README

The library allows you to convert any large numbers in any number base to another number base. The base is determined by specifying the alphabet. So is full freedom

Installation

npm install any -base

API

converterFunction = anyBase(sourceAlphabet, destinationAlphabet)

Parameters

{String} sourceAlphabet digits from smallest to the largest

{String} destinationAlphabet digits from smallest to the largest

Return Values

Returns function that converts the number of source base to the destination

converterFunction (number)

Parameters

{String} number number of source base

Return Values

Returns number of destonation base

Example