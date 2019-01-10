Minimal ORM for mysql, postgresql and sqlite with complete arbitrary SQL query support.
Based on the node-sql query builder and node-anydb connection pool
Initializing an instance also creates a connection pool. The url argument is the same as in node-anydb
var anydbsql = require('anydb-sql');
var db = anydbsql({
url: 'postgres://user:pass@host:port/database',
connections: { min: 2, max: 20 }
});
Defining a table is the same as in node-sql:
var user = db.define({
name: 'users',
columns: {
id: {primaryKey: true},
email: {},
password: {}
}
});
You can also add properties to the table that are based on relationships
between tables by adding a
has property
var user = db.define({
name: 'users',
columns: { ... }
has: {
posts: {from: 'posts', many: true},
group: {from: 'groups'}
}
});
// user.posts is now a "subtable"
Read about joins and subobjects to see how you can
use subtables with
selectDeep
See node-sql-examples for searchable list of example SQL queries.
Once a query is built, you can use the following methods:
If you omit the callback from a querying method, a promise will be returned instead.
Use regular node-sql queries then chain one of the querying methods at the end:
user.where({email: email}).get(function(err, user) {
// user.name,
});
Join queries can be constructed using node-sql. The format of the results is the same as with anydb
user.select(user.name, post.content)
.from(user.join(post).on(user.id.equals(post.userId)))
.where(post.date.gt(yesterday))
.all(function(err, userposts) {
// res[0].name and res[0].content
});
When creating join queries, you can generate sub-objects in the result by
using
selectDeep
user.from(user.join(post).on(user.id.equals(post.userId)))
.where(post.date.gt(yesterday))
.selectDeep(user.name, post.content)
.all(function(err, res) {
// res[0].user.name and res[0].post.content
});
With selectDeep you can also utilize
has relationships to get full-blown
result structures:
user.from(user.join(user.posts).on(user.id.equals(user.posts.userId)))
.where(user.posts.date.gt(yesterday))
.selectDeep(user.id, user.name, user.posts)
.all(function(err, res) {
// res[0] is
// { id: id, name: name, posts: [postObj, postObj, ...] }
});
selectDeep can accept tables, their fields, their
has relationships,
relationship fields, relationships' relationships etc (recursively)
user.from(user.join(user.posts).on(
user.id.equals(user.posts.userId))
.join(user.posts.comments).on(
user.posts.id.equals(user.posts.comments.postId))
.selectDeep(user.id, user.name, user.posts.id, user.posts.content,
user.posts.comments).all(function(err, res) {
// res[0] is
// {id: id, name: name: posts: [
// {id: pid, content: content, comments: [commentObj, ...]},
// {id: pid, content: content, comments: [commentObj, ...]},
// ...
// ]}
});
To create a transaction and execute queries within it, use
db.begin()
Execute constructed queries within that transaction using
execWithin,
getWithin or
allWithin
var tx = db.begin()
user.insert({name: 'blah'}).returning(user.id).execWithin(tx);
user.insert({name: 'bleh'}).returning(user.id).execWithin(tx);
user.where({name: 'blah').getWithin(tx, function(err, res) {
// the user is there!
});
tx.commit();
When using promises, you can also use the safer API:
db.transaction(function(tx) { ... })
and you will get autocommit / autorollback depending on whether the promise returned within the passed function is fulfilled or rejected.
Transactions have the same API as anydb tranactions, but they're extended with the following methods:
tx.savepoint()
Transactions support savepoints
var sp = tx.savepoint();
sp.release();
sp.restore();
tx.logQueries([enable])
Will cause the queries executed within the transaction to be logged. This method should be useful for debugging purposes. The parameter is a boolean.
For more info on how to build queries, look at the node-sql test samples and their corresponding SQL
db.close
You can close the connection pool using
db.close
db.close();
db.query
To execute custom queries, use
db.query
db.query(...anydb arguments...)
db.functions and
db.makeFunction
db.makeFunction allows you to create a new function supported in the database.
db.functions contains a couple of predefined, common functions.
Example:
var max = db.functions.MAX
var avg = db.makeFunction('AVG');
var q = user.select(max(user.age).as('maxage'), avg(user.age).as('avgage'));
MIT