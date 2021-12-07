React Plugin for AnyChart

Intuitive and easy to use React plugin that allows you to create and work with AnyChart JavaScript Charts.

Table of Contents

Download and install

Package managers

You can install AnyChart-React using npm, bower or yarn:

npm install anychart-react

bower install anychart-react

yarn add anychart-react

Direct download

Binaries are in the dist folder.

Quick Start

Here is a basic sample that shows how to add a chart:

index.html:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Anychart React plugin demo </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "root" > </ div > < script src = "app.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Where app.min.js is compiled and bundled script of your application.

app.js:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import AnyChart from 'anychart-react.min.js' ReactDOM.render( <AnyChart type = "pie" data={[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]} title= "Simple pie chart" />, document .getElementById( 'root' ));

Build

To build plugin and samples you need to install gulp if you don't have it installed already.

Please install remaining dependencies using following command

npm install

Building plugin

To compile plugin from source run following command

gulp

Building examples

To compile all examples run following command

gulp examples

To compile certain example run following command

gulp < example_name >

Feel free to modify samples, build them and see the results.

Note

React Plugin for AnyChart is developed using ES6 syntax. There are import and require statements in it, so you need a JavaScript bundler (such as browserify or webpack if you want to include it in your app.

Examples

See these examples to learn how things work:

Chart_with_JSON_Settings : Chart with complex JSON settings.

: Chart with complex JSON settings. Multiseries Chart : Multiseries Column Chart Sample.

: Multiseries Column Chart Sample. Charts_with_Controls : Simple demo with 2 charts. Allows to change title and enable/disable legend.

: Simple demo with 2 charts. Allows to change title and enable/disable legend. Geographical_Map : Choropleth map demo.

: Choropleth map demo. Data_Streaming : Simple data streaming demo.

: Simple data streaming demo. Simple_Dashboard : Simple dashboard demo.

: Simple dashboard demo. Stock Chart : Stock chart demo.

: Stock chart demo. Tabs: Demo shows how you can use AnyChart with React Tabs; also shows how to control a legend using component state.

The source code for all examples is in the examples/src folder.

Usage

Property Code sample Description instance <AnyChart instance={myChart} Allows to use a preconfigured instance id <AnyChart id="chart-container" /> Container id. type* <AnyChart type="line" /> Chart type. data <AnyChart type="column" data={[3, 1, 2]} /> Chart data. width/height <AnyChart width={800} height={600} /> Width/height of a chart (stage).

* - property is required if you do not use an instance.

If you do not use an instance property of a component, properties go exactly as they go in AnyChart JavaScript API.

For example:

< AnyChart type = "column" data = {[3, 1 , 2 ]} title = "My Chart Title" legend = "true" />

is equivalent to:

var chart = anychart.column([ 3 , 1 , 2 ]); chart.title( "My Chart Title" ); chart.legend( true );

Multiple entities (axes, line markers, grids)

To configure entity by index, you should use an array as a value: the first item in an array - index of an entity, the second - configuration.

< AnyChart yAxis = {[1, { enabled: true }]} />

Such settings are shown in Chart_with_JSON Settings example.

License

AnyChart React plugin sample includes two parts:

code of the plugin sample that allows to use Javascript library (in this case, AnyChart) with React Library. You can use, edit, modify it, use it with other Javascript libraries without any restrictions. It is released under Apache 2.0 License.

AnyChart JavaScript library. It is released under Commercial license. You can test this plugin with the trial version of AnyChart. Our trial version is not limited by time and doesn't contain any feature limitations. Check details here

If you have any questions regarding licensing - please contact us. sales@anychart.com