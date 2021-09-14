openbase logo
atg

antd-theme-generator

by Zohaib Ijaz
1.2.10 (see all)

This script is to generate color.less file to update color related css in browser.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

antd-theme-generator

This script generates color specific styles/less file which you can use to change theme dynamically in browser

Example:

const { generateTheme } = require('antd-theme-generator');

const options = {
  antDir: path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/antd'),
  stylesDir: path.join(__dirname, './src'), // all files with .less extension will be processed
  varFile: path.join(__dirname, './src/styles/variables.less'), // default path is Ant Design default.less file
  themeVariables: ['@primary-color'],
  outputFilePath: path.join(__dirname, './public/color.less') // if provided, file will be created with generated less/styles
  customColorRegexArray: [/^fade\(.*\)$/], // An array of regex codes to match your custom color variable values so that code can identify that it's a valid color. Make sure your regex does not adds false positives.
}

generateTheme(options).then(less => {
  console.log('Theme generated successfully');
})
.catch(error => {
  console.log('Error', error);
})
PropertyTypeDefaultDescript
antdDirstring-This is path to antd directory in your node_modules
stylesDirstring, [string]-Path/Paths to your custom styles directory containing .less files
varFilestring-Path to your theme related variables file
themeVariablesarray['@primary-color']List of variables that you want to dynamically change
outputFilePathstring-Generated less content will be written to file path specified otherwise it will not be written. However, you can use returned output and write in any file as you want
customColorRegexArrayarray['color', 'lighten', 'darken', 'saturate', 'desaturate', 'fadein', 'fadeout', 'fade', 'spin', 'mix', 'hsv', 'tint', 'shade', 'greyscale', 'multiply', 'contrast', 'screen', 'overlay'].map(name => new RegExp(${name}\(.*\)))]This array is to provide regex which will match your color value, most of the time you don't need this

Add following lines in your main html file

<link rel="stylesheet/less" type="text/css" href="/color.less" />
<script>
  window.less = {
    async: true,
    env: 'production'
  };
</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.js"></script>

Now you can update colors by updating less variables like this

window.less.modifyVars({
  '@primary-color': '#0035ff'
})

