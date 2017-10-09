openbase logo
any-base

by Kamil Harasimowicz
1.1.0 (see all)

Documentation
1.2M

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

README

The library allows you to convert any large numbers in any number base to another number base. The base is determined by specifying the alphabet. So is full freedom

NPM

Installation

npm install any-base --save

API

AnyBase()

converterFunction = anyBase(sourceAlphabet, destinationAlphabet);

Parameters

  • {String} sourceAlphabet digits from smallest to the largest
  • {String} destinationAlphabet digits from smallest to the largest

Return Values

Returns function that converts the number of source base to the destination

Convert()

converterFunction(number)

Parameters

  • {String} number number of source base

Return Values

Returns number of destonation base

Example

var anyBase = require('any-base'),
dec2hex = anyBase(anyBase.DEC, anyBase.HEX),
shortId = anyBase(anyBase.DEC, '0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ_-+!@#$^'),
longId  = anyBase('0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ_-+!@#$^', anyBase.DEC);

dec2hex('123456'); // return: '1E240'
shortId('1234567890'); // return: 'PtmIa'
longId('PtmIa'); // return: '1234567890'

