Usage

npm install anymatch

anymatch(matchers, testString, [returnIndex], [options])

  • matchers: (Array|String|RegExp|Function) String to be directly matched, string with glob patterns, regular expression test, function that takes the testString as an argument and returns a truthy value if it should be matched, or an array of any number and mix of these types.
  • testString: (String|Array) The string to test against the matchers. If passed as an array, the first element of the array will be used as the testString for non-function matchers, while the entire array will be applied as the arguments for function matchers.
  • options: (Object [optional]_) Any of the picomatch options.
    * __returnIndex__: (_Boolean [optional]_) If true, return the array index of
    the first matcher that that testString matched, or -1 if no match, instead of a boolean result.
const anymatch = require('anymatch');

const matchers = [ 'path/to/file.js', 'path/anyjs/**/*.js', /foo.js$/, string => string.includes('bar') && string.length > 10 ] ;

anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/file.js'); // true
anymatch(matchers, 'path/anyjs/baz.js'); // true
anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/foo.js'); // true
anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/bar.js'); // true
anymatch(matchers, 'bar.js'); // false

// returnIndex = true
anymatch(matchers, 'foo.js', {returnIndex: true}); // 2
anymatch(matchers, 'path/anyjs/foo.js', {returnIndex: true}); // 1

// any picomatc

// using globs to match directories and their children
anymatch('node_modules', 'node_modules'); // true
anymatch('node_modules', 'node_modules/somelib/index.js'); // false
anymatch('node_modules/**', 'node_modules/somelib/index.js'); // true
anymatch('node_modules/**', '/absolute/path/to/node_modules/somelib/index.js'); // false
anymatch('**/node_modules/**', '/absolute/path/to/node_modules/somelib/index.js'); // true

const matcher = anymatch(matchers);
['foo.js', 'bar.js'].filter(matcher);  // [ 'foo.js' ]
anymatch master* ❯

anymatch(matchers)

You can also pass in only your matcher(s) to get a curried function that has already been bound to the provided matching criteria. This can be used as an Array#filter callback.

var matcher = anymatch(matchers);

matcher('path/to/file.js'); // true
matcher('path/anyjs/baz.js', true); // 1

['foo.js', 'bar.js'].filter(matcher); // ['foo.js']

Changelog

See release notes page on GitHub

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial