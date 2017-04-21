An enterprise-class UI design language and Vue-based implementation.
We recommend using npm or yarn to install，it not only makes development easier，but also allow you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of javascript packages and tooling.
$ npm install antv --save
If you are in a bad network enviornment，you can try other registers and tools like cnpm.
Add
script and
link tags in your browser and use the global variable
antv.
We provide
antv.js
antv.css and
antv.min.js
antv.min.css under
antv/dist in antv's npm package.
import Vue from 'vue'
import Antv from 'antv'
import 'antv/dist/antv.css'
Vue.use(Antv)
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render() {
return (<v-button type="primary">Primary</v-button>)
}
})