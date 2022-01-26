Installation

npm install anx-api --save

Usage Example

var AnxApi = require ( 'anx-api' ); var anxApi = new AnxApi({ target : 'https://api.appnexus.com' token : 'SESSION_TOKEN' , rateLimiting : true }); anxApi.get( < serviceName > ).then(function (res) { ... }).catch(function (err) { ... })

Constructor

var anxApi = new AnxApi(config);

Parameters

config[object]:

target - (string) required base api url

- (string) required base api url token - (string) optional session token

- (string) optional session token request - (object) optional request object

- (object) optional request object timeout - (integer) optional request timeout in milliseconds (default: 60000) Triggers ConnectionAbortedError error.

- (integer) optional request timeout in milliseconds (default: 60000) Triggers error. userAgent - (string) optional user agent

- (string) optional user agent rateLimiting - (boolean) optional rate limiting

- (boolean) optional rate limiting concurrencyLimit - (integer) optional max concurrent requests

- (integer) optional max concurrent requests beforeRequest - (function) optional before request opts filter (see beforeRequest)

- (function) optional before request opts filter (see beforeRequest) afterRequest - (function) optional after request response filter (see afterRequest)

- (function) optional after request response filter (see afterRequest) environment - (enum:node|browser) optional. node - force axios to run as if in node and not the browser (usefull for testing with jest/jasmine).

Instance Methods

Issues a GET request

anxApi.get( 'service url' ) anxApi.get( 'service url' , opts) anxApi.get(opts)

Parameters

service uri - (string)

opts - (object) see Request Options

Response Object

statusCode - (number) Http response code

headers - (object) Response headers

body - (object) Response payload

req - (object) Request options

requestTime - (number) Actual on network request time in milliseconds

totalTime - (number) Total request time including concurrency and rate limiting delays in milliseconds

Parameters

id - (number OR array(number))

service uri - (string)

opts - (object) see Request Options

Usage and parameters are the same as #get accept it pages through api calls. Response body is parsed as json.

Issues a POST request with a payload

anxApi.post( 'service url' , <payload>) anxApi.post( 'service url' , <payload>, opts) anxApi.post(opts)

Parameters

service uri - (string)

payload - (string|object)

opts - (object) see Request Options

Issues a PUT request with a payload

anxApi.put( 'service url' , <payload>) anxApi.put( 'service url' , <payload>, opts) anxApi.put(opts)

Parameters

service uri - (string)

payload - (string|object)

opts - (object) see Request Options

Issues a DELETE request

anxApi.delete( 'service url' ) anxApi.delete( 'service url' , opts) anxApi.delete(opts)

Parameters

service uri - (string)

opts - (object) see Request Options

Authenticates with the API and returns a token. The token will be reused for future requests.

anxApi.login( 'username' , 'password' ).then( function ( token ) { ... })

anxApi.switchUser(userId).then(...)

Request Options

The get, post, put, and delete methods can be called with an opts object. The opts object has the following request options.

uri - (string) service uri

- (string) service uri body - (object) required payload for .post and .put

- (object) required payload for and headers - (object) optional request header overrides

- (object) optional request header overrides startElement - (string) optional start index

- (string) optional start index numElements - (integer) optional number of records to return

- (integer) optional number of records to return params - (object) optional query string parameters

- (object) optional query string parameters mimeType - (string) optional mimetype

- (string) optional mimetype timeout - (integer) optional request timeout in milliseconds (defaults to config timeout)

- (integer) optional request timeout in milliseconds (defaults to config timeout) encodeParams - (boolean) optional whether or not params object should be encoded. (default: false)

Examples

anxApi.get({ uri : 'creative' , startElement : 50 , numElements : 25 }) anxApi.get( 'creative' , { params : { start_element : 50 , num_elements : 25 } }) anxApi.get( 'creative?start_element=50&num_elements=25' )

Transforming Request Options and Responses

beforeRequest

Request options can be modified prior to request execution by supplying a beforeRequest transform function in the constructor. The function should either return a new options object or null which will be ignored.

var anxApi = new AnxApi({ ..., beforeRequest : function ( opts ) { var modifiedOpts = _.assign({}, opts, { }) return modifiedOpts; } });

afterRequest

Request responses can be modified prior to being delivered by supplying a afterRequest transform function in the constructor. The function should return either a new response object or null which will be ignored.

var anxApi = new AnxApi({ ..., afterRequest : function ( res ) { var modifiedRes = _.assign({}, res, { }) return modifiedRes; } });

Error Handling

anxApi.get( 'creative' ).then( function ( res ) { ... }).catch( function ( err ) { if (err instanceof NotAuthenticatedError) { console .log( 'Your not logged in!' ); } })

Error Object Types

Error - generic error type

- generic error type NetworkError DNSLookupError - target host could not be looked up [ENOTFOUND] ConnectionAbortedError - request timeout was reached [ECONNABORTED] ConnectionRefusedError - [ECONNREFUSED] ConnectionResetError - [ECONNRESET] ConnectionTimeoutError - [ETIMEDOUT] SocketTimeoutError - [ESOCKETTIMEDOUT]

ApiError - base api error type NotAuthenticatedError - token is invalid or expired NotAuthorizedError - Unauthorized to make request RateLimitExceededError SystemServiceUnavailableError SystemUnknownError TargetError - target was not supplied

- base api error type

Error Object Properties

id - Api error id

code - Api error code

message - Brief error description

req - Request options used in failed request

res - Raw failed response

Custom Request and Debugging

The following are two different methods of modifying and or spying on requests made to the api.

Wrap the internal request function

anxApi._config.request = _.wrap(anxApi._config.request, function ( request, opts ) { console .log( 'DEBUG: ' , opts); return request.call(api, opts); });

Pass in a custom request object

var request = require ( 'request' ); function customRequest ( opts ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { request(opts, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { reject(err); } else { resolve(res); } }); }); } var anxApi = new AnxApi({ target : process.env.ANX_TARGET, token : 'SESSION_TOKEN' , request : customRequest });

Tests

Running unit tests

Run the unit test suite from the project root, make sure you've run npm install first:

npm test

License

See LICENSE file