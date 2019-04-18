angular2-qrcode is a component that you can easily integrate into your project. It relies on qrious to generate QR Codes.

Breaking Changes for 2.0.0

data has been replaced with value . For those that don't need the new features of 2.0.0 , just keep using 1.0.5 . No change will be needed unless you upgrade.

The type field has also been removed.

Install

npm install angular2-qrcode

How To Use

Import into your NgModule

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { QRCodeModule } from 'angular2-qrcode' ; ... imports: [ QRCodeModule, ... ] })

In component template:

< div > < qr-code [ value ]= "'All QR Code data goes here!'" [ size ]= "150" > </ qr-code > </ div >

Parameters

Attribute Type Default Description value String '' Your data string size Number 100 This is the height/width of your QR Code component level String 'L' QR Correction level ('L', 'M', 'Q', 'H') background String 'white' The color for the background backgroundAlpha Number 1.0 The opacity of the background foreground String 'black' The color for the foreground foregroundAlpha Number 1.0 The opacity of the foreground mime String 'image/png' The mime type for the output image padding Number null The padding around the QR Code canvas Boolean false Will output a canvas element if true

License

MIT License