This script generates color specific styles/less file which you can use to change theme dynamically in browser

const { generateTheme } = require( 'antd-theme-generator' ); const options = { antDir: path . join (__dirname, './node_modules/antd' ), stylesDir: path . join (__dirname, './src' ), // all files with .less extension will be processed varFile: path . join (__dirname, './src/styles/variables.less' ), // default path is Ant Design default .less file themeVariables: [ '@primary-color' ], outputFilePath: path . join (__dirname, './public/color.less' ) // if provided, file will be created with generated less/styles customColorRegexArray: [/^fade\(.*\)$/], // An array of regex codes to match your custom color variable values so that code can identify that it 's a valid color. Make sure your regex does not adds false positives. } generateTheme(options).then(less => { console.log(' Theme generated successfully '); }) .catch(error => { console.log(' Error ', error); })

Property Type Default Descript antdDir string - This is path to antd directory in your node_modules stylesDir string, [string] - Path/Paths to your custom styles directory containing .less files varFile string - Path to your theme related variables file themeVariables array ['@primary-color'] List of variables that you want to dynamically change outputFilePath string - Generated less content will be written to file path specified otherwise it will not be written. However, you can use returned output and write in any file as you want customColorRegexArray array ['color', 'lighten', 'darken', 'saturate', 'desaturate', 'fadein', 'fadeout', 'fade', 'spin', 'mix', 'hsv', 'tint', 'shade', 'greyscale', 'multiply', 'contrast', 'screen', 'overlay'].map(name => new RegExp( ${name}\(.*\) ))] This array is to provide regex which will match your color value, most of the time you don't need this

Add following lines in your main html file

< link rel = "stylesheet/less" type = "text/css" href = "/color.less" /> < script > window .less = { async : true , env : 'production' }; </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.js" > </ script >

Now you can update colors by updating less variables like this