Anyline is mobile OCR SDK, which can be configured by yourself to scan all kinds of numbers, characters, text and codes.
The plugin enables the connection to the SDK via React-Native.
If you use this plugin with a equal or greater version then 5.0, you can use our new Anyline structure, which will provide the whole configuration of every SDK Feature through the config file. If you use the the 'scan' call in your Javascript files, you have to use a new config style. The old calls with the old configurations will still work.
Platform >= 12
minSDK >= 21
Take a look into example/RNExampleApp/src/Result.js to see the implementation.
Get your trial license to try Anyline inside your app. Reach out to our sales team to get a commercial license.
Via npm:
npm i anyline-ocr-react-native-module
or download / clone this repository and copy the content of the
plugin folder into
node_modules inside a new folder named
anyline-ocr-react-native-module:
project
│ android
│ ios
└─── node_modules
│ ...
└─── anyline-ocr-react-native-module
Install react-native-cli
npm i -g react-native-cli
Link the project. Run as root inside your project root:
react-native link
The package name must match with the bundleID from your Anyline license.
Open
MainApplication.java inside your native Android folder of your project:
Import
AnylinePackage
import com.anyline.reactnative.AnylinePackage;
and add the package to your
getPackages method
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new AnylinePackage()
);
}
You need to add the Anyline and the google repository to your
build.gradle, so gradle does know, where to find these.
To do this open
yourApp/android/build.gradle and add this to allprojects:
allprojects {
repositories {
...
google()
maven {
url 'https://anylinesdk.blob.core.windows.net/maven/'
}
}
}
Strict mode does not allow function declarations in a lexically nested statement.
http://stackoverflow.com/a/41076153/2157717
duplicate files during packaging of APK
packagingOptions {
pickFirst 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libgnustl_shared.so'
pickFirst 'lib/x86/libgnustl_shared.so'
}
pod update
node_modules dependencies initialize your project with
npm install first.
Add camera permissions to
Info.plist
Privacy - Camera Usage Description
Add also every other permission you want to configure in your
config.js (vibrate, sound).
Your BundleIdentifier of your app has to match with your bundleID from your Anyline License.
import AnylineOCR from 'anyline-ocr-react-native-module';
import config from './config.js';
Add and import a JSON file with the proper structure and elements. The JSON config contains:
The license key
Options field with
If you want to get detailed information about the config JSON, check out the official documentation.
AnylineOCR.setup(
JSON.stringify(config),
'scan',
this.onResult,
this.onError
);
const openAnyline = async () => {
...
try {
const result = await AnylineOCR.setupPromise(JSON.stringify(config), 'scan');
} catch(error) {
console.error(error);
}
...
}
AnylineOCR.setupScanViewWithConfigJson(
JSON.stringify(config),
'scan',
this.onResult,
this.onError
);
If you are using the
ANYLINE_OCR module, you'll have to add some
traineddata. There are some predefined
traineddata which
you can find in the example app. Also the OCR Config has to reflect the path. Check the VoucherConfig.js in the example/RNExampleApp/config folder.
IMPORTANT: The trainedFiles have to be directly in the Asset folder in Android.
ios
└─── myTrainedData.traineddata
android
└─── app
└─── src
└─── main
└─── assets
└─── myTrainedData.traineddata || myTrainedData.any
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
|config
|string
|*required
|config (JSON String)
|scanMode
|string
|*required
|In the new Version, this is always 'scan', and the scanMode is declared through the configuration
|onResult
|function
|*required
|The function you pass will be the onResult callback. Use this callback to handle the found scan results.
|onError
|function
|*required
|The onError function will be called when the AnylinePlugin encounters an error. Handle the error messages in this method.
Stringified JSON with all the configurations, detailed information here.
Keep in mind, that you have to add every permission to your project, you add in the config (vibrateOnResult -> vibration permission)
Callback -> Stringified JSON
{
reading : 'Result of the Scan',
imagePath : 'path to cropped image',
fullImagePath : 'path to full image',
barcode : 'result of the simultaneous barcode scanning',
scanMode : 'selected scanMode',
meterType : 'meter type'
}
More information about the simultaneous barcode scanning here.
Callback -> String
Get the exparation date of the provided license. Returns a string.
import AnylineOCR, { getLicenseExpiryDate } from 'anyline-ocr-react-native-module';
...
console.log(getLicenseExpiryDate(myLicenseString)); // 'YYYY-MM-DD'
...
Keep in mind, all the images are saved in the cache directory of the app. For performance reasons, we only provide the path as string, so we don't have to transfer the whole image through the bridge. Please be aware, that you should not use the images in the cache directory for persistent storage, but store the images in a location of your choice for persistence.
See LICENSE file.