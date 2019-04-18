angular2-qrcode is a component that you can easily integrate into your project. It relies on qrious to generate QR Codes.
data has been replaced with
value. For those that don't need the new features of
2.0.0, just keep using
1.0.5. No change will be needed unless you upgrade.
The
type field has also been removed.
npm install angular2-qrcode
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { QRCodeModule } from 'angular2-qrcode';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
QRCodeModule,
...
]
})
In component template:
<div>
<qr-code [value]="'All QR Code data goes here!'" [size]="150"></qr-code>
</div>
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|String
|''
|Your data string
|size
|Number
|100
|This is the height/width of your QR Code component
|level
|String
|'L'
|QR Correction level ('L', 'M', 'Q', 'H')
|background
|String
|'white'
|The color for the background
|backgroundAlpha
|Number
|1.0
|The opacity of the background
|foreground
|String
|'black'
|The color for the foreground
|foregroundAlpha
|Number
|1.0
|The opacity of the foreground
|mime
|String
|'image/png'
|The mime type for the output image
|padding
|Number
|null
|The padding around the QR Code
|canvas
|Boolean
|false
|Will output a canvas element if true
MIT License