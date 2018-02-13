AnyChart NodeJS module provides an easy way to generate SVG, JPG and PNG images of the charts on the server side. Consider it for reporting systems that send charts by email or social networks sharing applications.
IMPORTANT: Requires Node.js 6 or newer. You can install AnyChart NodeJS export module using npm, bower or yarn:
npm install anychart-nodejs
bower install anychart-nodejs
yarn add anychart-nodejs
AnyChart NodeJS module requires ImageMagick and librsvg to create images.
Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Linux:
apt-get install imagemagick librsvg2-dev librsvg2-bin
Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Mac OS X
brew install imagemagick librsvg
Install ImageMagick and librsvg on Windows:
To generate JPG image a chart from chart instance, create index.js file with the following content:
// require file system and jsdom
var fs = require('fs');
// For jsdom version 10 or higher.
// Require JSDOM Class.
var JSDOM = require('jsdom').JSDOM;
// Create instance of JSDOM.
var jsdom = new JSDOM('<body><div id="container"></div></body>', {runScripts: 'dangerously'});
// Get window
var window = jsdom.window;
// For jsdom version 9 or lower
// var jsdom = require('jsdom').jsdom;
// var document = jsdom('<body><div id="container"></div></body>');
// var window = document.defaultView;
// require anychart and anychart export modules
var anychart = require('anychart')(window);
var anychartExport = require('anychart-nodejs')(anychart);
// create and a chart to the jsdom window.
// chart creating should be called only right after anychart-nodejs module requiring
var chart = anychart.pie([10, 20, 7, 18, 30]);
chart.bounds(0, 0, 800, 600);
chart.container('container');
chart.draw();
// generate JPG image and save it to a file
anychartExport.exportTo(chart, 'jpg').then(function(image) {
fs.writeFile('anychart.jpg', image, function(fsWriteError) {
if (fsWriteError) {
console.log(fsWriteError);
} else {
console.log('Complete');
}
});
}, function(generationError) {
console.log(generationError);
});
Run the following command in the command line:
$ node index.js
>> Complete
To generate PDF image a chart from Java Script string, create index.js file with the following content:
// require file system and jsdom
var fs = require('fs');
// require only anychart export module
var anychartExport = require('anychart-nodejs');
// define javascript string that represent code of chart creating
var chart = "var chart = anychart.pie([10, 20, 7, 18, 30]); chart.bounds(0, 0, 800, 600); chart.container('container'); chart.draw()";
// generate PDF image and save it to a file
anychartExport.exportTo(chart, 'pdf').then(function(image) {
fs.writeFile('anychart.pdf', image, function(fsWriteError) {
if (fsWriteError) {
console.log(fsWriteError);
} else {
console.log('Complete');
}
});
}, function(generationError) {
console.log(generationError);
});
Run the following command in the command line:
$ node index.js
>> Complete
exportTo(target, options, callback):Promise
Generate an image asynchronously.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
target
|SVG string, XML string, Java Script string, a chart or a stage instance
|required Data to be exported.
outputType
|string
|Output type, possible values are: svg, jpg, png, pdf. Default: 'jpg'
dataType
|string
|Type of target.
document
|Document
|Document object where was rendered chart or should be.
containerId
|string
|Id of container.
resources
|Array.\<string>
|Links to external resources.
callback
|Function
|The result callback.
Returns:
Promise if no callback passed.
exportToSync(target, options):Object
Generate an image synchronously.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
target
|SVG string, XML string, Java Script string, a chart or a stage instance
|required Data to be exported.
outputType
|string
|Output type, possible values are: svg, jpg, png, pdf.
dataType
|string
|Type of target.
document
|Document
|Document object where was rendered chart or should be.
containerId
|string
|Id of container.
resources
|Array.\<string>
|Links to external resources.
Returns:
ArrayBuffer
loadFont(path, callback):Promise
Loads the specified font asynchronously.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
path
|string
|Path to the font.
callback
|Function
|The result callback.
Returns:
Promise if no callback passed.
loadFontSync(path):Object
Loads the specified font synchronously.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
path
|string
|Path to font.
Returns:
Object
Generating PDF image a chart with that requires external resources:
// require file system and jsdom
var fs = require('fs');
// require only anychart export module
var anychartExport = require('anychart-nodejs');
// define javascript string that represent code of chart creating
var chart = "var chart = anychart.map(); chart.bounds(0, 0, 800, 600); chart.geoData('anychart.maps.united_states_of_america'); chart.container('container'); chart.draw()";
// exporting parameters
var params = {
outputType: 'pdf',
resources: [
'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/proj4js/2.3.15/proj4.js',
'https://cdn.anychart.com/releases/v8/geodata/countries/united_states_of_america/united_states_of_america.js'
]
};
// generate PDF image and save it to a file
anychartExport.exportTo(chart, params).then(function(image) {
fs.writeFile('anychart.pdf', image, function(fsWriteError) {
if (fsWriteError) {
console.log(fsWriteError);
} else {
console.log('Complete');
}
});
}, function(generationError) {
console.log(generationError);
});
Run the following command in the command line:
$ node index.js
>> Complete
Please, take a look at examples: