antlr4ts - TypeScript/JavaScript target for ANTLR 4

Requirements

This project has separate requirements for developers and end users.

💡 The requirements listed on this page only cover user scenarios - that is, scenarios where developers wish to use ANTLR 4 for parsing tasks inside of a TypeScript application. If you are interested in contributing to ANTLR 4 itself, see CONTRIBUTING.md for contributor documentation.

End user requirements

Parsers generated by the ANTLR 4 TypeScript target have a runtime dependency on the antlr4ts package. The package is tested and known to work with Node.js 6.7.

Development requirements

The tool used to generate TypeScript code from an ANTLR 4 grammar is written in Java. To fully utilize the ANTLR 4 TypeScript target (including the ability to regenerate code from a grammar file after changes are made), a Java Runtime Environment (JRE) needs to be installed on the developer machine. The generated code itself uses several features new to TypeScript 2.0.

Java Runtime Environment 1.6+ (1.8+ recommended)

TypeScript 2.0+

Getting started

Install antlr4ts as a runtime dependency using your preferred package manager. npm install antlr4ts --save yarn add antlr4ts Install antlr4ts-cli as a development dependency using your preferred package manager. npm install antlr4ts-cli --save-dev yarn add -D antlr4ts-cli Add a grammar to your project, e.g. path/to/MyGrammar.g4 Add a script to package.json for compiling your grammar to TypeScript "scripts" : { "antlr4ts" : "antlr4ts -visitor path/to/MyGrammar.g4" } Use your grammar in TypeScript import { ANTLRInputStream, CommonTokenStream } from 'antlr4ts' ; let inputStream = new ANTLRInputStream( "text" ); let lexer = new MyGrammarLexer(inputStream); let tokenStream = new CommonTokenStream(lexer); let parser = new MyGrammarParser(tokenStream); let tree = parser.compilationUnit(); The two main ways to inspect the tree are by using a listener or a visitor, you can read about the differences between the two here. Listener Approach import { MyGrammarParserListener } from './MyGrammarParserListener' import { FunctionDeclarationContext } from './MyGrammarParser' import { ParseTreeWalker } from 'antlr4ts/tree/ParseTreeWalker'