anychart-nodejs

by AnyChart
1.3.8 (see all)

ARCHIVED. AnyChart NodeJS module provides an easy way to generate SVG, JPG and PNG images of the charts on the server side.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

234

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Charts API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AnyChart - Robust JavaScript/HTML5 Chart library for any project

NPM Version NPM Downloads Package Quality Build status David-dm

AnyChart NodeJS module.

AnyChart NodeJS module provides an easy way to generate SVG, JPG and PNG images of the charts on the server side. Consider it for reporting systems that send charts by email or social networks sharing applications.

Table of Contents

Download and install

IMPORTANT: Requires Node.js 6 or newer. You can install AnyChart NodeJS export module using npm, bower or yarn:

  • npm install anychart-nodejs
  • bower install anychart-nodejs
  • yarn add anychart-nodejs

AnyChart NodeJS module requires ImageMagick and librsvg to create images.

Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Linux:

apt-get install imagemagick librsvg2-dev librsvg2-bin

Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Mac OS X

brew install imagemagick librsvg

Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Windows:

Quick start

To generate JPG image a chart from chart instance, create index.js file with the following content:

// require file system and jsdom
var fs = require('fs');

// For jsdom version 10 or higher.
// Require JSDOM Class.
var JSDOM = require('jsdom').JSDOM;
// Create instance of JSDOM.
var jsdom = new JSDOM('<body><div id="container"></div></body>', {runScripts: 'dangerously'});
// Get window
var window = jsdom.window;

// For jsdom version 9 or lower
// var jsdom = require('jsdom').jsdom;
// var document = jsdom('<body><div id="container"></div></body>');
// var window = document.defaultView;

// require anychart and anychart export modules
var anychart = require('anychart')(window);
var anychartExport = require('anychart-nodejs')(anychart);

// create and a chart to the jsdom window.
// chart creating should be called only right after anychart-nodejs module requiring
var chart = anychart.pie([10, 20, 7, 18, 30]);
chart.bounds(0, 0, 800, 600);
chart.container('container');
chart.draw();

// generate JPG image and save it to a file
anychartExport.exportTo(chart, 'jpg').then(function(image) {
  fs.writeFile('anychart.jpg', image, function(fsWriteError) {
    if (fsWriteError) {
      console.log(fsWriteError);
    } else {
      console.log('Complete');
    }
  });
}, function(generationError) {
  console.log(generationError);
});

Run the following command in the command line:

$ node index.js
>> Complete

To generate PDF image a chart from Java Script string, create index.js file with the following content:

// require file system and jsdom
var fs = require('fs');

// require only anychart export module
var anychartExport = require('anychart-nodejs');

// define javascript string that represent code of chart creating
var chart = "var chart = anychart.pie([10, 20, 7, 18, 30]); chart.bounds(0, 0, 800, 600); chart.container('container'); chart.draw()";

// generate PDF image and save it to a file
anychartExport.exportTo(chart, 'pdf').then(function(image) {
  fs.writeFile('anychart.pdf', image, function(fsWriteError) {
    if (fsWriteError) {
      console.log(fsWriteError);
    } else {
      console.log('Complete');
    }
  });
}, function(generationError) {
  console.log(generationError);
});

Run the following command in the command line:

$ node index.js
>> Complete

Export Module API

exportTo(target, options, callback):Promise

Generate an image asynchronously.
Parameters:

NameTypeDescription
targetSVG string, XML string, Java Script string, a chart or a stage instancerequired Data to be exported.
outputTypestringOutput type, possible values are: svg, jpg, png, pdf. Default: 'jpg'
dataTypestringType of target.
documentDocumentDocument object where was rendered chart or should be.
containerIdstringId of container.
resourcesArray.\<string>Links to external resources.
callbackFunctionThe result callback.

Returns:
Promise if no callback passed.

exportToSync(target, options):Object

Generate an image synchronously.

Parameters:

NameTypeDescription
targetSVG string, XML string, Java Script string, a chart or a stage instancerequired Data to be exported.
outputTypestringOutput type, possible values are: svg, jpg, png, pdf.
dataTypestringType of target.
documentDocumentDocument object where was rendered chart or should be.
containerIdstringId of container.
resourcesArray.\<string>Links to external resources.

Returns:
ArrayBuffer

loadFont(path, callback):Promise

Loads the specified font asynchronously.

Parameters:

NameTypeDescription
pathstringPath to the font.
callbackFunctionThe result callback.

Returns:
Promise if no callback passed.

loadFontSync(path):Object

Loads the specified font synchronously.

Parameters:

NameTypeDescription
pathstringPath to font.

Returns:
Object

Examples

Generating PDF image a chart with that requires external resources:

// require file system and jsdom
var fs = require('fs');

// require only anychart export module
var anychartExport = require('anychart-nodejs');

// define javascript string that represent code of chart creating
var chart = "var chart = anychart.map(); chart.bounds(0, 0, 800, 600); chart.geoData('anychart.maps.united_states_of_america'); chart.container('container'); chart.draw()";

// exporting parameters
var params = {
    outputType: 'pdf',
    resources: [
        'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/proj4js/2.3.15/proj4.js',
        'https://cdn.anychart.com/releases/v8/geodata/countries/united_states_of_america/united_states_of_america.js'
    ]
};

// generate PDF image and save it to a file
anychartExport.exportTo(chart, params).then(function(image) {
  fs.writeFile('anychart.pdf', image, function(fsWriteError) {
    if (fsWriteError) {
      console.log(fsWriteError);
    } else {
      console.log('Complete');
    }
  });
}, function(generationError) {
  console.log(generationError);
});

Run the following command in the command line:

$ node index.js
>> Complete

Please, take a look at examples:

Contacts

License

© AnyChart.com - JavaScript charts. Analytics

