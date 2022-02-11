openbase logo
antd-without-babel

by ant-design
3.0.10

An enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library

Readme

Ant Design

An enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library.

English | Português | 简体中文 | Українською | Spanish

✨ Features

  • 🌈 Enterprise-class UI designed for web applications.
  • 📦 A set of high-quality React components out of the box.
  • 🛡 Written in TypeScript with predictable static types.
  • ⚙️ Whole package of design resources and development tools.
  • 🌍 Internationalization support for dozens of languages.
  • 🎨 Powerful theme customization in every detail.

🖥 Environment Support

  • Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11 (with polyfills)
  • Server-side Rendering
  • Electron
IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

📦 Install

npm install antd

yarn add antd

🔨 Usage

import { Button, DatePicker } from 'antd';

const App = () => (
  <>
    <Button type="primary">PRESS ME</Button>
    <DatePicker placeholder="select date" />
  </>
);

And import style manually:

import 'antd/dist/antd.css'; // or 'antd/dist/antd.less'

TypeScript

antd is written in TypeScript with complete definitions, check Use in TypeScript to get started.

🌍 Internationalization

Dozens of languages supported in antd, see i18n.

🔗 Links

⌨️ Development

Use Gitpod, a free online dev environment for GitHub.

Open in Gitpod

Or clone locally:

$ git clone git@github.com:ant-design/ant-design.git
$ cd ant-design
$ npm install
$ npm start

Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:8001 , see more at Development.

🤝 Contributing PRs Welcome

Read our contributing guide and let's build a better antd together.

We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instructions and have a good time! :)

If you are a collaborator, please follow our Pull Request principle to create a Pull Request with collaborator template.

Let's fund issues in this repository

❤️ Sponsors and Backers

