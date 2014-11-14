openbase logo
any-shell-escape

by Boaz Yaniv
0.1.1 (see all)

Escape and stringify an array of arguments to be executed on the shell

Popularity

Downloads/wk

103K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

any-shell-escape

Escape and stringify an array of arguments to be executed on the shell

Install

npm install any-shell-escape

Example

simple

var shellescape = require('any-shell-escape');

var args = ['curl', '-v', '-H', 'Location;', '-H', "User-Agent: FooBar's so-called \"Browser\"", 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'];

var escaped = shellescape(args);
console.log(escaped);

yields (on POSIX shells):

curl -v -H 'Location;' -H 'User-Agent: FoorBar'"'"'s so-called "Browser"' 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'

or (on Windows):

curl -v -H "Location;" -H "User-Agent: FooBar's so-called ""Browser""" "http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24"

Which is suitable for being executed by the shell.

Advanced Usage:

var shellescape = require('any-shell-escape');

var args = ['hello!', 'how are you doing $USER', '"double"', "'single'"];

var escaped = 'echo ' + shellescape.msg(args);
console.log(escaped);

yields (on POSIX shells):

echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' "'"'single'"'"

or (on Windows, which doesn't support escaping echoed messages):

echo hello! how are you doing $USER "double" 'single'

and when run on the shell:

$ echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' "'"'single'"'"
hello! how are you doing $USER "double" 'single'

License

MIT

