AnyBarWebpackPlugin

Webpack build status plugin for status bar indicator applications.

Now with cross-platform native notifications, thanks to node-notifier.

Note: Notifies only about build errors.

Known apps

AnyBar on OS X

somebar on Linux

Known issues

No notifications when running from tmux

Please, follow this instructions. After that, update tmux config: tmux source-file ~/.tmux.conf .

Installation

Make sure you have an application installed and running

npm i -D anybar-webpack

Usage

Use it in your webpack.config.js :

var AnyBarWebpackPlugin = require ( 'anybar-webpack' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new AnyBarWebpackPlugin({ enableNotifications : true }) ] };

API

new AnyBarWebpackPlugin([port][, host][, options])

All arguments are optional. If you want to pass the host argument, you need to pass a port first.

port

Type: Number

Default: 1738

The port the status bar application is running on.

host

Type: String

Default: '127.0.0.1'

The host the status bar application is running on.

enableNotifications

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Enable build errors desktop notifications.