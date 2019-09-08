antd-scss-theme-plugin is a Webpack plugin which allows you to effectively use Ant Design in a project with SCSS styling.
With it you can:
theme.scss file.
@import Ant Design's theme and color variables from your
theme.scss file.
theme.scss changes.
📖 For a more detailed overview of the plugin and its usage, check out the Using Ant Design in Sass-Styled Projects article on Intoli's blog.
npm.
antd to use Less instead of pre-compiled CSS.
antd-scss-theme-plugin in Your Webpack Setup - Instructions for enabling this plugin.
This plugin is published as antd-scss-theme-plugin on
npm:
npm install --save-dev antd-scss-theme-plugin
It extends the functionality of a
antd,
less-loader and
sass-loader to accomplish its goals.
These are listed as
peerDependencies in package.json, and you can install them with:
npm install --save antd
npm install --save-dev less-loader sass-loader
To use
antd-scss-theme-plugin, you need to configure Ant Design to use Less stylesheets when loading components, and to connect a few loaders with the plugin in your Webpack setup.
You can find a fully configured project in the example directory.
In order to customize Ant Design's theme, you need to configure
antd to load its components with Less stylesheets instead of with pre-compiled CSS.
The official documentation explains this to some degree, but here are the explicit steps you should take.
Install babel-plugin-import, a package published by the makers of
antd.
Modify the plugin section of your Babel setup to use this package with
antd:
"plugins": [
["import", {
"libraryName": "antd",
"style": true
}]
]
The
"style": true option is what enables the use of Less components.
Configure
less-loader to compile
antd components.
This can be done by adding something like the following to your Webpack config's
loaders array:
{
test: /\.less$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'style-loader',
options: {
sourceMap: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
},
},
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
importLoaders: 1,
sourceMap: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
},
},
'less-loader',
],
}
Obviously, this also requires you to install
style-loader and
css-loader.
With that setup, you can import self-contained
antd components with lines like following:
import { Button } from 'antd';
So, in addition to enabling styling customizations, this has the potential to reduce the size of your Webpack bundle.
antd-scss-theme-plugin in Your Webpack Setup
First, initialize the plugin by passing your theme file's path to the plugin's constructor, and add the plugin to your Webpack config's
plugins array:
import AntdScssThemePlugin from 'antd-scss-theme-plugin';
const webpackConfig = {
// ...
plugins: [
new AntdScssThemePlugin('./theme.scss'),
],
};
Second, wrap your
less-loader and
sass-loader Webpack configs with
AntdScssThemeFile.themify().
For example, in the config from Step 1, you would change the line
'less-loader',
to
AntdScssThemePlugin.themify('less-loader'),
This works even when your loader has options, e.g., you would change
{
loader: 'sass-loader',
options: {
sourceMap: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
},
}
to
AntdScssThemePlugin.themify({
loader: 'sass-loader',
options: {
sourceMap: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
},
})
With the project configured, you can customize Ant Design's theme by specifying Ant Design theme variables in your SCSS theme file (e.g.,
theme.scss).
For example, if
theme.scss has the following contents
/* theme.scss */
$primary-color: #fe8019;
then the interface will no longer be based off of the default blue
#1890ff, but rather a louder orange
#fe8019:
You can customize any Less variable that
antd uses in this way: just relace
@ with a
$, e.g.,
@info-color becomes
$info-color.
Importing
theme.scss in some SCSS file gives it access all of Ant Design's theme and color variables.
This is true even if you specify only a subset of the available theme variables in
theme.scss.
For instance, with
theme.scss containing only a
$primary-color definition as above, you would still be able to do something like:
@import '../theme.scss';
.header {
color: $blue-10; /* From colors.less */
padding: $padding-lg; /* From themes/default.less */
}
Since
antd-scss-theme-plugin registers your theme file as a watched dependency with Webpack, changes in the theme file will result in recompilations of components that use it.
To learn how to set up your project to use live reloading, see the working example.