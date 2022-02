anybar

Control the AnyBar app

Install

npm install anybar

Usage

import anybar from 'anybar' ; anybar( 'purple' );

API

Returns a promise, but the AnyBar app doesn't send back a reply, so really the only point of waiting for the promise to resolve is in case of an obscure DNS error.

status

Type: string

The name of the color dot you want the AnyBar app to display.

options

Type: Object

port

Type: number \ Default: 1738

The port to communicate with the AnyBar app.

