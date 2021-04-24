Ant Plus 是 Ant Design 表单系统的简化版，以最符合 html 直觉的方式来搭建表单。
Ant Plus 去除了对
Form.Item 的依赖，同时提供了全新的
rules 与组件 Props，可大幅简化开发，消灭繁琐样板代码，轻松构建起简洁清晰、利于维护的表单结构。
https://nanxiaobei.github.io/ant-plus 文档中介绍了使用方式及组件 API。
Form.Item、
rules 等
rules 设置方式，简化的表单组件 Props
placeholder 信息与
rules 校验提示
Ant Plus 与 Ant Design 表单代码对比：
yarn add antx
或
npm install antx
import React from 'react';
import { Form, Input } from 'antx';
import { Button } from 'antd';
const App = () => {
const onFinish = (values) => {
console.log(values);
};
return (
<Form cols={[8, 16]} data={{ name: 'Emily' }} onFinish={onFinish}>
<Input label="用户名" name="name" rules={['required', 'max=10']} tip="full" />
<Button label="" type="primary" htmlType="submit">
提交
</Button>
</Form>
);
};
export default App;
Form.Item Props 中的项，均可直接用于表单控件的 Props，如
label、
name、
rules 等。
此外，Ant Plus 还对
rules 进行了简化，可直接使用字符串短语来设置。