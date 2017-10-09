The library allows you to convert any large numbers in any number base to another number base. The base is determined by specifying the alphabet. So is full freedom
npm install any-base --save
converterFunction = anyBase(sourceAlphabet, destinationAlphabet);
Returns function that converts the number of source base to the destination
converterFunction(number)
Returns number of destonation base
var anyBase = require('any-base'),
dec2hex = anyBase(anyBase.DEC, anyBase.HEX),
shortId = anyBase(anyBase.DEC, '0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ_-+!@#$^'),
longId = anyBase('0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ_-+!@#$^', anyBase.DEC);
dec2hex('123456'); // return: '1E240'
shortId('1234567890'); // return: 'PtmIa'
longId('PtmIa'); // return: '1234567890'