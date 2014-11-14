Escape and stringify an array of arguments to be executed on the shell
npm install any-shell-escape
var shellescape = require('any-shell-escape');
var args = ['curl', '-v', '-H', 'Location;', '-H', "User-Agent: FooBar's so-called \"Browser\"", 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'];
var escaped = shellescape(args);
console.log(escaped);
yields (on POSIX shells):
curl -v -H 'Location;' -H 'User-Agent: FoorBar'"'"'s so-called "Browser"' 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'
or (on Windows):
curl -v -H "Location;" -H "User-Agent: FooBar's so-called ""Browser""" "http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24"
Which is suitable for being executed by the shell.
var shellescape = require('any-shell-escape');
var args = ['hello!', 'how are you doing $USER', '"double"', "'single'"];
var escaped = 'echo ' + shellescape.msg(args);
console.log(escaped);
yields (on POSIX shells):
echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' "'"'single'"'"
or (on Windows, which doesn't support escaping echoed messages):
echo hello! how are you doing $USER "double" 'single'
and when run on the shell:
$ echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' "'"'single'"'"
hello! how are you doing $USER "double" 'single'
MIT