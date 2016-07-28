Let your library support any ES 2015 (ES6) compatible
Promise and leave the choice to application authors. The application can optionally register its preferred
Promise implementation and it will be exported when requiring
any-promise from library code.
If no preference is registered, defaults to the global
Promise for newer Node.js versions. The browser version defaults to the window
Promise, so polyfill or register as necessary.
Assuming the global
Promise is the desired implementation:
# Install any libraries depending on any-promise
$ npm install mz
The installed libraries will use global Promise by default.
// in library
var Promise = require('any-promise') // the global Promise
function promiseReturningFunction(){
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject){...})
}
Assuming
bluebird is the desired Promise implementation:
# Install preferred promise library
$ npm install bluebird
# Install any-promise to allow registration
$ npm install any-promise
# Install any libraries you would like to use depending on any-promise
$ npm install mz
Register your preference in the application entry point before any other
require of packages that load
any-promise:
// top of application index.js or other entry point
require('any-promise/register/bluebird')
// -or- Equivalent to above, but allows customization of Promise library
require('any-promise/register')('bluebird', {Promise: require('bluebird')})
Now that the implementation is registered, you can use any package depending on
any-promise:
var fsp = require('mz/fs') // mz/fs will use registered bluebird promises
var Promise = require('any-promise') // the registered bluebird promise
It is safe to call
register multiple times, but it must always be with the same implementation.
Again, registration is optional. It should only be called by the application user if overriding the global
Promise implementation is desired.
As an application author, you can optionally register a preferred
Promise implementation on application startup (before any call to
require('any-promise'):
You must register your preference before any call to
require('any-promise') (by you or required packages), and only one implementation can be registered. Typically, this registration would occur at the top of the application entry point.
If you are using a known
Promise implementation, you can register your preference with a shortcut:
require('any-promise/register/bluebird')
// -or-
import 'any-promise/register/q';
Shortcut registration is the preferred registration method as it works in the browser and Node.js. It is also convenient for using with
import and many test runners, that offer a
--require flag:
$ ava --require=any-promise/register/bluebird test.js
Current known implementations include
bluebird,
q,
when,
rsvp,
es6-promise,
promise,
native-promise-only,
pinkie,
vow and
lie. If you are not using a known implementation, you can use another registration method described below.
As an alternative to registration shortcuts, you can call the
register function with the preferred
Promise implementation. The benefit of this approach is that a
Promise library can be required by name without being a known implementation. This approach does NOT work in the browser. To use
any-promise in the browser use either registration shortcuts or specify the
Promise constructor using advanced registration (see below).
require('any-promise/register')('when')
// -or- require('any-promise/register')('any other ES6 compatible library (known or otherwise)')
This registration method will try to detect the
Promise constructor from requiring the specified implementation. If you would like to specify your own constructor, see advanced registration.
To use the browser version, you should either install a polyfill or explicitly register the
Promise constructor:
require('any-promise/register')('bluebird', {Promise: require('bluebird')})
This could also be used for registering a custom
Promise implementation or subclass.
Your preference will be registered globally, allowing a single registration even if multiple versions of
any-promise are installed in the NPM dependency tree or are using multiple bundled JavaScript files in the browser. You can bypass this global registration in options:
require('../register')('es6-promise', {Promise: require('es6-promise').Promise, global: false})
To use any
Promise constructor, simply require it:
var Promise = require('any-promise');
return Promise
.all([xf, f, init, coll])
.then(fn);
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject){
try {
resolve(item);
} catch(e){
reject(e);
}
});
Except noted below, libraries using
any-promise should only use documented functions as there is no guarantee which implementation will be chosen by the application author. Libraries should never call
register, only the application user should call if desired.
If your library needs to branch code based on the registered implementation, you can retrieve it using
var impl = require('any-promise/implementation'), where
impl will be the package name (
"bluebird",
"when", etc.) if registered,
"global.Promise" if using the global version on Node.js, or
"window.Promise" if using the browser version. You should always include a default case, as there is no guarantee what package may be registered.
Node.js versions prior to
v0.12 may have contained buggy versions of the global
Promise. For this reason, the global
Promise is not loaded automatically for these old versions. If using
any-promise in Node.js versions versions
<= v0.12, the user should register a desired implementation.
If an implementation is not registered,
any-promise will attempt to discover an installed
Promise implementation. If no implementation can be found, an error will be thrown on
require('any-promise'). While the auto-discovery usually avoids errors, it is non-deterministic. It is recommended that the user always register a preferred implementation for older Node.js versions.
This auto-discovery is only available for Node.jS versions prior to
v0.12. Any newer versions will always default to the global
Promise implementation.
