openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

anvil-connect

by anvilresearch
0.2.0 (see all)

A modern authorization server built to authenticate your users and protect your APIs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

357

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

35

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NOTICE

We’re archiving Anvil Connect and all related packages. This code is entirely MIT Licensed. You’re free to do with it what you want. That said, we are recommending against using it, due to the potential for security issues arising from unmaintained software. For more information, see the announcement at anvil.io.

Anvil Connect

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/anvilresearch/connect Slack IRC

Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies License Downloads npm

We're building a modern authorization server to authenticate your users and protect your APIs.

Simplified Security

  • Share user accounts between multiple apps and services with Single Sign-On (shared sessions)
  • Issue signed JSON Web Tokens to protect your APIs
  • Be a federated identity provider with OpenID Connect
  • Enable third-party developers using two- and three-legged OAuth 2.0

Flexible User Authentication

  • Use local passwords, OAuth 1.0, OAuth 2.0, OpenID, SAML 2.0, LDAP, Active Directory, and more
  • Works out of the box with Google, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, and a growing list of providers
  • Custom schemes using virtually any existing Passport.js strategy or your own code

Make it yours

  • Brand the interface with your own design
  • Use middleware hooks for domain specific implementations
  • Keep your changes under version control without forking

Standard, Interoperable, and Open Source

  • Language and platform agnostic
  • Implements widely accepted, well-understood protocols
  • MIT license

Getting Started

Development

We are a growing community of contributors of all kinds, join us!

Chat on Gitter or Slack

Come say hello on Gitter or Slack! We love talking shop with Anvil Connect users :)

Gitter Slack IRC

Weekly Community Meetings

Every Thursday at 9AM PDT / 12PM EDT / 4PM GMT we get together to map out the future of the project, talk through specs, review code, and help each other ship. You're welcome to join in.

Pair Programming

We often pair on more challening or new code, hop into Gitter or Slack and join us, or request your own session.

Need more engagement?

Support and consulting also available, contact us via the website or by email

Status

  • Used in production since July 2014
  • Active development as of March 2015

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 Anvil Research, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial