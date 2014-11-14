Escape and stringify an array of arguments to be executed on the shell

Install

npm install any -shell- escape

Example

simple

var shellescape = require ( 'any-shell-escape' ); var args = [ 'curl' , '-v' , '-H' , 'Location;' , '-H' , "User-Agent: FooBar's so-called \"Browser\"" , 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24' ]; var escaped = shellescape(args); console .log(escaped);

yields (on POSIX shells):

curl -v -H 'Location;' -H 'User-Agent: FoorBar' "'" 's so-called "Browser"' 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'

or (on Windows):

curl -v -H "Location;" -H "User-Agent: FooBar's so-called " "Browser" "" "http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24"

Which is suitable for being executed by the shell.

Advanced Usage:

var shellescape = require ( 'any-shell-escape' ); var args = [ 'hello!' , 'how are you doing $USER' , '"double"' , "'single'" ]; var escaped = 'echo ' + shellescape.msg(args); console .log(escaped);

yields (on POSIX shells):

echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER ' '"double"' "'" 'single' "'"

or (on Windows, which doesn't support escaping echoed messages):

echo hello! how are you doing $USER "double" 'single'

and when run on the shell:

$ echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' "'" 'single' "'" hello! how are you doing $USER "double" 'single'

License

MIT