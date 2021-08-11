AnyID - ID generator for node.js

Verified on node.js v6, v8, v10, v11 and v12

Table of Contents

Introduction

AnyID is a simple and flexible API to generate various kinds of string ID / code.

The generated ID is compounded by sections with optional delimiter. Each section is encoded into specificed chars and may have fix length.

sdk3ksxjcs-JEDke3x8F-sldle34CZs ^^^^^^^^^^ ^ │ │ └ section └ delimiter

A section may contain one or more values. Multiple values are concatenated into bit stream before encoded.

┌───────────────────────┬───────────────┬──────────────────┐ │ timestamp ( 41 bits) │ seq ( 12 bits) │ worker ( 10 bits) │ └───────────────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────────┘

Use it in your code:

import {anyid} from 'anyid' ; const ids = anyid().encode( 'Aa0' ).length( 21 ).random(); console .log(ids.id());

If you aren't using ES6, this is the way to require it:

var anyid = require ( 'anyid' ).anyid;

>>> Try it in your browser. <<<

Encode

Encode with given charset:

encode(charset: string )

Charset is specified by simple letter:

A - Alphabet in upper case

- Alphabet in upper case a - Alphabet in lower case

- Alphabet in lower case 0 - Numeric

Individual letters can be exclude by followed after - , be appended by followed after + .

Example:

Aa0 = A-Z a-z 0-9

= A-Z a-z 0-9 0A-IO = 0-9 A-Z, excludes I and O

= 0-9 A-Z, excludes and 0+ABCDEF = 0-9 A-F

= 0-9 A-F A+012-IO = A-Z 0 1 2, excludes I and O

Section and Delimiter

A section accepts an AnyId object as parameter. For ID containing single section, section function is not used.

section( anyid: AnyId )

Section length can be fixed or variant. When length is specified, section will be trimmed or padded at beginning side.

length(n: number )

For some kinds of value, e.g. random, length must be given.

Hint What length will be if not specified? b: value bytes a: charset size length ≧ log ₐ 256 ᵇ = log ₂ 256 ᵇ / log ₂ a = 8 b / log ₂ a For example: Value is 4 bytes UInt32, charset is A-Za-z0-9 which has 62 characters. 8 * 4 / log₂ 62 = 5.37 . Maximum length will be 6.

Delimiter can be put between sections. It's output as is and never be encoded.

delimiter( s: string )

Value

AnyID supports several kinds of value:

random

timestamp

sequence

fix value

function result

variable

Value is either non-negative integer (UInt32) or Buffer (byte array).

A section may have more than one values. Values will be concatenated as bit stream before encoded.

You can use bits to specify the bit width of a value. Higher bits will be discard if value has more bits than desired.

bits( n: number )

Random

Generate value by random. Length or bits must be specified.

random()

Internally it uses crypto.randomBytes() to generate random.

Hint The probability of duplicates in n random IDs is: p (n) ≈ n²/( 2 *C^L) Where L is the length of random id, C is the size of encode charset. For example: using anyid().encode('Aa0').length(21).random() to generate randome ID, L is 21 and C is 62. Then p(n) ≈ n²/(2*62^21) . It has lower probability of duplicates then type 4 (random) UUID.

Use current timestamp as value.

time( unit: string = 'ms' )

Unit can be ms , s , m , h , d .

By default, timestamp value is since UNIX epoch time. You can overwrite it to a recent date to save some bits.

since( t: Date )

Sequence

Sequence increases everytime an ID is generated.

seq()

By default, sequence starts from 0. You can set it to any non-negative integer.

startWith( n: number )

Sequence will be reset after it reaches max value. It can not exceed 2^32 (max value represented by UInt32).

max( n: number )

Or, let it reset when timestamp changes:

resetByTime()

To use resetByTime , there must be a timestamp value in the ID.

Fixed value

fixed( n: number | Buffer )

Value is either non-negative integer (UInt32) or Buffer (byte array).

Function result

Similar to fix value, but the value is returned by a function which is called an ID is to be generated.

of( f: () => number | Buffer )

Variable

Similar to fix value, but the value is given in id function call.

variable( name?: string )

When there is only one variable used in ID generator, the name can be omitted in variable() and the value is directly passing in id function call:

id( v: number | Buffer )

When there are multiple variables used in ID generator, the values need to be passing in id in an object:

id( v: {[name: string]: number | Buffer} )

Read example below to check how it's used.

Examples

Single section, random value

This id has essence the same low probability of a clash as type 4 (random) UUID:

const ids = anyid().encode( 'Aa0' ).length( 21 ).random() const id = ids.id();

const ids = anyid() .encode( '0A-IO' ) .section( anyid().fixed(process.pid) ) .delimiter( '-' ) .section( anyid().time() );

It uses human friendly charset: I and O are excluded because of similarity to 1 and 0 .

Sequence and bit stream concatenation

It's Twitter Snowflake style ID with timestamp, sequence and worker.

const ids = anyid() .encode( '0' ) .bits( 41 ).time().since( new Date ( '2016-7-1' )) .bits( 12 ).seq().resetByTime(); .bits( 10 ).fix(workerId);

Timestamp is since 2016-7-1. Sequence is reset every millisecond.

071243223959339218

Function value

ID contains second and nanosecond. Nanosecond is retrieved by a function.

const nanotime = () => process.hrtime()[ 1 ]; const ids = anyid() .encode( 'Aa0' ) .section( anyid().time( 's' ) ) .delimiter( '+' ) .section( anyid().of(nanotime) );

Use different charset in sections

The ID has default charset A-IO . The second section uses charset 0 .

const ids = anyid() .encode( 'A-IO' ) .section( anyid().length( 3 ).random() ) .delimiter( ' ' ) .section( anyid().encode( '0' ).length( 3 ).random() ) .delimiter( ' ' ) .section( anyid().length( 3 ).random() );

HQX 552 ATC

Single variable

const ids = anyid() .encode( 'Aa0' ) .section( anyid().variable() ) .delimiter( '-' ) .section( anyid().time() ); const id = ids(Buffer.from( 'user-xxx' ));

Multiple variables