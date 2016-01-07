Webpack build status plugin for status bar indicator applications.
Now with cross-platform native notifications, thanks to node-notifier.
Note: Notifies only about build errors.
Please, follow this instructions. After that, update tmux config:
tmux source-file ~/.tmux.conf.
Make sure you have an application installed and running
npm i -D anybar-webpack
Use it in your
webpack.config.js:
var AnyBarWebpackPlugin = require('anybar-webpack');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new AnyBarWebpackPlugin({
enableNotifications: true
})
]
// ...
};
new AnyBarWebpackPlugin([port][, host][, options])
All arguments are optional. If you want to pass the
host argument, you need to pass a
port first.
port
Number
1738
The port the status bar application is running on.
host
String
'127.0.0.1'
The host the status bar application is running on.
enableNotifications
Boolean
false
Enable build errors desktop notifications.