Ant Plus 4

Ant Plus 是 Ant Design 表单系统的简化版，以最符合 html 直觉的方式来搭建表单。

Ant Plus 去除了对 Form.Item 的依赖，同时提供了全新的 rules 与组件 Props，可大幅简化开发，消灭繁琐样板代码，轻松构建起简洁清晰、利于维护的表单结构。

文档

https://nanxiaobei.github.io/ant-plus 文档中介绍了使用方式及组件 API。

特点

极其简便，告别繁琐的 Form.Item 、 rules 等

、 等 简化的 rules 设置方式，简化的表单组件 Props

设置方式，简化的表单组件 Props 可统一定义 placeholder 信息与 rules 校验提示

对比

Ant Plus 与 Ant Design 表单代码对比：

安装

yarn add antx

或

npm install antx

使用

import React from 'react' ; import { Form, Input } from 'antx' ; import { Button } from 'antd' ; const App = () => { const onFinish = ( values ) => { console .log(values); }; return ( < Form cols = {[8, 16 ]} data = {{ name: ' Emily ' }} onFinish = {onFinish} > < Input label = "用户名" name = "name" rules = {[ ' required ', ' max = 10 ']} tip = "full" /> < Button label = "" type = "primary" htmlType = "submit" > 提交 </ Button > </ Form > ); }; export default App;

Form.Item Props 中的项，均可直接用于表单控件的 Props，如 label 、 name 、 rules 等。

此外，Ant Plus 还对 rules 进行了简化，可直接使用字符串短语来设置。

示例

使用示例 查看上文代码的在线版本。

对比示例 包含 Ant Design 官网所有 Form 示例的 Ant Plus 对比实现。

协议

MIT License (c) nanxiaobei