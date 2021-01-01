openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

antlr4ts-cli

by tunnelvisionlabs
0.5.0-alpha.4 (see all)

Optimized TypeScript target for ANTLR 4

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.9K

GitHub Stars

463

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

antlr4ts - TypeScript/JavaScript target for ANTLR 4

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/tunnelvisionlabs/antlr4ts

Build status

License

Overview

  • Releases: See the GitHub Releases page for release notes and links to the distribution
  • Feedback: Use GitHub Issues for issues (bugs, enhancements, features, and questions)

Requirements

This project has separate requirements for developers and end users.

💡 The requirements listed on this page only cover user scenarios - that is, scenarios where developers wish to use ANTLR 4 for parsing tasks inside of a TypeScript application. If you are interested in contributing to ANTLR 4 itself, see CONTRIBUTING.md for contributor documentation.

End user requirements

Parsers generated by the ANTLR 4 TypeScript target have a runtime dependency on the antlr4ts package. The package is tested and known to work with Node.js 6.7.

Development requirements

The tool used to generate TypeScript code from an ANTLR 4 grammar is written in Java. To fully utilize the ANTLR 4 TypeScript target (including the ability to regenerate code from a grammar file after changes are made), a Java Runtime Environment (JRE) needs to be installed on the developer machine. The generated code itself uses several features new to TypeScript 2.0.

  • Java Runtime Environment 1.6+ (1.8+ recommended)
  • TypeScript 2.0+

Getting started

  1. Install antlr4ts as a runtime dependency using your preferred package manager.

    npm install antlr4ts --save

    yarn add antlr4ts

  2. Install antlr4ts-cli as a development dependency using your preferred package manager.

    npm install antlr4ts-cli --save-dev

    yarn add -D antlr4ts-cli

  3. Add a grammar to your project, e.g. path/to/MyGrammar.g4

  4. Add a script to package.json for compiling your grammar to TypeScript

    "scripts": {
  // ...
  "antlr4ts": "antlr4ts -visitor path/to/MyGrammar.g4"
}

  5. Use your grammar in TypeScript

    import { ANTLRInputStream, CommonTokenStream } from 'antlr4ts';

// Create the lexer and parser
let inputStream = new ANTLRInputStream("text");
let lexer = new MyGrammarLexer(inputStream);
let tokenStream = new CommonTokenStream(lexer);
let parser = new MyGrammarParser(tokenStream);

// Parse the input, where `compilationUnit` is whatever entry point you defined
let tree = parser.compilationUnit();

    The two main ways to inspect the tree are by using a listener or a visitor, you can read about the differences between the two here.

    Listener Approach
    // ...
import { MyGrammarParserListener } from './MyGrammarParserListener'
import { FunctionDeclarationContext } from './MyGrammarParser'
import { ParseTreeWalker } from 'antlr4ts/tree/ParseTreeWalker'

class EnterFunctionListener implements MyGrammarParserListener {
  // Assuming a parser rule with name: `functionDeclaration`
  enterFunctionDeclaration(context: FunctionDeclarationContext) {
    console.log(`Function start line number ${context._start.line}`)
    // ...
  }

  // other enterX functions...
}

// Create the listener
const listener: MyGrammarParserListener = new EnterFunctionListener();
// Use the entry point for listeners
ParseTreeWalker.DEFAULT.walk(listener, tree)
```

###### Visitor Approach

Note you must pass the `-visitor` flag to antlr4ts to get the generated visitor file.

```typescript
// ...
import { MyGrammarParserVisitor } from './MyGrammarParserVisitor'
import { AbstractParseTreeVisitor } from 'antlr4ts/tree/AbstractParseTreeVisitor'

// Extend the AbstractParseTreeVisitor to get default visitor behaviour
class CountFunctionsVisitor extends AbstractParseTreeVisitor<number> implements MyGrammarParserVisitor<number> {

  defaultResult() {
    return 0
  }

  aggregateResult(aggregate: number, nextResult: number) {
    return aggregate + nextResult
  }

  visitFunctionDeclaration(context: FunctionDeclarationContext): number {
    return 1 + super.visitChildren(context)
  }
}

// Create the visitor
const countFunctionsVisitor = new CountFunctionsVisitor()
// Use the visitor entry point
countFunctionsVisitor.visit(tree)
```

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial