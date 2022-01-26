openbase logo
anx-api

by appnexus
8.0.1

Javascript wrapper for the AppNexus Console API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

311

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AppNexus Api Wrapper

npm version Build Status Build Dependencies Coverage Status

Installation

npm install anx-api --save

Usage Example

var AnxApi = require('anx-api');

// Create a new instance with api target
var anxApi = new AnxApi({
    target: 'https://api.appnexus.com'
    token: 'SESSION_TOKEN', // (optional) see also anxApi.login(...)
    rateLimiting: true
});

anxApi.get(<serviceName>).then(function (res) {
    ...
}).catch(function (err) {
    ...
})

Constructor

var anxApi = new AnxApi(config);

Parameters

config[object]:

  • target - (string) required base api url
  • token - (string) optional session token
  • request - (object) optional request object
  • timeout - (integer) optional request timeout in milliseconds (default: 60000) Triggers ConnectionAbortedError error.
  • userAgent - (string) optional user agent
  • rateLimiting - (boolean) optional rate limiting
  • concurrencyLimit - (integer) optional max concurrent requests
  • beforeRequest - (function) optional before request opts filter (see beforeRequest)
  • afterRequest - (function) optional after request response filter (see afterRequest)
  • environment - (enum:node|browser) optional. node - force axios to run as if in node and not the browser (usefull for testing with jest/jasmine).

Instance Methods

#get

Issues a GET request

anxApi.get('service url')
anxApi.get('service url', opts)
anxApi.get(opts)

Parameters

Response Object

  • statusCode - (number) Http response code
  • headers - (object) Response headers
  • body - (object) Response payload
  • req - (object) Request options
  • requestTime - (number) Actual on network request time in milliseconds
  • totalTime - (number) Total request time including concurrency and rate limiting delays in milliseconds

Parameters

  • id - (number OR array(number))
  • service uri - (string)
  • opts - (object) see Request Options

#getAll

Usage and parameters are the same as #get accept it pages through api calls. Response body is parsed as json.

#post

Issues a POST request with a payload

anxApi.post('service url', <payload>)
anxApi.post('service url', <payload>, opts)
anxApi.post(opts)

Parameters

  • service uri - (string)
  • payload - (string|object)
  • opts - (object) see Request Options

#put

Issues a PUT request with a payload

anxApi.put('service url', <payload>)
anxApi.put('service url', <payload>, opts)
anxApi.put(opts)

Parameters

  • service uri - (string)
  • payload - (string|object)
  • opts - (object) see Request Options

#delete

Issues a DELETE request

anxApi.delete('service url')
anxApi.delete('service url', opts)
anxApi.delete(opts)

Parameters

#login

Authenticates with the API and returns a token. The token will be reused for future requests.

anxApi.login('username', 'password').then(function (token) {

    // The api object is now logged in. Optionally store the token.
    ...

})

#switchUser

anxApi.switchUser(userId).then(...)

Request Options

The get, post, put, and delete methods can be called with an opts object. The opts object has the following request options.

  • uri - (string) service uri
  • body - (object) required payload for .post and .put
  • headers - (object) optional request header overrides
  • startElement - (string) optional start index
  • numElements - (integer) optional number of records to return
  • params - (object) optional query string parameters
  • mimeType - (string) optional mimetype
  • timeout - (integer) optional request timeout in milliseconds (defaults to config timeout)
  • encodeParams - (boolean) optional whether or not params object should be encoded. (default: false)

Examples

// Fetch the third page of 25 creatives
anxApi.get({
    uri: 'creative',
    startElement: 50,
    numElements: 25
})

anxApi.get('creative', {
    params: {
        start_element: 50,
        num_elements: 25
    }
})

anxApi.get('creative?start_element=50&num_elements=25')

Transforming Request Options and Responses

beforeRequest

Request options can be modified prior to request execution by supplying a beforeRequest transform function in the constructor. The function should either return a new options object or null which will be ignored.

var anxApi = new AnxApi({
    ...,
    beforeRequest: function (opts) {
        var modifiedOpts = _.assign({}, opts, {
            // make changes to options
        })
        return modifiedOpts;
    }
});

afterRequest

Request responses can be modified prior to being delivered by supplying a afterRequest transform function in the constructor. The function should return either a new response object or null which will be ignored.

var anxApi = new AnxApi({
    ...,
    afterRequest: function (res) {
        var modifiedRes = _.assign({}, res, {
            // make changes to response
        })
        return modifiedRes;
    }
});

Error Handling

anxApi.get('creative').then(function (res) {
    ...
}).catch(function (err) {
    if (err instanceof NotAuthenticatedError) {
        console.log('Your not logged in!');
    }
})

Error Object Types

  • Error - generic error type
  • NetworkError
    • DNSLookupError - target host could not be looked up [ENOTFOUND]
    • ConnectionAbortedError - request timeout was reached [ECONNABORTED]
    • ConnectionRefusedError - [ECONNREFUSED]
    • ConnectionResetError - [ECONNRESET]
    • ConnectionTimeoutError - [ETIMEDOUT]
    • SocketTimeoutError - [ESOCKETTIMEDOUT]
  • ApiError - base api error type
    • NotAuthenticatedError - token is invalid or expired
    • NotAuthorizedError - Unauthorized to make request
    • RateLimitExceededError
    • SystemServiceUnavailableError
    • SystemUnknownError
    • TargetError - target was not supplied

Error Object Properties

  • id - Api error id
  • code - Api error code
  • message - Brief error description
  • req - Request options used in failed request
  • res - Raw failed response

Custom Request and Debugging

The following are two different methods of modifying and or spying on requests made to the api.

Wrap the internal request function

anxApi._config.request = _.wrap(anxApi._config.request, function (request, opts) {
    console.log('DEBUG: ', opts);
    return request.call(api, opts);
});

Pass in a custom request object

var request = require('request');

function customRequest(opts) {
    return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {

        // Customize the request

        request(opts, function (err, res) {
            if (err) {

                // Add additional error handling

                reject(err);
            } else {

                // Customize the response

                resolve(res);
            }
        });
    });
}

var anxApi = new AnxApi({
    target: process.env.ANX_TARGET,
    token: 'SESSION_TOKEN',
    request: customRequest
});

Tests

Running unit tests

Run the unit test suite from the project root, make sure you've run npm install first:

npm test

License

See LICENSE file

