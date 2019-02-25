NOTICE
We’re archiving Anvil Connect and all related packages. This code is entirely MIT Licensed. You’re free to do with it what you want. That said, we are recommending against using it, due to the potential for security issues arising from unmaintained software. For more information, see the announcement at anvil.io.
Anvil Connect
We're building a modern authorization server to authenticate your users and protect your APIs.
Simplified Security
- Share user accounts between multiple apps and services with Single Sign-On (shared sessions)
- Issue signed JSON Web Tokens to protect your APIs
- Be a federated identity provider with OpenID Connect
- Enable third-party developers using two- and three-legged OAuth 2.0
Flexible User Authentication
- Use local passwords, OAuth 1.0, OAuth 2.0, OpenID, SAML 2.0, LDAP, Active Directory, and more
- Works out of the box with Google, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, and a growing list of providers
- Custom schemes using virtually any existing Passport.js strategy or your own code
Make it yours
- Brand the interface with your own design
- Use middleware hooks for domain specific implementations
- Keep your changes under version control without forking
Standard, Interoperable, and Open Source
- Language and platform agnostic
- Implements widely accepted, well-understood protocols
- MIT license
Getting Started
Development
We are a growing community of contributors of all kinds, join us!
Status
- Used in production since July 2014
- Active development as of March 2015
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2015 Anvil Research, Inc.