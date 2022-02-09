ANTLR v4

ANTLR (ANother Tool for Language Recognition) is a powerful parser generator for reading, processing, executing, or translating structured text or binary files. It's widely used to build languages, tools, and frameworks. From a grammar, ANTLR generates a parser that can build parse trees and also generates a listener interface (or visitor) that makes it easy to respond to the recognition of phrases of interest.

Repo branch structure

The default branch for this repo is master , which is the latest stable release and has tags for the various releases; e.g., see release tag 4.9.3. Branch dev is where development occurs between releases and all pull requests should be derived from that branch. The dev branch is merged back into master to cut a release and the release state is tagged (e.g., with 4.10-rc1 or 4.10 .) Visually our process looks roughly like this:

Targets such as Go that pull directly from the repository can use the default master branch but can also pull from the active dev branch:

$ go get github.com/antlr/antlr4/runtime/Go/antlr@dev

Useful information

