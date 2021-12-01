AnyChart Data Visualization Framework

AnyChart is a flexible JavaScript (HTML5, SVG, VML) charting framework that fits any solution in need of data visualization.

Table of Contents

Download and install

There are several ways to download/install AnyChart.

Direct download

All binaries are located in dist folder.

CDN

If you don't want to download and host AnyChart yourself, you can include it from the AnyChart CDN (Content Delivery Network): https://www.anychart.com/download/cdn

< head > < script src = "https://cdn.anychart.com/releases/v8/js/anychart-base.min.js" > </ script > </ head >

Package managers

You can install AnyChart using npm, bower or yarn:

npm install anychart

bower install anychart

yarn add anychart

Getting started

The fastest way to start with AnyChart is to include framework into a webpage and write some code. Look at this simple HTML snippet below:

< body > < div id = "container" style = "width: 500px; height: 400px;" > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.anychart.com/releases/v8/js/anychart-base.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > anychart.onDocumentReady( function () { var chart = anychart.pie([ [ "Chocolate" , 5 ], [ "Rhubarb compote" , 2 ], [ "Crêpe Suzette" , 2 ], [ "American blueberry" , 2 ], [ "Buttermilk" , 1 ] ]); chart.title( "Top 5 pancake fillings" ); chart.container( "container" ); chart.draw(); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Step by step quick start guides

Plugins

AnyChart provides wide variety of plugins for different kind of technologies, which includes:

Using AnyChart with TypeScript

You can use AnyChart in your TypeScript projects - we have definition file for our library which you can find in distribution folder. Please, take a look at webpack and typescript integration example for more details.

Using AnyChart with ECMAScript 6

You can use AnyChart in your ECMAScript 6 projects over two ways:

Plain ECMAScript 6

To add AnyChart on a page use <script> section with type="module" attribute.

< script type = "module" > import '_localpath_to_anychart/anychart-bundle.min.js' </ script >

For more details, take a look at AnyChart ES6 example.

You can use AnyChart with any bundling tool or module loader such as WebPack, Browserify, Require.js and others. For more details, take a look at AnyChart Webpack example.

Technical Integrations

AnyChart can run on any platform and with any database. These samples were created to demonstrate how AnyChart can be easily integrated into your environment. All examples are distributed under an Apache 2.0 License and can be customized to your application. If you are interested in a particular integration not listed here, please contact us.

Contribution guide

To contribute to AnyChart project please:

Fork AnyChart repository.

Create a branch from the develop branch.

branch. Make any changes you want to contribute.

Create a pull request against the develop branch.

GitHub documentation: Forking repositories.

GitHub documentation: Collaborating using pull requests.

Please, note:

AnyChart bears no responsibility for the code written by third-party developers until pull request is accepted. After pull request is accepted the author of pull request sign over all rights to the code to AnyChart.

Build and debug

Dependencies

AnyChart uses several third-party libraries and tools to work with JavaScript and CSS.

GraphicsJS - High-performance SVG/VML drawing library.

Google Closure Library - powerful, low-level JavaScript library.

Google Closure Compiler - compiles JavaScript code to better JavaScript.

lesscpy - Python LESS Compiler. Used to compile and minify AnyChart UI css.

Building options

build.py python script is used to work with AnyChart project. You need to install python to use it.

To see all available options of the build script use -h or --help command:

./build.py -h .

To see command options use:

./build.py <command_name> -h

To install all dependencies use the deps command:

./build.py deps .

After running this command you can compile the project using the compile command:

./build.py compile

This compiles production version of anychart-bundle and all modules and puts them into the out folder. You can read more about modules in our Modules article.

To create a dev build for the debug purposes use -d or --develop option:

./build.py compile -d

The -df option generates property renaming report, variable renaming report, and source map location mapping files:

./build.py compile -df

Source map maps minified code to source code. Read more about using source maps in Chrome or source maps in Firefox.

Module system

AnyChart since v8.0.0 is structured as a modules, so you can use only what you need. Please look at our article Modules to start working with modules.

Package directory

├── css │ ├── anychart .less │ ... ├── dist │ ├── json-schema .json │ ├── xml-schema .xsd │ ... ├── src │ ├── charts │ ├── core │ ├── modules │ ├── themes │ ... │ README .md │ LICENSE │ ...

css

The css folder contains .less CSS files that are compiled into one .css file.

src

The src folder contains AnyChart source code files organized according to the project structure. For example:

charts subfolder contains chart classes

subfolder contains chart classes core subfolder contains core classes

subfolder contains core classes modules subfolder contains modules

subfolder contains modules themes contains themes

dist

The dist folder contains binaries and JSON/XML Schemas.

License

