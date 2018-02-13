AnyChart NodeJS module.

AnyChart NodeJS module provides an easy way to generate SVG, JPG and PNG images of the charts on the server side. Consider it for reporting systems that send charts by email or social networks sharing applications.

Table of Contents

Download and install

IMPORTANT: Requires Node.js 6 or newer. You can install AnyChart NodeJS export module using npm, bower or yarn:

npm install anychart-nodejs

bower install anychart-nodejs

yarn add anychart-nodejs

AnyChart NodeJS module requires ImageMagick and librsvg to create images.

Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Linux:

apt- get install imagemagick librsvg2-dev librsvg2-bin

Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Mac OS X

brew install imagemagick librsvg

Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Windows:

Quick start

To generate JPG image a chart from chart instance, create index.js file with the following content:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var JSDOM = require ( 'jsdom' ).JSDOM; var jsdom = new JSDOM( '<body><div id="container"></div></body>' , { runScripts : 'dangerously' }); var window = jsdom.window; var anychart = require ( 'anychart' )( window ); var anychartExport = require ( 'anychart-nodejs' )(anychart); var chart = anychart.pie([ 10 , 20 , 7 , 18 , 30 ]); chart.bounds( 0 , 0 , 800 , 600 ); chart.container( 'container' ); chart.draw(); anychartExport.exportTo(chart, 'jpg' ).then( function ( image ) { fs.writeFile( 'anychart.jpg' , image, function ( fsWriteError ) { if (fsWriteError) { console .log(fsWriteError); } else { console .log( 'Complete' ); } }); }, function ( generationError ) { console .log(generationError); });

Run the following command in the command line:

node index.js > Complete

To generate PDF image a chart from Java Script string, create index.js file with the following content:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var anychartExport = require ( 'anychart-nodejs' ); var chart = "var chart = anychart.pie([10, 20, 7, 18, 30]); chart.bounds(0, 0, 800, 600); chart.container('container'); chart.draw()" ; anychartExport.exportTo(chart, 'pdf' ).then( function ( image ) { fs.writeFile( 'anychart.pdf' , image, function ( fsWriteError ) { if (fsWriteError) { console .log(fsWriteError); } else { console .log( 'Complete' ); } }); }, function ( generationError ) { console .log(generationError); });

Run the following command in the command line:

node index.js > Complete

Export Module API

Generate an image asynchronously.

Parameters:

Name Type Description target SVG string, XML string, Java Script string, a chart or a stage instance required Data to be exported. outputType string Output type, possible values are: svg, jpg, png, pdf. Default: 'jpg' dataType string Type of target. document Document Document object where was rendered chart or should be. containerId string Id of container. resources Array.\<string> Links to external resources. callback Function The result callback.

Returns:

Promise if no callback passed.

Generate an image synchronously.

Parameters:

Name Type Description target SVG string, XML string, Java Script string, a chart or a stage instance required Data to be exported. outputType string Output type, possible values are: svg, jpg, png, pdf. dataType string Type of target. document Document Document object where was rendered chart or should be. containerId string Id of container. resources Array.\<string> Links to external resources.

Returns:

ArrayBuffer

Loads the specified font asynchronously.

Parameters:

Name Type Description path string Path to the font. callback Function The result callback.

Returns:

Promise if no callback passed.

Loads the specified font synchronously.

Parameters:

Name Type Description path string Path to font.

Returns:

Object

Examples

Generating PDF image a chart with that requires external resources:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var anychartExport = require ( 'anychart-nodejs' ); var chart = "var chart = anychart.map(); chart.bounds(0, 0, 800, 600); chart.geoData('anychart.maps.united_states_of_america'); chart.container('container'); chart.draw()" ; var params = { outputType : 'pdf' , resources : [ 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/proj4js/2.3.15/proj4.js' , 'https://cdn.anychart.com/releases/v8/geodata/countries/united_states_of_america/united_states_of_america.js' ] }; anychartExport.exportTo(chart, params).then( function ( image ) { fs.writeFile( 'anychart.pdf' , image, function ( fsWriteError ) { if (fsWriteError) { console .log(fsWriteError); } else { console .log( 'Complete' ); } }); }, function ( generationError ) { console .log(generationError); });

Run the following command in the command line:

node index.js > Complete

Please, take a look at examples:

License

© AnyChart.com - JavaScript charts.