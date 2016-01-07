openbase logo
anybar-webpack

by Roman Liutikov
1.2.0 (see all)

Webpack build status plugin for menubar status indicator applications

Popularity

Downloads/wk

854

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

AnyBarWebpackPlugin

Webpack build status plugin for status bar indicator applications.

anybar webpack plugin animated gif demo

Now with cross-platform native notifications, thanks to node-notifier.

anybar webpack plugin notification demo

Note: Notifies only about build errors.

Known apps

Known issues

No notifications when running from tmux

Please, follow this instructions. After that, update tmux config: tmux source-file ~/.tmux.conf.

Installation

Make sure you have an application installed and running

npm i -D anybar-webpack

Usage

Use it in your webpack.config.js:

var AnyBarWebpackPlugin = require('anybar-webpack');

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        new AnyBarWebpackPlugin({
            enableNotifications: true
        })
    ]
    // ...
};

API

new AnyBarWebpackPlugin([port][, host][, options])

All arguments are optional. If you want to pass the host argument, you need to pass a port first.

port

  • Type: Number
  • Default: 1738

The port the status bar application is running on.

host

  • Type: String
  • Default: '127.0.0.1'

The host the status bar application is running on.

enableNotifications

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Enable build errors desktop notifications.

