This script generates color specific styles/less file which you can use to change theme dynamically in browser
const { generateTheme } = require('antd-theme-generator');
const options = {
antDir: path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/antd'),
stylesDir: path.join(__dirname, './src'), // all files with .less extension will be processed
varFile: path.join(__dirname, './src/styles/variables.less'), // default path is Ant Design default.less file
themeVariables: ['@primary-color'],
outputFilePath: path.join(__dirname, './public/color.less') // if provided, file will be created with generated less/styles
customColorRegexArray: [/^fade\(.*\)$/], // An array of regex codes to match your custom color variable values so that code can identify that it's a valid color. Make sure your regex does not adds false positives.
}
generateTheme(options).then(less => {
console.log('Theme generated successfully');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Error', error);
})
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Descript
|antdDir
|string
|-
|This is path to antd directory in your node_modules
|stylesDir
|string, [string]
|-
|Path/Paths to your custom styles directory containing .less files
|varFile
|string
|-
|Path to your theme related variables file
|themeVariables
|array
|['@primary-color']
|List of variables that you want to dynamically change
|outputFilePath
|string
|-
|Generated less content will be written to file path specified otherwise it will not be written. However, you can use returned output and write in any file as you want
|customColorRegexArray
|array
|['color', 'lighten', 'darken', 'saturate', 'desaturate', 'fadein', 'fadeout', 'fade', 'spin', 'mix', 'hsv', 'tint', 'shade', 'greyscale', 'multiply', 'contrast', 'screen', 'overlay'].map(name => new RegExp(
${name}\(.*\)))]
|This array is to provide regex which will match your color value, most of the time you don't need this
Add following lines in your main html file
<link rel="stylesheet/less" type="text/css" href="/color.less" />
<script>
window.less = {
async: true,
env: 'production'
};
</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.js"></script>
Now you can update colors by updating less variables like this
window.less.modifyVars({
'@primary-color': '#0035ff'
})