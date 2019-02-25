NOTICE

We’re archiving Anvil Connect and all related packages. This code is entirely MIT Licensed. You’re free to do with it what you want. That said, we are recommending against using it, due to the potential for security issues arising from unmaintained software. For more information, see the announcement at anvil.io.

Anvil Connect

We're building a modern authorization server to authenticate your users and protect your APIs.

Simplified Security

Share user accounts between multiple apps and services with Single Sign-On (shared sessions)

Issue signed JSON Web Tokens to protect your APIs

Be a federated identity provider with OpenID Connect

Enable third-party developers using two- and three-legged OAuth 2.0

Flexible User Authentication

Use local passwords, OAuth 1.0, OAuth 2.0, OpenID, SAML 2.0, LDAP, Active Directory, and more

Works out of the box with Google, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, and a growing list of providers

Custom schemes using virtually any existing Passport.js strategy or your own code

Make it yours

Brand the interface with your own design

Use middleware hooks for domain specific implementations

Keep your changes under version control without forking

Standard, Interoperable, and Open Source

Language and platform agnostic

Implements widely accepted, well-understood protocols

MIT license

Getting Started

Development

We are a growing community of contributors of all kinds, join us!

Chat on Gitter or Slack

Come say hello on Gitter or Slack! We love talking shop with Anvil Connect users :)

Weekly Community Meetings

Every Thursday at 9AM PDT / 12PM EDT / 4PM GMT we get together to map out the future of the project, talk through specs, review code, and help each other ship. You're welcome to join in.

Pair Programming

We often pair on more challening or new code, hop into Gitter or Slack and join us, or request your own session.

Need more engagement?

Support and consulting also available, contact us via the website or by email

Status

Used in production since July 2014

Active development as of March 2015

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 Anvil Research, Inc.