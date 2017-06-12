Loads an ANTLR4 grammar file ( .g4 ) and compiles it to JavaScript.

import { MyGrammarLexer, MyGrammarParser, MyGrammarListener, MyGrammarVisitor } from './MyGrammar.g4' ;

Configuration

Add the ANTLR4 JavaScript runtime as a dependency: npm install --save antlr4 .

Configure webpack.config.js by adding antlr4-webpack-loader :

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.g4/ , loader : 'antlr4-webpack-loader' } ] } };

Usage

A grammar file named MyGrammar.g4 with a rule named myStartRule can be loaded in used in the following way: