Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

logo

Ant Plus 4

Ant Plus 是 Ant Design 表单系统的简化版，以最符合 html 直觉的方式来搭建表单。

npm version npm downloads npm bundle size GitHub npm peer dependency version npm peer dependency version

Ant Plus 去除了对 Form.Item 的依赖，同时提供了全新的 rules 与组件 Props，可大幅简化开发，消灭繁琐样板代码，轻松构建起简洁清晰、利于维护的表单结构。

文档

https://nanxiaobei.github.io/ant-plus 文档中介绍了使用方式及组件 API。

特点

  • 极其简便，告别繁琐的 Form.Itemrules
  • 简化的 rules 设置方式，简化的表单组件 Props
  • 可统一定义 placeholder 信息与 rules 校验提示

对比

Ant Plus 与 Ant Design 表单代码对比：

view

安装

yarn add antx


npm install antx

使用

import React from 'react';
import { Form, Input } from 'antx';
import { Button } from 'antd';

const App = () => {
  const onFinish = (values) => {
    console.log(values);
  };

  return (
    <Form cols={[8, 16]} data={{ name: 'Emily' }} onFinish={onFinish}>
      <Input label="用户名" name="name" rules={['required', 'max=10']} tip="full" />
      <Button label="" type="primary" htmlType="submit">
        提交
      </Button>
    </Form>
  );
};

export default App;

Form.Item Props 中的项，均可直接用于表单控件的 Props，如 labelnamerules 等。

此外，Ant Plus 还对 rules 进行了简化，可直接使用字符串短语来设置。

示例

  • 使用示例 查看上文代码的在线版本。
  • 对比示例 包含 Ant Design 官网所有 Form 示例的 Ant Plus 对比实现。

协议

MIT License (c) nanxiaobei

