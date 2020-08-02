openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
at

antlr4-tool

by Marlon Chatman
1.1.1 (see all)

A useful Antlr4 tool with full TypeScript support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

214

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

12

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

antlr4-tool

Overview

The purpose and intent of this project was to create and generate Typescript declaration files for the Antlr4 JavaScript target. Allowing for generated Antlr Parsers and Lexers that have full ES5 browser support. This tool also allows for pure JavaScript implementations, if needed.

Requirements

  • Java Runtime Environment 1.6+ (1.8+ recommended)

Getting Stated

  • Install antlr4-tool, adding it to your package.json
npm install --save-dev antlr4-tool
  • Install the Antlr4 library
npm install -S antlr4

#
# (TypeScript Only)
#
npm install -S @types/antlr4
  • Add a grammar to your project, e.g. path/to/Grammar.g4
"scripts": {
  "generate-parser": "antlr4-tool -o parser path/to/Grammar.g4"
}
  • Run the NPM script command
npm run generate-parser
  • Use your generated Parser

JavaScript


const antlr4 = require('antlr4')
const InputStream = antlr4.InputStream;
const CommonTokenStream = antlr4.CommonTokenStream;

const GrammarParser = require('./parser/GrammarParser').GrammarParser;
const GrammarLexer = require('./parser/GrammarLexer').GrammarLexer;

const inputStream = new InputStream('int x = 10;');
const lexer = new GrammarLexer(inputStream);
const tokenStream = new CommonTokenStream(lexer);
const parser = new GrammarParser(tokenStream);

// Parse the input, where `compilationUnit` is whatever entry point you defined
const tree = parser.compilationUnit();
console.log(tree);

TypeScript

import {InputStream, CommonTokenStream} from 'antlr4';
import {GrammarParser} from './parser/GrammarParser';
import {GrammarLexer} from './parser/GrammarLexer';

const inputStream = new InputStream('enter you grammar here');
const lexer = new GrammarLexer(inputStream);
const tokenStream = new CommonTokenStream(lexer);
const parser = new GrammarParser(tokenStream);

// Parse the input, where `compilationUnit` is whatever entry point you defined
const tree = parser.compilationUnit();
console.log(tree);

TypeScript Notes

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"typeRoots": ["types"],

For Command-Line Use

Installation For Command-Line Use

npm install -g antlr4-tool

Usage: antlr4-tool [options] <grammars...>

Options:

  -V, --version                 output the version number
  -o --output-dir [output_dir]  Output Directory (Default: Current Directory)
  -l --language [language]      Antlr Language Target: ts, typescript, js, javascript (Default: typescript)
  --listener                    Generate parse tree listener (Default)
  --no-listener                 Don't generate parse tree listener
  --visitor                     Generate parse tree visitor (Default)
  --no-visitor                  Don't generate parse tree visitor
  -h, --help                    output usage information

Finding the Version

antlr4-tool -V

Example Creating a C Parser for TypeScript

antlr4-tool -l ts -o c-parser samples/c/C.g4

Example Creating a C Parser for JavaScript

antlr4-tool -l js -o c-parser samples/c/C.g4

Example

Using antlr4-tool as a Library

const tool = require('antlr4-tool');

const opts = {
   language: 'TypeScript', // Only support for JavaScript & TypeScript
   grammarFiles:  ['samples/c/C.g4'],
   outputDirectory: 'c-parser'
};

const compiledResults = tool.compile(opts);

console.log(compiledResults);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial